Hayden Panettiere’s family want her to leave abusive bf: ‘She has to get over this guy’



I haven’t been covering the latest details in the domestic violence case against Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, because it’s just too sad. In May Hayden’s boyfriend was arrested for felony domestic violence after an abusive incident involving Hayden. Brian was charged and ordered to stay away from Hayden, which he allegedly did not do as there were follow-up stories that friends and family were worried about her. Brian is facing up to four years in prison if convicted, and the details revealed during the hearing for the protection order were disturbing. The prosecutor revealed that the police report claimed Brian hit Hayden on the face late one night when they were drunk, followed her upstairs after she went to bed on then choked her. Police saw bruising on Hayden’s eyelids, marks on her neck and bruising and a bite mark on her arms. According to the Police report, Hayden described Brian’s attack, and said he had abused her the day before when they were in Puerto Rico. It just sounds awful. I hope he gets the book thrown at him.

In this latest story in People, a source urges Hayden to leave Brian.

As Hickerson faces a felony charge in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, a source says Panettiere’s loved ones “are begging her to straighten up and move ahead.” “It is totally out of control and she has to get over this guy,” the source says. “Her friends and family have been worried about her for quite a while, and things seem to have gotten worse,” the source adds. “She needs to do some soul-searching. For whatever reason, she continues this relationship, but it has done nothing but take her down lower. It’s a sad situation.” “Hayden needs to surround herself with different types of people and get a hand on both her personal and professional life,” the source says. “It’s hard to imagine things getting any worse, but they could.” Kaya has apparently been living in Ukraine with Klitschko, 43, ever since their breakup, although the actress posted a photo from vacation with her little girl in February. “Her life is in flux with her daughter living away, and she has other issues weighing on her mind,” the source says. “Hayden is a wonderful and talented girl who was so happy with her family,” the insider says. “I hope she can wade through whatever has gone wrong and get her life back together.” Panettiere could not be reached for comment. Hickerson’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

These quotes lack a basic understanding of abusive relationships, the cycle of abuse and coercive control. It’s not a matter of her doing “soul searching,” or needing to “get over” Brian, Hayden may be legitimately afraid for her life if she leaves. She needs to escape and have support in order to do that. Whoever is giving these quotes to People sounds like they’re blaming Hayden for being a victim. Also I still maintain that Hayden deserves so much credit for letting her daughter stay with Wladimir’s family. She knows she’s not in a good situation for Kaya.

