Miranda Lambert & her husband Brendan want you to adopt shelter puppies

I don’t care for Miranda Lambert that much – I think she would greatly benefit from comprehensive therapy, and I think she’s probably a terrible friend, a terrible girlfriend and a terrible wife. But I do like some things about Miranda, like the fact that she loves animals, and that she’s an outspoken advocate for animal shelters and for adopting shelter pets. Miranda posted this Instagram, above, and you can see that she’s using her young husband Brendan McLoughlin to help sell the cuteness of the puppies who are up for adoption. Smoke and Bandit are up for adoption and they are adorable. Miranda probably has seven to ten dogs already, in addition to cats, horses, ponies, etc. I guess she doesn’t want to adopt two more puppies.
Anyway, this is just a reminder that we said Miranda and Brendan wouldn’t last and… they’re lasting. They’ve been married about five months. I wonder if she’s feeling that itch yet. She might not have that itch because – just my opinion – Brendan is her perfect cheater match. I feel like this younger guy is ALL drama and mistresses and shenanigans. Which will keep Miranda interested for a time. Will they last through the summer? Your guess is as good as mine.
Here are some photos of Miranda and Brendan out in New York last week. He just looks like a total frat-bro to me.
He looks better in her picture when he’s not trying to do that weird part with his hair
There’s something Tom Brady-ish about him, but Tom Brady when he has doofy haircuts and looks like Lurch.
But glad to see anyone promoting shelter adoptions.
May I just note that “I feel like this younger guy is ALL drama and mistresses and shenanigans.”
is a brilliant, concise encapsulation of this situation.
That is a couple of good looking…..puppies.
Keep y’all minds out of the gutter .
Always surprises me when trash ppl like Miranda are actually huge animal lovers. Like they have no problem treating human beings as disposable but will save an animal from harm, interesting psychological/emotional behavior there. Anyways those pups are adorable and yasss please stop shopping for pets and instead save a life and adopt from a shelter (my fur baby is a rescue and he’s literally my shadow now!). Miranda remains trash tho…
When I’m on twitter seeing a raving trump lunatic and I see they’re also animal lovers/advocates, I’m like, “Jeez, why, how can you support such evil?”
Don’t forget, some sociopaths are far more sympathetic to animals than people
Especially since the two boy spawns are such avid hunters. And wouldn’t surprise me if they do canned hunts either, they so seem the type.
Because animals can’t talk back. Perfect companions to bigots
@therickestrick yes, like buffalo bill and precious in silence of the lambs lol
Hahaha I was going to mention serial killers but thought ppl might think it was a stretch…glad to know I’m not alone