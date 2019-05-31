A bestselling highly rated sunscreen, naughty drink charms and more



This is more random stuff I found! As always please comment with things you love, including makeup, skincare, clothing, gadgets and more. It helps us to find more products to feature and talk about.

A set of glass bottles for eco-friendly drinks on the go



I make a smoothie every other day with my Vitamix and save the extra in a vacuum sealed container for the next day. With these beautiful glass bottles, I could easily pack them to go and bring along infused water, juices, seltzer and more. Plus they stay cool and ready to go in the fridge. This set of six dishwasher-friendly glass bottles for $20 can soon pay for itself in saved costs on expensive single drinks. They have a whopping 4.7 star rating with over 5,000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Yet another thing I didn’t know I needed!

A portable soft touch light for your bedroom or traveling



My mom owns two of these cute bedside touch lamps and has bought them as gifts. She was showing me how they work and now I wonder why she didn’t give me one. I’ll have to buy it for myself and see. These cute cord-free lights charge with a simple micro-usb port and hold their charge for days when on. They’re said to last for 110 hours of use at full light. You can dim them by brushing along the top in a circular pattern. Reviewers say “I love this little lamp,” that they’re great for camping and outdoor use and that they make great nightlights too.

Naughty novelty drink markers



So many of us have sets of these little wine charms, but they’re usually just color or item-coded. “I’m the pineapple,” isn’t that interesting, but “I have the guy with the hot dog over his bits” is. These novelty drink markers come in sets of little people that will make great conversation starters. There are naked people on the beach, men in uniform, dudes by the fire, chippendale-type dancers, hot wrestlers and more. (Note that some versions can be expensive, I’m only linking the affordable ones.) In case the tiny figures start looking interchangeable, they have names on their butts like Fanny, Brad and Goose. These would work for any kind of party for adults, but they’re not too explicit to have around kids. They would make great gifts and there are even naughty straw markers too. Here’s an alternative, little markers that write on glass but are washable. You can let your guests write on their own glasses or even use glasses as place markers.

A dish scrubber to replace musty sponges



This combination scrubber and dish cloth is a great alternative to sponges, which can breed bacteria don’t always get the baked-on food. These come four to a pack for $8.25 and in three different colors. They have with an elastic tab and can be easily hung over a faucet or on a hook. People say they scrub well, don’t scratch surfaces, and dry out quickly. They’re not great at wiping up spills but their versatility should make up for that. They have 4.5 stars, over 1,600 ratings and an A from Fakespot.

A small envelope style wallet that holds a lot



I need a new wallet and this is a great contender. It’s just $17 and comes in so many cute color block options. Women call this the “perfect” and “cutest wallet” that “fits so much” with “plenty of room for cards, cash and even a small pocket for change” without being bulky.

Sunscreen people love



This clear sunscreen suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin has 4.3 stars, over 3,200 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It’s the number four bestseller in facial skin care products, plus my mom uses it and loves it. It’s a little pricey but is said to be excellent. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Neutrogena clear face is also very good.

A rotating hot air brush for an easy salon quality blowout at home



I’m always looking for new haircare appliances. This rotating hot air brush by Joyya is so affordable at just $31 and even comes with two brushes, 1.5” and 2”, to suit your hair. Reviewers say their hair looks fabulous, that this is “better than the Conair Infinitipro” and that their hair doesn’t get caught in it. They also say it curls and adds volume and is super easy to use without being too heavy.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!