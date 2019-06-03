Is it weirdly notable that Priyanka Chopra has NOT visited Duchess Meg & Archie?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their First Year of Marriage Love Tour to Europe over the past few weeks. They were in Cannes for the film festival, and they walked a few of the red carpets together. Then they went to London, where they were photographed a few times out and about. I’m including some Cannes photos and London photos in this post. Priyanka and Nick were seen out with his brothers, and beyond that, I have no idea why they’re in London right now. No one else knows why either, which might be why the Sun did a story about how Priyanka and Nick stopped by Frogmore Cottage to visit the Duchess of Sussex and Baby Archie. The Sun’s story was weirdly specific:

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were the latest to visit Windsor to coo over baby Archie. And they didn’t go empty handed – the generous pair picked out a number of baby gifts from posh jewellers Tiffany. A pal said: “They thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life. She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly.” Priyanka is said to have picked out a number of baby gifts from posh jewellers Tiffany to give to Archie. One of the items from the shop’s infant collection is this £235 bubble blower.

[From The Sun]

This was supposed to be a “see, they’re fine!” story, especially since the “Meghan and Priyanka fell out” story got so much attention a few months ago. The claim was that Priyanka was mad that Meghan didn’t attend any of Pri’s twenty billion weddings, and Pri was sort of mad that Meghan is super-famous now. Something about how Priyanka lied about having a ton of work to do in LA during Meghan’s New York baby shower too. But sources later said that Priyanka and Meghan are fine, and Priyanka has even denied the feud story directly. So… is it weird that she also directly denied the “she visited Meghan and Archie” story?

While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

She has every right to deny a story which isn’t true. But… now I’m wondering… why didn’t Priyanka visit Meghan and the baby? And why does she want us to know that she didn’t visit? If Priyanka and Meghan are still close and Priyanka was in London, she couldn’t find a couple of hours in her schedule to visit Archie? Really? Then again, I always thought there was some truth to the “they had a falling out” story in the first place.