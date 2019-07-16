Hayden Panettiere’s family want her to leave abusive bf: ‘She has to get over this guy’

I haven’t been covering the latest details in the domestic violence case against Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, because it’s just too sad. In May Hayden’s boyfriend was arrested for felony domestic violence after an abusive incident involving Hayden. Brian was charged and ordered to stay away from Hayden, which he allegedly did not do as there were follow-up stories that friends and family were worried about her. Brian is facing up to four years in prison if convicted, and the details revealed during the hearing for the protection order were disturbing. The prosecutor revealed that the police report claimed Brian hit Hayden on the face late one night when they were drunk, followed her upstairs after she went to bed on then choked her. Police saw bruising on Hayden’s eyelids, marks on her neck and bruising and a bite mark on her arms. According to the Police report, Hayden described Brian’s attack, and said he had abused her the day before when they were in Puerto Rico. It just sounds awful. I hope he gets the book thrown at him.
In this latest story in People, a source urges Hayden to leave Brian.
As Hickerson faces a felony charge in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, a source says Panettiere’s loved ones “are begging her to straighten up and move ahead.”
“It is totally out of control and she has to get over this guy,” the source says.
“Her friends and family have been worried about her for quite a while, and things seem to have gotten worse,” the source adds. “She needs to do some soul-searching. For whatever reason, she continues this relationship, but it has done nothing but take her down lower. It’s a sad situation.”
“Hayden needs to surround herself with different types of people and get a hand on both her personal and professional life,” the source says. “It’s hard to imagine things getting any worse, but they could.”
Kaya has apparently been living in Ukraine with Klitschko, 43, ever since their breakup, although the actress posted a photo from vacation with her little girl in February.
“Her life is in flux with her daughter living away, and she has other issues weighing on her mind,” the source says.
“Hayden is a wonderful and talented girl who was so happy with her family,” the insider says. “I hope she can wade through whatever has gone wrong and get her life back together.”
Panettiere could not be reached for comment. Hickerson’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
These quotes lack a basic understanding of abusive relationships, the cycle of abuse and coercive control. It’s not a matter of her doing “soul searching,” or needing to “get over” Brian, Hayden may be legitimately afraid for her life if she leaves. She needs to escape and have support in order to do that. Whoever is giving these quotes to People sounds like they’re blaming Hayden for being a victim. Also I still maintain that Hayden deserves so much credit for letting her daughter stay with Wladimir’s family. She knows she’s not in a good situation for Kaya.
Wow. This is so sad and so public. I wonder if it being in the media will help her leave ?
Chokers are the most likely to eventually be murderers. Please leave him.
Ugh those quotes, though! They are really blaming the victim but they also seem to be inferring something else. Does anyone else feel like the subtext is that maybe she has a drinking problem as well? I don’t know…..all I know is that “do some soul-searching” and “get a handle on your life” should probably be directed to the abuser and not the abused.
I hope she gets the help she needs.
Yeah I hate the tone of this so called friend.
I really suspect these recent reports of her drinking to excess with this guy are signs that the abuse has been goin on for a lot longer than we think. Drinking away her problems.
Even once she leaves, she will need some help with her drinking. Many victims suffering from post traumatic stress from abuse self medicate with drugs or alcohol.
If she’s smart enough to know her situation is not good for her daughter, then I’m assuming Hayden knows her situation is also not good for HERSELF. She wasn’t afraid to call the cops on this p.o.s so I don’t think this situation is being reported correctly. Are these “stories” even true? How do we know she’s still with him?
wow. I’m sure she knows this is bad but there is a reason tat statistically speaking, it takes women 7 beatings before they leave. Abusers are master manipulators, especially when there is a court case and jail time at stake. I would not be surprised if he is trying to get access or is secretly contacting her to #1 continue to have control over his victim and #2 to influence her to drop charges or stop cooperating with the court. This is VERY typical of abusers.
Who are you to judge her? This guy needs to be in JAIL.
I commend Hayden for her moment of bravery and calling the cops. Even if she has gone back to him at this time, it’s a huge step in the right direction that she gathered the strength to call the cops on him finally. This isn’t the first time he has beat her.
Choices are important live or die? Move on at least she doesn’t have custody of her daughter, she is safe with her ex husband.
The attitude of this so called friend is not helpful…She has to “just get over this guy.” says her friend.
Exiting an abusive intimate relationship is a lot more complicated than just “get over the guy.” This is not a normal break up. She will need to unwind from this terror of a relationship, she may even have PTSD after this.
I recently exited an abusive relationship where I made more money than him and we didnt live together. I had a few well intended but ignorant friends over the years that would, out of frustration, tell me how stupid I was for staying with him and tell me to just dump him after I took the brave step to confide in them about the abuse I was enduring. On an intellectual level, you understand this but by the time the effects of the abuse start to leak into and poison the rest of your life – you need professional help to leave. Especially if you have friends who think this is something you just can wake up and walk away from one day and “get over it.” That just is going to induce shame and embarrassment in Hayden and she will either shut down and stop talking to her friends and this will keep her bonded with the abuser. Survivors often lie to everyone in their life about the abuse. Its so important to keep lines of communication open with the victim if you can handle it. Victims need someone to talk to you without judgement or else they stay bonded to the abuser by the trauma and secrets. Shame grows in silence.
She needs a good trauma therapist and domestic violence counseling. She needs every professional resource she can get her hands on so she knows, this isn’t her fault at all and help guide her to the decision to leave. People get drunk with their boyfriend all the time every weekend all over the world and they don’t get hit or choked by their boyfriend. She doesn’t deserve this.
She needs a support system of friends /family who won’t judge her or get frustrated with her while she works through this.
This is so upsetting. I hate men like this guy so much. I hope he gets serious prison time and stays the hell away from her and all women.