Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend arrested on felony domestic violence against her

Hayden Panettiere has been seeing a guy called Brian Hickerson for about a year. We first saw them out together looking tipsy last August, after the news came out that she’d split with her daughter’s father, Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko. Then, in November, cops were called to Brian’s father’s home in Greenville, South Carolina on a report for an assault and battery. Hayden and Brian were there and had been drinking with his dad, who had injuries on his face. Brian had been chasing his father around and was uncooperative with police.
Earlier this year we heard that Hayden’s daughter Kaya, 4, had been living with her father and grandmother in the Ukraine and that Hayden hadn’t seen her in four months. Hayden tweeted a photo that seemed to indicate she was visiting with Kaya shortly after that. The situation sounded sad but like it was amicable and that Hayden was ok it. I’m worried about Hayden though, after this news that her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested for domestic violence against her last week.
Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend got hauled off to jail after their night out on the town turned violent at home … TMZ has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell us … the “Nashville” star and her BF, Brian Hickerson, were out drinking together in Hollywood Wednesday night before heading back to their pad. We’re told the couple had an argument that turned physical and, at some point, cops were called … it’s unclear by whom.
Police showed up around 2 AM Thursday, and our sources say they noticed redness and marks on Hayden’s body. After interviewing both of them, we’re told they determined Hickerson allegedly started the fight, and arrested him.
Law enforcement sources tell us he was booked for felony domestic violence. He was released later Thursday after posting a $50k bond.
Hayden isn’t on Instagram and she has an official Twitter account but she hasn’t tweeted since February. I am pretty sure that Brian used to be on Instagram as I remember him sharing a video with Hayden at some point, but I don’t think his account is public anymore. I’m just hoping that she’s able to get out of this relationship soon, that she has support around her, and that she’s ok. As we’ve seen with so many famous women lately, that doesn’t insulate them from abuse.
Seems like a variation on her Nashville character. Possible wellness issues which could explain the alcohol.
Agreed. She needs to get sober ASAP.
“and our sources say they noticed redness and marks on Hayden’s body…”
Going by past photos of Hayden that would be kind of normal for her. If he is violent and abusive and she takes him back she should get a media ban. He needs some prison yard anger management courses.
He’s lucky that baby’s in the Ukraine or he’d likely have a very angry boxer on his doorstep. I still kinda hope that might happen. May Hayden find the strength to leave immediately.
I think we all saw this coming, let’s be honest.
She’s in trouble. She’s centred her life on this guy, hasn’t worked in a year, and has no projects in the works. Add in addiction and depression and this could actually get much worse before it gets any better.
Wladimir Klitschko is one sexy beast. I hope he scares the hell out of this guy.
As a survivor of an abusive relationship myself, i can tell you that until Hayden makes a committment to herself and decides to stop taking this dude’s crap, then there’s not much anybody else can do including the authorities or Klishcko (sp?). It took me 11 years to open up my eyes and realize i had allowed the violence to go on way too long. I grew a spine and fought back, granted, not physically, he was still a 260 lb, 6’4″ military trained man against me, a 5’4″ 130 lb woman. But i went to the authrities and they were ready to help. Once my abuser saw me determined to fight back to the full extent of the law and he found out i got a gun carry permit, then things started to change. He knew i was ready to fight back. Let me tell you, he has a lot of healthy fear of me now.
@TomorrowIsTooLate Your and my story sound near-identical. So glad we both got out.
Strangulation is the WORST.
She needs an intervention before it ends in the most horrible way. I know she has always struggled with her mental health and alcohol abuse and she seemed better for a while. She needs to get the hell away from this guy who is only going to leech off her.
I have always rooted for her and I hope she finds the strength to walk away. If half the rumours about how the entertainment industry and her parents treated her are true it explains a lot.
I am a bit disturbed that people seem to want her boxer-ex to “sort this out” or “scare him”. This woman is currently unable (and possibly unwilling) to be a fully present mother…and people want him to risk jail time for some sort of soap opera cliche white knight act? Great, so then the child has neither parent.
He needs to be encouraging of her to get help, leave, and sure, help her find a safe place. Otherwise his job is to be the only fully present parent this child has.