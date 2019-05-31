Charlotte Casiraghi really is going to marry Dimitri Rassam this weekend

65th edition of the Rose Ball given to the benefit of the Princess Grace Foundation

Here’s something I didn’t know or just forgot: Charlotte Casiraghi is getting married this weekend! Did you know that? It’s been rumored for months that Charlotte and Dimitri Rassam would marry this summer, but considering that the Grimaldis/Casiraghis do everything a bit differently, I just assumed that Charlotte and Dimitri would eventually cancel their wedding, have another baby, get re-engaged, break if off, then take new lovers. But no, Charlotte is really doing it this time. This will be her first marriage – she never married Gad Elmaleh, her first baby-daddy. Dimitri is the father to her second son, Balthazar. And according to the Daily Mail/Hola, the Grimaldis are going to throw a big party for Charlotte.

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi and her film producer fiancé are set to have a glittering guest list when they tie the knot in Monaco tomorrow. Charlotte, 32, and Dimitri Rassam, 37, will marry in the state rooms of the stunning royal palace, according to Hola!, and are expected to welcome an array of blue-blooded attendees.

The service, which is expected to be attended by royalty including the bride’s mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover, will be followed by a private luncheon. Charlotte’s two brothers and their wives – Andrea Casiraghi, 34, and his American socialite wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, 35, and Pierre Casiraghi, 31, and his model wife Beatrice Borromeo, 33, are also likely to make an appearance. Meanwhile her half sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 19, who Charlotte’s mother Princess Caroline shares with third husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover, is also an expected attendee.

Meanwhile Charlotte’s step-siblings, Prince Ernst’s two sons from his first marriage – Ernst and Christian, along with their wives Russian fashion designer and filmmaker Ekaterina Malysheva, and Alessandra de Osma, a Peruvian former model and handbag designer, respectively, could also join the festivities. Charlotte attended the weddings of both brothers, who enjoyed a smaller ceremony followed by a more lavish one, in line with tradition.

Yes, when Pierre married Beatrice a few years ago, they did a big Monaco wedding and then they did an even bigger Italian wedding (Beatrice is Italian). My guess is that Charlotte wanted to have a big royal-adjacent wedding in Monaco and JUST Monaco. I really hope we get to see her dress and they release photos from the service. Charlotte is so chic, but I have a feeling that her dress is going to be a trainwreck.

Charlotte Casiraghi at the "Lux Aeterna" screening during 72nd Cannes Film Festival

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.

  1. Selena says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:26 am

    So chic, but OMG those shoes! They are revolting.

    • Algernon says:
      May 31, 2019 at 10:20 am

      Is her toe supposed to go in the point? It looks like they don’t fit.

    • Elkie says:
      May 31, 2019 at 10:25 am

      I was too busy being HORRIFIED by the tights she was wearing with an open toe.

      Fetch me my smelling salts!

    • Chica71 says:
      May 31, 2019 at 10:27 am

      The point toe shoes are everywhere.. I saw some with Fenty promo and the model toes were hanging out the shoes. Can’t wait for this trend to end.

  2. minx says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Can’t wait to see pictures! Charlotte is gorgeous, although that star-spangled thing she’s wearing is pretty bad.

  3. elimaeby says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:29 am

    I always forget her first child was with Gad. What a strange pairing that was. I’m so excited to see pictures of the dress and (hopefully) the food!

    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 31, 2019 at 9:41 am

      Correct me if I am wrong. Child with baby-daddy #2 will be in the Monaco succession once they marry. Child with baby-daddy #1 will never be in the succession unless Charlotte marries baby-daddy #1. However, I realize with the Grimaldis/Casiraghis anything is possible and nothing should be counted out when predicting the future.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 31, 2019 at 9:41 am

      Deleted comment

  4. Maria says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I agree with Kaiser. The dress will be a mess.

    • ME says:
      May 31, 2019 at 9:52 am

      Charlotte is incredibly beautiful and I thought much more fashionable years ago. Over the last few years she has looked messy which is a shame because she has access to top designers and should be able to make a sack look good (but doesn’t). I hope that she has a wonderful day with her family – siblings/step siblings all seem very close.

  5. Erinn says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:34 am

    God, Monaco is pretty. If I were the traveling type (can’t validate it over house renos, and am terrified of flying) that would be on the list for sure.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 31, 2019 at 9:42 am

      Spent 10 days in Monaco at the Hotel Hermitage. It was wonderful.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 31, 2019 at 9:59 am

      Its a lovely place, I stayed in Nice (cheaper) but its really easy to get to Monte Carlo from there. The train is about 20mins and the bus route is about an hour but very scenic.

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        May 31, 2019 at 10:12 am

        That sounds amazing. Maybe someday! I’m going to eventually have to get on a plane again. I’d probably go the Nice route too, if it’s only a quick jaunt over haha.

  6. DS9 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:37 am

    These royals age rather quickly

    Reply
    May 31, 2019 at 9:38 am

    I’ll like to see her wear something that’s a tribute to grace kelly or something actually of her grandmothers.

    Reply
    May 31, 2019 at 10:02 am

    She has lovely legs! The Grimaldi jawline genes are definitely strong. I’m here for the train wreck!

  9. Jamie says:
    May 31, 2019 at 10:43 am

    I just looked him up. His mom is Carole Bouquet, a French actress. I saw her not to long ago in a Netflix series called The Mantis. She was really good.

  10. DaggerIsle says:
    May 31, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Carole Bouquet was a Bond girl back in the day and beyond stunning.
    She was also Gerard Depardieu’s girlfriend for a few years ( random fact- Depardieu once spent a dinner with my uncle telling him all about his sex life with Carole Bouquet. My uncle said afterwards Depardieu was the most disgusting man he’d ever met)

    I always think Charlotte has terrible fashion sense. To me she suffers from the Salma Hayek syndrome- great designers, terrible dresses.
    She wore a beautiful teal Gucci once, and that was it.

