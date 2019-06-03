Barack Obama got a standing ovation when he attended Game 2 in Toronto

I don’t let myself think of Barack Obama too much these days, because if I think about him, I’ll start to cry. Remember what it was like to have a decent, intelligent president? Remember how they treated him? *sob* Anyway, Obama is enjoying his retirement. He’s traveling, playing golf, writing, working on TV projects and more. He’s also got time to attend Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Game 2 went down in Toronto last night, and Canadians went f–king crazy for him, cheering and screaming and shouting “MVP! MVP!”

Toronto gives an extended standing ovation to 44th US President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/ae25dIWtKx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 3, 2019

Yet another rock-star reception for Barack Obama. People said he got a bigger reception than Toronto’s hometown fave, Kawhi Leonard. And probably a bigger reception than Steph Curry. Apparently, Obama sat with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Obama reportedly has something to do with the NBA’s plans to launch a Basketball Africa League. Plus, Obama always hosted NBA players when he was in the White House – he played basketball to relax, and he’s always been known as a huge basketball fan.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump went to another country and he was greeted by massive protests and plans to re-launch a gigantic fat baby blimp. Weird how different the reactions are huh?