Hayden Panettiere had cops called to her home four times before boyfriend was charged



Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested for felony domestic violence against her in May following an incident at Hayden’s home. He’s facing up to four years in prison on that charge. The police report indicates that Hayden had a visible bite mark on her arm, bruising on her neck and arms, a bloodied nose, and told the officer that she had been assaulted twice that night, once in which she was choked and another in which Brian struck her on the face. It sounded just awful and thankfully a protection order was issued by the court against Brian ordering him to keep away from Hayden. Unfortunately it is likely Hayden is still seeing him, as evidenced by articles in People from well-meaning by very poorly informed “sources” who claim that Hayden needs “to straighten up, move ahead [and] get over this guy.” That’s not how domestic abuse works and Hayden is trapped and needs more than a pep talk, but whatever People Mag “sources.”

Radar recently uncovered 911 calls from Hayden’s residence revealing that police were called four times from October to December of last year. The details are harrowing and involve more domestic abuse.

According to 911 logs first obtained by Radar, Panettiere’s nightmare began on Aug. 18, 2018, when Hickerson allegedly got into a brawl with his brother at her Hollywood Hills home. Police also responded to a group disturbance at Panettiere’s home on Oct. 25, 2018. Plus, an anonymous 911 call just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2018 reported a “verbal dispute” between a male and female who were “possibly breaking items.” The caller told cops that the pair fighting inside the home were “dating,” although it’s not confirmed that the individuals were Panettiere and Hickerson. On Dec. 8, 2018 an anonymous caller said a suspect at Hayden’s address “threw items and struck” an unknown victim, who refused an ambulance, according to the 911 report. The suspect fled by car, while the victim, believed to be Panettiere, waited in the living room with friends for police to arrive. Cops were called again because the suspect returned, the report said. As Radar has reported, Panettiere’s relationship with aspiring actor Hickerson, 30, hit rock bottom on May 2, when he was charged with domestic violence. after police say he hit Panettiere in the face, blackened her eyes, bit and bruised her arms and scratched her back.

The good news is that Hayden, or someone close to her, is calling 911 and reporting the abuse. The bad news is that these are the worst incidents, she’s surely been through so much more including a daily litany of small terrible things meant to break her down. Plus I’m pretty sure Brian wasn’t charged until the FIFTH time cops were called to Hayden’s home. She’s a celebrity. Consider what everyday women must go through to get help in domestic violence situations. Just reading this matter-of-fact account is making me sick to my stomach and my heart goes out to her. Domestic abuse is awful and insidious. I really hope that Brian gets prison time for his crimes. Hopefully he’ll spend at least a few months behind bars and Hayden will be able to either move or get security. I can’t imagine what she’s dealt with already.