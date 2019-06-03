Charlotte Casiraghi wore a bow-happy Saint Laurent dress to her civil wedding

As previewed on Friday, Charlotte Casiraghi – the Forever Single Girl of the Grimaldis – finally got hitched. Charlotte married Dimitri Rassam, who is the father of her second son Balthazar. Charlotte and Dimitri’s mothers are friends, and Charlotte and Dimitri have known each other for years, but they only got involved in the past few years. Something that surprised me: Charlotte and Dimitri kept their wedding shockingly low-key. Well, as low-key as you can be when your quiet civil ceremony is in the Prince’s Palace in Monaco.

The Grimaldis authorized one photo of Charlotte and Dimitri for the wedding, which you can see above. Charlotte wore a customized Yves Saint Laurent dress in a pale grey lace, with giant f–king ribbon-bows down the bodice. I cannot. This dress was obviously for the low-key civil ceremony at the Prince’s Palace, but it’s TOO low-key. This is the bad dress a bride would choose to wear to the dinner the night before her wedding, not to actual civil service. People are “comparing” this to Princess Grace’s famous wedding looks – Grace wore a brocade suit and a wedding gown designed by Helen Rose, a Hollywood stylist, both of which defined wedding looks for like three generations. Charlotte’s Saint Laurent is just a dumb cocktail dress with fug bows. Can we not compare??

People Magazine reports that Balthazar was there to see his parents get married, and Charlotte’s family members were all in attendance too – Prince Albert, Princess Caroline, Princess Charlene, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi and their wives, Albert and Charlene’s twins, Charlotte’s nieces and nephews and of course people from Dimitri’s side of the family. After the ceremony, Prince Albert hosted “an afternoon reception, a traditional Monegasque-style picnic, u cavagnëtu, was held in terraced gardens overlooking the Mediterranean. Guests, approximately 300 according to one attendee, were treated to seasonal dishes and salads, orange tea and cake.” That sounds nice.

Oh, and if you want to see part of Charlotte’s Chanel gown for the more glam wedding ceremony, go here. It was strapless and satin and very pretty, but more like a red carpet dress than a wedding gown.

3 Responses to “Charlotte Casiraghi wore a bow-happy Saint Laurent dress to her civil wedding”

  1. The Dot says:
    June 3, 2019 at 7:15 am

    I love the dress with the bows, and I thought she looked lovely in it. And what’s with this forever single stuff??? She’s 32.

    Reply
  2. Originaltessa says:
    June 3, 2019 at 7:26 am

    I love the dress. Absolutely would wear. Love it.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    June 3, 2019 at 7:26 am

    It really looks like a cocktail dress. I went looking for pics yesterday and saw this picture. I really thought it was a pic of the couple at some party or wedding, but not their own. And really???? Comparing it to an iconic traditional wedding dress is insulting to Kelly’s dress. I am in agreement with you Kaiser!!!

    Reply

