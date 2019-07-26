The Rock joins peaceful protests in Hawaii against telescope project on sacred land

If you’ve not heard about the protests that are happening at Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest mountain, The New York Times has a helpful overview of the situation: The summit of the dormant volcano, located on the Big Island, is the location of several telescopes because it provides near-perfect views of the night sky, thanks to clear air and little light pollution, at 13,796 feet above sea level. The mountain, which Native Hawaiians call Mauna O Wakea, is the location of several sites that are sacred or otherwise important in Native Hawaiian culture. The summit is believed to be where Wakea, the sky god, and Papa Hanau Moku, the earth goddess, met, leading to the creation of the islands.

For a bit more than a week now, protesters have been blocking the route to the summit in protest of the construction of yet another telescope, the Thirty Meter Telescope, which has been designed by universities and research institutes in Canada, China, India, Japan, and the United States. The telescope would be able to take images that are 12 times of the resolution of the images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. The protesters feel that the construction of the telescope would continue to desecrate the mountain, and don’t believe promises that it would be the last one built. On Wednesday, they were joined by Dwayne Johnson:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined native Hawaiians for a peaceful protest against a $1.4 billion telescope project at the top of volcano Mauna Kea Wednesday, according to reports. “What I realized today … it’s bigger than the telescope,” Johnson told reporters during the protest, which is in its 10th day. “It’s humanity. It’s the culture. It’s our people, Polynesian people, who are willing to die here to protect this land,” The Huffington Post reported. “This very sacred land that they believe in so powerfully,” he added. Johnson was born in California but attended high school in Honolulu. Construction on the Thirty Meter Telescope was scheduled to start on July 15 – the day the protests began. Demonstrators blocked the road and chained themselves to a gate at the construction site. On Wednesday, protesters chanted and danced the hula.

[From Page Six]

This is incredibly upsetting and frustrating. I can appreciate wanting to find the perfect site for a telescope that has the capability to take even better pictures of space than the Hubble Telescope, but putting it on sacred land doesn’t seem like the answer. Good for The Rock for participating in the protests. The New York Times mentions that news of the protesters’ work is spreading and so is leading to protests elsewhere, including on the mainland; I only heard about this for the first time a few days ago, though construction was given the green light in late June. Maybe a lot of press will work in the protesters’ favor. Unfortunately, given how little concern the current state and federal governments are showing for land in this country, I don’t see the protesters achieving their aim of getting the construction site moved elsewhere. If I’m wrong, I’ll be grateful.