Please enjoy these photos of Monica Bellucci & her beardy Jesus lover

In March, Monica Bellucci did her first event with her latest boyfriend, Nicolas Lefebvre. They appeared together at the Chanel show (which happened shortly after Karl Lagerfeld’s passing) and that’s when many people realized that Monica and Nicolas are a thing. They’d been together for several months before that though. I think they’ve been together for more than a year? Something like that. Anyway, I’m lowkey obsessed with them and so now we get to look at Beauty & the Beard: the European Jesus Love Story.
Monica and Nicolas stepped out together again in Madrid this week for the ELLE Charity Gala, which benefited the CRIS Foundation Against Cancer. If anything, I have more questions about them! Monica is 54 years old and Nicolas is 36. Monica was previously married to Vincent Cassel, who is 52 – they have two daughters together. Vincent just had a baby with his 21-year-old bride too. But reportedly, there are no hard feelings between the exes, even if she has thrown some subtle shade at the idea of someone her age (Vincent’s age) being with someone so young. Her lover is youngER, but he’s not some boy-toy. He’s a beardy, 30-something artist. And maybe a little bit of a boy-toy too, but, you know, CHIC. Arty.
Nicolas is a good looking guy and I honestly don’t mind the big, burly beard. If anything, I think it brings out his eyes, but I’ve always liked a beard. The thing that bugs me is that his hair is way too long and it looks damaged, right? Like, he needs a better shampoo & conditioner. He absolutely needs a trim. And socks. He needs socks. And better pants? Monica, give your lover a makeover.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love everything about this. 😁
GET IT MONICA!!!!!!
EXACTLY.
I’m crying from laughing so much, best article ever!
YES!! Beauty & the Beard: the European Jesus Love Story!
I’m still not over it! =-)))))))
Monica Bellucci is not JLO or Jennifer Aniston who remodel each guy they date
She needs to remodel that dress. It looks like three bedspreads sewn together.
I think the hair and no socks look forces you to look up or down and away from the from paunchy midsection. He is a little chunky be and out of shape
Huh??
I love the no socks + loafers look but good gawd I hate beards. Watch a bearded man eat cream of anything soup and you will never feel the same about beards again. Anywhoo, Agreed re: his hair. He does seem like a manly man but a wash & trim (for both face and hair) would do wonders. That said, I’m so glad she is on to someone hot and arty. Her x gives me the creeps-de-creeps.
Agreed. Everything gets caught in it, and it gets in the way of proper making out. I don’t mind a mustache or goatee if it’s trimmed, but big, full facial hair is a no for me. But I’m really happy Monica moved on from the gross cliché of that is Vincent Cassal.
I’m beard agnostic — I can take them or leave them. But I do like a nicely trimmed beard. His beard looks like a family of forest elves could frolic in there for days.
oh geez, she was with vincent? i give her mad props for moving on to this dude, these photos are hilarious but she looks great. she looks younger than him, no?
I couldn’t agree more about the socks!
Whats wrong with people?
And ties, when you’re dressed up!🧦👔
He’s a dark haired Fabio.
God I used to stan over those romantic cover models when I was a young lass. He’s hot in that very masculine way but yeah he needs a hair cut or at least some hot oil hair treatment.
He has a very handsome face under all that hair
What in God’s name is she wearing. That is one ugly dress. Beautiful woman though.
Maybe just a hair tie and slight outfit change?? Slick back in a ponytail, lose the jacket, untuck the shirt and throw on a dark pair of well fit jeans and **chefs kiss**!
Monica Bellucci’s got her own Jason Momoa lite… get it Monica 🥰
“Beardy Jesus Lover” Oh god!! I said that out loud as I laughed. People are looking at me funny.
My first thought was Dr. Sam, post-Jess (for the New Girl fans).
He looks waaay older than 36!
I have seen variations of that dress that Monica is wearing all over London department stores. My answer is no. No to the gypsy table cloth look that Gucci or whoever is forcing on us this summer/fall. And, I have seen women wearing them with the Dad sneakers. Gah!!!
Also, no to the dude buried under all that hair. He cannot eat a proper meal with all of that hairy mess causing delayed pleasure during and after repast.. 😉. I object on behalf of Monica and her womanly needs. Also, he’s too old for her. I firmly believe she should replace him with two, much younger and energetic versions of him. But still, do you Monica.
He is magnificent and she is nonpareil. It’s so Euro I adore all of this
He looks like he’s doing a Geico ad.
I adore Monica and the way she is carrying her age in such an awesome way and if he makes her happy I am all of the Jesus-boyfriend. And he doesn’t actually look like a boytoy, he looks waay older than his age, he is probably an old artsy soul.
Also, this must be one of my favorite articles on Celebitchy ever.