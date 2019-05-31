A bestselling highly rated sunscreen, naughty drink charms and more

This is more random stuff I found! As always please comment with things you love, including makeup, skincare, clothing, gadgets and more. It helps us to find more products to feature and talk about.
A set of glass bottles for eco-friendly drinks on the go
I make a smoothie every other day with my Vitamix and save the extra in a vacuum sealed container for the next day. With these beautiful glass bottles, I could easily pack them to go and bring along infused water, juices, seltzer and more. Plus they stay cool and ready to go in the fridge. This set of six dishwasher-friendly glass bottles for $20 can soon pay for itself in saved costs on expensive single drinks. They have a whopping 4.7 star rating with over 5,000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Yet another thing I didn’t know I needed!
A portable soft touch light for your bedroom or traveling
My mom owns two of these cute bedside touch lamps and has bought them as gifts. She was showing me how they work and now I wonder why she didn’t give me one. I’ll have to buy it for myself and see. These cute cord-free lights charge with a simple micro-usb port and hold their charge for days when on. They’re said to last for 110 hours of use at full light. You can dim them by brushing along the top in a circular pattern. Reviewers say “I love this little lamp,” that they’re great for camping and outdoor use and that they make great nightlights too.
Naughty novelty drink markers
So many of us have sets of these little wine charms, but they’re usually just color or item-coded. “I’m the pineapple,” isn’t that interesting, but “I have the guy with the hot dog over his bits” is. These novelty drink markers come in sets of little people that will make great conversation starters. There are naked people on the beach, men in uniform, dudes by the fire, chippendale-type dancers, hot wrestlers and more. (Note that some versions can be expensive, I’m only linking the affordable ones.) In case the tiny figures start looking interchangeable, they have names on their butts like Fanny, Brad and Goose. These would work for any kind of party for adults, but they’re not too explicit to have around kids. They would make great gifts and there are even naughty straw markers too. Here’s an alternative, little markers that write on glass but are washable. You can let your guests write on their own glasses or even use glasses as place markers.
A dish scrubber to replace musty sponges
This combination scrubber and dish cloth is a great alternative to sponges, which can breed bacteria don’t always get the baked-on food. These come four to a pack for $8.25 and in three different colors. They have with an elastic tab and can be easily hung over a faucet or on a hook. People say they scrub well, don’t scratch surfaces, and dry out quickly. They’re not great at wiping up spills but their versatility should make up for that. They have 4.5 stars, over 1,600 ratings and an A from Fakespot.
A small envelope style wallet that holds a lot
I need a new wallet and this is a great contender. It’s just $17 and comes in so many cute color block options. Women call this the “perfect” and “cutest wallet” that “fits so much” with “plenty of room for cards, cash and even a small pocket for change” without being bulky.
Sunscreen people love
This clear sunscreen suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin has 4.3 stars, over 3,200 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It’s the number four bestseller in facial skin care products, plus my mom uses it and loves it. It’s a little pricey but is said to be excellent. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Neutrogena clear face is also very good.
A rotating hot air brush for an easy salon quality blowout at home
I’m always looking for new haircare appliances. This rotating hot air brush by Joyya is so affordable at just $31 and even comes with two brushes, 1.5” and 2”, to suit your hair. Reviewers say their hair looks fabulous, that this is “better than the Conair Infinitipro” and that their hair doesn’t get caught in it. They also say it curls and adds volume and is super easy to use without being too heavy.
Ok. You are really good at sourcing stuff. I usually gloss over these items pick type articles on other sites but with you I always look at them coz I love what you find ! Love love those camping lights ! So versatile and very nice lines so would look good in any setting. And those naughty charms. Adorbs !!!! Even funnier idea. Write on them with washable marker to make ur girlfriends giggle ! Like “Julie’s lover” etc.
We all need sunscreen for sensitive skin on our faces. Sigh
And that purse. Awesome it has all the colors to match almost any shoes.
Those water bottles are actually super pretty. I love that they are the type of bottle that would actually look nice on a kitchen counter and I am imagining a strawberry or cucumbers floating in water and how pretty it would look.
I want it all !!
Wow thanks! I really like picking things that I want but then I end up buying so much of it that it’s crazy.
The Elta sunscreen is the best. Every dermatologist I’ve seen over the last 10’ish years recommends this brand and all the office staff swear by it too. The tinted is a great foundation color too. And a hint from my current dermatologist as I found if drying or not settling right at first, mix it with a drop or two of moisturizer. It’s not going to have an impact on its effectiveness and for me, made all the difference.
I swear by Elta’s sunscreen. When I was diagnosed with rosacea, this is the only product with high zinc content that did not leave my face a greasy mess. I put it on daily before makeup, and at lunch/evening before going out in sun. My face never feels like an oily mess and it helps keep the rosacea in check.
Oh I love that lamp. I should get it, I am trying to read more before bed (so I have a half hour or so of screen free time before bed) and that would be perfect.
I have this hair styler that’s similar to the one you linked (but it doesn’t rotate.) I have fine, straight hair and this helps with styling and volume. It takes my hair a little longer to dry with this than a round brush and a blow dryer (but not that much longer…..typically I can blow dry my hair in about 7 minutes, this takes about 11 or so.)
https://amzn.to/2MvaXeG
Also, this is more random but I got this a few months back and LOVE it (air fryer.) It has a fairly small basket, which is kind of annoying, but I cook everything in batches and then pile it all back in at the end to heat it up again. It’s nice to be able to do things like chicken without heating up the stove or oven. I probably use it once a week.
https://amzn.to/2WBiooc
I have an air fryer! I love it and also use it a couple times a week. I have featured one before but I will definitely do it again. I can sing the praises of that thing. My mom got one for me for Christmas and at first I was skeptical but not anymore. Also my teenager can use it to bake stuff no problem. That hot air brush looks good. I think I looked at that one too because it’s the #1 best seller.
You should do a post on kitchen products/gadgets! I have so many I can send lol.
I’ll have to look at the lamp: was without power for 2 days earlier this week and discovered my solar lantern was no longer holding a charge. This lamp is small enough to bring into work to charge.
Your mom should have got you that lamp! That’s what moms are for!
I need that lamp, I’m going to get it.
I absolutely love these posts. I was always jealous of the fancy glass charms my girlfriends use, but I always use…….. Markers!!!! It’s interactive fun and definitely more me lol.
Love that lamp and pretty glass bottles. When I’m grocery shopping I also look at containers food comes in to recycle. There’s a couple aloe juice bottles I like reusing and of course milk.