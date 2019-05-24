Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli at the Cannes amfAR gala: tacky or fun?

Here are some photos from last night’s amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival. The amfAR gala is always one of the biggest events of Cannes. It’s usually a showcase for models and designers, much like the Met Gala, only here the theme is just “look pretty and frothy.” This year’s gala was light on big-name celebrities, but they got a good turnout with models. This is not a comprehensive list – I’m just choosing my favorite gowns or the people I found most notable. Kendall Jenner wore a custom Giambattista Valli gown, and the designer was her date to the gala. The fluffy mullet train is detachable, and it’s my understanding that Kendall later detached the train and just partied in the puffy miniskirt part. I can’t stand mullet dresses so I dislike this, but it is what it is – something silly for Cannes.
Y’all know I stan Dua Lipa but she’s so young. I sometimes think she just wears what people tell her to wear. Her face tells me this Valentino gown was probably not what she would have chosen for herself. Bad styling too – Dua is beautiful and the hair & makeup made her look like a second-tier model.
Coco Rocha also wore a BIG gown – this is ASHI Studio and it’s just another terrible mullet dress, let’s be real.
Stella Maxwell in Versace. I rather like this? It’s a good gown.
Martha Hunt in Monique Lhuillier. Wow, I like this too? It’s not perfect… I would like to see the hem of the dress be a touch longer just to compensate for the cape. But other that, I love it.
Olivia Culpo in Ermanno Scervino. Why does it feel like she’s copying Dua Lipa’s slicked-down styling? The dress itself is fine – not the best, not the worst.
Pamela Anderson’s date was her son Brandon Thomas Lee. I can’t believe how grown he is. She wore INGIE Paris and looked… like Pam Anderson.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Kendall looks better than Jlo did. It showcases her legs.
I really don’t get Giambattista Valli designs because they are awful like Balmain. I think he gives away a ton of free stuff.. only way to explain it.
The gold dress and cape is the only one i like
Coco Rocha should have worn the dress Kendall is turning into a snooze fest. She would have rocked the hell out of it.
Coco is a fabulous model, maybe she could give Kendall some pro tips. So tired of seeing her everywhere.
Brandon looks so much like Tommy Lee.
Kendall is wearing part of the Giambattista Valli for H&M pre collection. It’s awesome.
Kendall’s face looks so swollen to me, like it would hurt to make any facial expressions. She’s so boring that she just ruins any dress she wears.
I like Kendall’s dress. I wish I had her legs 😥
I think Kendull’s whole look is the best of the bunch. Not saying much because I hate the color pink and I also hate mullet dresses. But it kind of works on her because of her long, moisturized legs. The shoes complement the dress as well.
Pam looks tired. I think she was going for the sexy, just out of bed look, but it just is not working on any level. The dress is a beige rag and her makeup is too dark and heavy for the dress. Her hair is a mess.
Coco should be wearing Dua’s dress.
The only thing saving Martha’s dress from being mediocre is the cape. The dress should be longer.
Every single other woman there brought more energy and life to their garment than this “model”. I swear clothes would look more interesting on a hanger than they do on Kendall Jenner. No way on earth would she have any kind of modeling career if it weren’t for her name (despite what she says, which is so laughable). She is very pretty but can’t emote whatsoever, can’t pose, brings absolutely nothing of substance. I’m so over her. Let someone with an ounce of humility and humor have the spotlight instead!
kim posted a pic of her and kendall and i didn’t even recognize kendall
Cocos dress is kinda ugly but shes ROCKING it. As a result I dont think its that bad lol.
Kendall is wearing the dress from the H&M collab that’s launching today, I think.
I think Kendall´s HMxGiambattista Valli the dress works on Kendall because of her fabulous long legs. But if that´s going to be sold in HM stores for normal people, I don´t think the line will be as successful as the Balmain collaboration which was insanely successful, albeit the fit was HORRIBLE. I own multiple pieces, and they still feel so designer-y still. But oh my gosh, the fit…. Only for models.
But it´s sad to see Kendall alter her face so much. I thought she was naturally beatutiful.
Love the Versace.