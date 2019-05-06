Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend arrested on felony domestic violence against her



Hayden Panettiere has been seeing a guy called Brian Hickerson for about a year. We first saw them out together looking tipsy last August, after the news came out that she’d split with her daughter’s father, Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko. Then, in November, cops were called to Brian’s father’s home in Greenville, South Carolina on a report for an assault and battery. Hayden and Brian were there and had been drinking with his dad, who had injuries on his face. Brian had been chasing his father around and was uncooperative with police.

Earlier this year we heard that Hayden’s daughter Kaya, 4, had been living with her father and grandmother in the Ukraine and that Hayden hadn’t seen her in four months. Hayden tweeted a photo that seemed to indicate she was visiting with Kaya shortly after that. The situation sounded sad but like it was amicable and that Hayden was ok it. I’m worried about Hayden though, after this news that her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested for domestic violence against her last week.

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend got hauled off to jail after their night out on the town turned violent at home … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the situation tell us … the “Nashville” star and her BF, Brian Hickerson, were out drinking together in Hollywood Wednesday night before heading back to their pad. We’re told the couple had an argument that turned physical and, at some point, cops were called … it’s unclear by whom. Police showed up around 2 AM Thursday, and our sources say they noticed redness and marks on Hayden’s body. After interviewing both of them, we’re told they determined Hickerson allegedly started the fight, and arrested him. Law enforcement sources tell us he was booked for felony domestic violence. He was released later Thursday after posting a $50k bond.

[From TMZ]

Hayden isn’t on Instagram and she has an official Twitter account but she hasn’t tweeted since February. I am pretty sure that Brian used to be on Instagram as I remember him sharing a video with Hayden at some point, but I don’t think his account is public anymore. I’m just hoping that she’s able to get out of this relationship soon, that she has support around her, and that she’s ok. As we’ve seen with so many famous women lately, that doesn’t insulate them from abuse.