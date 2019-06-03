Barack Obama got a standing ovation when he attended Game 2 in Toronto

I don’t let myself think of Barack Obama too much these days, because if I think about him, I’ll start to cry. Remember what it was like to have a decent, intelligent president? Remember how they treated him? *sob* Anyway, Obama is enjoying his retirement. He’s traveling, playing golf, writing, working on TV projects and more. He’s also got time to attend Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Game 2 went down in Toronto last night, and Canadians went f–king crazy for him, cheering and screaming and shouting “MVP! MVP!”
Toronto gives an extended standing ovation to 44th US President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/ae25dIWtKx
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 3, 2019
Yet another rock-star reception for Barack Obama. People said he got a bigger reception than Toronto’s hometown fave, Kawhi Leonard. And probably a bigger reception than Steph Curry. Apparently, Obama sat with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Obama reportedly has something to do with the NBA’s plans to launch a Basketball Africa League. Plus, Obama always hosted NBA players when he was in the White House – he played basketball to relax, and he’s always been known as a huge basketball fan.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump went to another country and he was greeted by massive protests and plans to re-launch a gigantic fat baby blimp. Weird how different the reactions are huh?
Photos courtesy of the Raptors’ IG.
I miss him so much! It’s like we’re in a nightmare with DT. Please let it be over soon!
I miss him- I just miss him so much. And while it makes me so sad he isn’t the President and his family isn’t the official first family seeing him makes me happy and I can’t explain it like its going to be ok.
Am I the only one who got a little teary-eyed?
No, you are not alone ! Im not even american but i always loved him.
Obama always felt like an honorary Canadian, we love him
And he has a visit with PM Trudeau. Seeing those photos just put a big smile on my face and then made me sad.
Oh dear, that is going to make trump, madder.and he will add more tariffs to Canada.
He looks well rested and so humbled by the reception. We were so lucky to have him. I miss him! Omggg
I can’t even get through Michelle Obama’s book without having to stop and put it down because I just miss them so much.
I think this is one of the things that pissed off the Republicans and the deplorables. President Barack Obama wasn’t just loved and admired in the United States. He was loved and admired AROUND THE WORLD, along with Forever FIRST Lady Michelle Obama. When I heard that President Obama was going to be in Toronto, I almost cried because I hadn’t heard in time to race down to Scotiabank Plaza to possibly get a glimpse at him. Michelle Obama had been in town a few weeks earlier and she got a rock’s star treatment too.
It hurts to look at him and think about what might have been. What America and the world would be like today if Americans had made the choice to give hope a chance. I say Americans because it wasn’t just Republicans who opposed him, although they were the most obvious and virulent. Democrats never really had President Obama’s back either. They were happy to bask in his glow, but when the chips were down, they weren’t willing to fight for him. They’re paying for it now. We all are.
Toronto showed how gracious we are by letting the American team win in honour of President Obama!
I teared up.
So classy and humble and gracious. 😭😭😭
I miss the Obamas so much, but I’m glad they are all doing well and enjoying their time out of the White House. It was just such a nice feeling to not be terrified 24/7…
Somewhere I have a photo of that baby blimp going down like the Hindenburg. If only…