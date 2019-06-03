Is it weirdly notable that Priyanka Chopra has NOT visited Duchess Meg & Archie?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their First Year of Marriage Love Tour to Europe over the past few weeks. They were in Cannes for the film festival, and they walked a few of the red carpets together. Then they went to London, where they were photographed a few times out and about. I’m including some Cannes photos and London photos in this post. Priyanka and Nick were seen out with his brothers, and beyond that, I have no idea why they’re in London right now. No one else knows why either, which might be why the Sun did a story about how Priyanka and Nick stopped by Frogmore Cottage to visit the Duchess of Sussex and Baby Archie. The Sun’s story was weirdly specific:
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were the latest to visit Windsor to coo over baby Archie. And they didn’t go empty handed – the generous pair picked out a number of baby gifts from posh jewellers Tiffany.
A pal said: “They thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life. She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly.”
Priyanka is said to have picked out a number of baby gifts from posh jewellers Tiffany to give to Archie. One of the items from the shop’s infant collection is this £235 bubble blower.
This was supposed to be a “see, they’re fine!” story, especially since the “Meghan and Priyanka fell out” story got so much attention a few months ago. The claim was that Priyanka was mad that Meghan didn’t attend any of Pri’s twenty billion weddings, and Pri was sort of mad that Meghan is super-famous now. Something about how Priyanka lied about having a ton of work to do in LA during Meghan’s New York baby shower too. But sources later said that Priyanka and Meghan are fine, and Priyanka has even denied the feud story directly. So… is it weird that she also directly denied the “she visited Meghan and Archie” story?
While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019
She has every right to deny a story which isn’t true. But… now I’m wondering… why didn’t Priyanka visit Meghan and the baby? And why does she want us to know that she didn’t visit? If Priyanka and Meghan are still close and Priyanka was in London, she couldn’t find a couple of hours in her schedule to visit Archie? Really? Then again, I always thought there was some truth to the “they had a falling out” story in the first place.
Given how many weddings this lady had, each of them heavily publicized, methinks she is quite thirsty, and Meghan is wisely keeping her at bay?
I think it is possible she put in the denial because of the expensive gifts listed. She knows Meghan gets blowback anytime her celebrity friends spend any sort of money on her.
Yea kinda strange that she would go out of her way to deny she saw them. What is she really trying to say? She could have stayed silent and carried on with all her pap strolls and no one would have thought twice of it all.
Why, the media writes all these lies, because they think no one is going to deny them, good for Priyanka telling the truth.
I think the denial was more of a clapback to Emily Andrews, who has gotten a lot of heat for writing false stories (remember the baby shower fiasco?) I’ve noticed Jessica Mulroney has also responded to some false stories on twitter and IG. It makes me wonder if there has been discussion about how they can fight back against the RRs making up crap, since Meghan really can’t.
But, if she didn’t see Meghan at all, I would find it kind of weird. Maybe there really was a falling out? Maybe she literally didn’t have time? IDK. But EA’s story was weirdly specific and then the denial was pretty strong, so I don’t know what’s going on there.
Priyanka did an interview with the weekend Sun, calling out the British media for their racist treatment of the Duchess.
Of course the British Media is not going to run with that story, but will run with baby presents from Tiffany’s.
Maybe I’m just feeling conspiracy theory-ish, but I feel like she planted the original story so she could issue the denial.
Something is definitely weird. If they were still close friends, wouldn’t she say something like that’s not true, but hoping to see him soon? And why wouldn’t she go while she’s in the area?
No one plants stories with Emily Andrews, she is a professional liar, Meghan’s baby shower a day before it happened, this lie with Priyanka, home birth, and the list goes on with that woman.
Katie Nicholl is also a bold face liar, gender neutral baby and other BS.
Priyanka did a story with the Sun, weekend edition, where she spoked about how racist the British Media is to Meghan.
I don’t really follow the British media, but that does make sense if there’s a history of flat out lies with those particular reporters.
I don’t get why the media keeps making a big deal about their friendship. As far as I know Priyanka and Meghan never claimed to be BFFs. I get the sense that they are friendly, but not super close. I mean, it’s one thing to be invited to a wedding with 600+ guests. This doesn’t mean that Priyanka would be invited to an intimate baby shower or visit Meghan at home just a few weeks after the birth of her child. Perhaps, they didn’t have a falling out, but rather, they just weren’t that close to begin with.
I agree. Never got the sense that Priyanka was as close to her as Jessica or Benita for instance.
It is just me who STILL finds Nick and Priyanka an odd, odd match?!!! Yes they are BOTH thirsty so in that respect they are a good match. ButI still wonder about them as a couple, they don’t look connected ever. She looks like his much older sister, holding her little brother’s hand – I see no love chemistry between them. I find when I see her with the sister-in-laws and family, Priyanka has SO MUCH TRY happening, like “see, I’m hip, I’m young” but she looks so out of place to me. WTH do they even talk about – Nick always that macho-grumpy-I-think-I-am-so hot-but-I’m too macho-to-smile face happening but brains wise, he looks empty to me and immature and like he is more conscious of how he looks than having a brain. But maybe it’s just me lol!!
I also think that the Meghan friendship has been overhyped. They were likely friends as two actresses, but it is not that strong a friendship today as it once was is my feel (and I don’t think they were ever BFFs, just probably regular work friends).