Please enjoy these photos of Monica Bellucci & her beardy Jesus lover

ELLE host Solidarity gala dinner for CRIS Foundation against Cancer

In March, Monica Bellucci did her first event with her latest boyfriend, Nicolas Lefebvre. They appeared together at the Chanel show (which happened shortly after Karl Lagerfeld’s passing) and that’s when many people realized that Monica and Nicolas are a thing. They’d been together for several months before that though. I think they’ve been together for more than a year? Something like that. Anyway, I’m lowkey obsessed with them and so now we get to look at Beauty & the Beard: the European Jesus Love Story.

Monica and Nicolas stepped out together again in Madrid this week for the ELLE Charity Gala, which benefited the CRIS Foundation Against Cancer. If anything, I have more questions about them! Monica is 54 years old and Nicolas is 36. Monica was previously married to Vincent Cassel, who is 52 – they have two daughters together. Vincent just had a baby with his 21-year-old bride too. But reportedly, there are no hard feelings between the exes, even if she has thrown some subtle shade at the idea of someone her age (Vincent’s age) being with someone so young. Her lover is youngER, but he’s not some boy-toy. He’s a beardy, 30-something artist. And maybe a little bit of a boy-toy too, but, you know, CHIC. Arty.

Nicolas is a good looking guy and I honestly don’t mind the big, burly beard. If anything, I think it brings out his eyes, but I’ve always liked a beard. The thing that bugs me is that his hair is way too long and it looks damaged, right? Like, he needs a better shampoo & conditioner. He absolutely needs a trim. And socks. He needs socks. And better pants? Monica, give your lover a makeover.

26 Responses to “Please enjoy these photos of Monica Bellucci & her beardy Jesus lover”

  1. Mia4s says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:21 am

    I love everything about this. 😁

    Reply
  2. Anna says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:25 am

    GET IT MONICA!!!!!!

    Reply
  3. Catherine says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:27 am

    I’m crying from laughing so much, best article ever!

    Reply
  4. Chica71 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Monica Bellucci is not JLO or Jennifer Aniston who remodel each guy they date

    Reply
  5. Chica71 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:30 am

    I think the hair and no socks look forces you to look up or down and away from the from paunchy midsection. He is a little chunky be and out of shape

    Reply
  6. lolalola3 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:31 am

    I love the no socks + loafers look but good gawd I hate beards. Watch a bearded man eat cream of anything soup and you will never feel the same about beards again. Anywhoo, Agreed re: his hair. He does seem like a manly man but a wash & trim (for both face and hair) would do wonders. That said, I’m so glad she is on to someone hot and arty. Her x gives me the creeps-de-creeps.

    Reply
    • DragonWise says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:06 pm

      Agreed. Everything gets caught in it, and it gets in the way of proper making out. I don’t mind a mustache or goatee if it’s trimmed, but big, full facial hair is a no for me. But I’m really happy Monica moved on from the gross cliché of that is Vincent Cassal.

      Reply
    • Malificent says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:12 pm

      I’m beard agnostic — I can take them or leave them. But I do like a nicely trimmed beard. His beard looks like a family of forest elves could frolic in there for days.

      Reply
  7. jen says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:33 am

    oh geez, she was with vincent? i give her mad props for moving on to this dude, these photos are hilarious but she looks great. she looks younger than him, no?

    Reply
  8. Capepopsie says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:33 am

    I couldn’t agree more about the socks!
    Whats wrong with people?
    And ties, when you’re dressed up!🧦👔

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:33 am

    He’s a dark haired Fabio.

    God I used to stan over those romantic cover models when I was a young lass. He’s hot in that very masculine way but yeah he needs a hair cut or at least some hot oil hair treatment.

    Reply
  10. Achi says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:36 am

    He has a very handsome face under all that hair

    Reply
  11. JAC says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:41 am

    What in God’s name is she wearing. That is one ugly dress. Beautiful woman though.

    Reply
  12. Jb says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Maybe just a hair tie and slight outfit change?? Slick back in a ponytail, lose the jacket, untuck the shirt and throw on a dark pair of well fit jeans and **chefs kiss**!

    Reply
  13. Sesame says:
    May 31, 2019 at 11:59 am

    Monica Bellucci’s got her own Jason Momoa lite… get it Monica 🥰

    Reply
  14. intheknow says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    “Beardy Jesus Lover” Oh god!! I said that out loud as I laughed. People are looking at me funny.

    Reply
  15. Missy says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    My first thought was Dr. Sam, post-Jess (for the New Girl fans).

    Reply
  16. Sara says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    He looks waaay older than 36!

    Reply
  17. FredsMother says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    I have seen variations of that dress that Monica is wearing all over London department stores. My answer is no. No to the gypsy table cloth look that Gucci or whoever is forcing on us this summer/fall. And, I have seen women wearing them with the Dad sneakers. Gah!!!

    Also, no to the dude buried under all that hair. He cannot eat a proper meal with all of that hairy mess causing delayed pleasure during and after repast.. 😉. I object on behalf of Monica and her womanly needs. Also, he’s too old for her. I firmly believe she should replace him with two, much younger and energetic versions of him. But still, do you Monica.

    Reply
  18. Ex checker says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    He is magnificent and she is nonpareil. It’s so Euro I adore all of this

    Reply
  19. Robinda says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    He looks like he’s doing a Geico ad.

    Reply
  20. Anne says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    I adore Monica and the way she is carrying her age in such an awesome way and if he makes her happy I am all of the Jesus-boyfriend. And he doesn’t actually look like a boytoy, he looks waay older than his age, he is probably an old artsy soul.
    Also, this must be one of my favorite articles on Celebitchy ever. :)

    Reply

