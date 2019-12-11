Gwen Stefani really won’t marry Blake Shelton until her first marriage is annulled

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for more than four years. It feels like longer! It also feels like Gwen has been waiting for Blake to propose. She always prided herself on being an old-fashioned woman and she tends to believe that every relationship will eventually lead to marriage. So how is it that Blake has never proposed? Maybe he has. Or maybe he’s waiting because he knows that Gwen is still trying to get her first marriage annulled. We heard earlier this year that Gwen, a lifelong Catholic, has been working on getting her marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled, years after they were legally married. I said at the time that I didn’t know the Catholic Church would annul a marriage which produced children and lasted for thirteen years. But here we are.
After four years together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to take the next step. Constantly followed by rumors of a secret engagement or wedding, the couple — who have teamed up for a new love song, “Nobody But You,” featured on Shelton’s newest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country (out Dec. 13) — have hit a roadblock as they plan their future together, multiple sources tell PEOPLE in its latest cover story.
“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” says a Stefani insider. But the former No Doubt rocker, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, hopes to have a church ceremony with the country star. The Roman Catholic Church does not allow remarriage after a divorce unless the earlier marriage is annulled, which can be a lengthy process, and the Stefani insider confirms a church ceremony “isn’t possible currently.”
Still, the Voice coaches are certain they’ve found “the one” in each other and are “very serious” about their relationship, says a friend of the couple. “It’s definitely headed toward marriage.”
Over the last few years, Shelton, 43, has become a second father figure to Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, and the singers’ respective families have also become close. “They’re all very like-minded and comfortable with each other,” says the friend. “Gwen brings this sparkle to the country world. Her love for Blake is clear, and she’s been embraced by everyone.”
And now with any heartbreak firmly in the past, the couple are focused on living a full life together. “They fall more and more in love with one another, and their happiness quotient keeps rising,” says the friend.
Well, that adds another aspect to it which I hadn’t considered – it’s not so much that Gwen is eager to annul her first marriage – although she might be eager, who knows – it’s that she wants to get married to Blake in the Catholic Church and they won’t let her until her first marriage is annulled. Got it. So… basically, the Church is slow-walking the annulment and Blake and Gwen are fine anyway. They’re living in sin as an unmarried couple though! What does the church have to say about that?!?
But Blake has been married before too. And to marry in the Catholic church, he would have to at least convert, if he isn’t Catholic. He too might have to get his previous marriage annulled as well, unless the /catholic church doesn’t recognize prior non-catholic marriages.
So there is more to this. it’s not just about GS wanting an annulment.
His first marriage wasn’t a catholic one-so he wouldn’t have to have it annulled. All annulment means in the catholic tradition anymore is that it wasn’t a sacramental marriage. You were still legally married, kids are still legal etc. Just not blessed.
Since neither of his previous marriages were in the church he doesn’t have that issue. He doesn’t have to convert either, they could still have their marriage blessed in church they just couldn’t have full mass. And would have to agree to raise the kids catholic which is already happening.
You’re correct, he would definitely have to convert and get his previous marriages annulled. They could have their marriage blessed by the Church if he didn’t convert (but he’d still need the annulments).
And it doesn’t matter that he and/or his previous spouse(s?) weren’t Catholic. ANY type of marriage, esp by a baptized Christian but even then legal ones by non-baptized individuals, has to be examined by the Church and declared ‘invalid.’
Trust me, even if it’s all capable of being annulled, there’s a loooooot of paperwork and canon lawyers involved.
Yup! Except it isn’t as big of a process as I assume it used to be. Otherwise my parents wouldn’t have done it. I believe there was paperwork and interviews and that was it on their end.
As faras I know, if you are catholic, you can marry a person of a different faith if you get a special permission from the bishop. I don’t remember all the details, but a girl I follow in Youtube who is catholic, married a Japanese buddhist guy. They married in a church and all that in my country, and then they will have a buddhist ceremony at some point, as they are very busy.
My sister in law is German-Mexican, and her sister married in a church.too, and did not convert, her husband is catholic. I know other people who did convert, though.
Some people are respectful of other’s faith, while others adapt, as did my brother. He did not expressely convert, but married my sis in law into her faith and participate more into that, too, nothing too fervorous.
My dad’s dad had his 25 year marriage which produced seven children (and two miscarriages) annulled by the Church. My dad had to sign a paper acknowledging he was now a bastard (he was 24 at the time). I don’t know if proclaiming the children bastards has changed, but I hope for her boys’ sakes it has. If you have the money the Church allows a lot…
That’s the thing I was thinking about. If one is that much of a believer, then it seems a bit of a crappy thing to do to one’s kids.
This was always my dad’s rationale for never marrying his now 20+ year partner, because of the whole annulment/bastard thing. I can’t even with religion…
If you don’t mind me asking, how long ago was that? Others down thread are saying they definitely don’t do that anymore.
Not at all… It would have been early 1970s. My dad stopped calling his dad “dad” that day and only referred to him by his first name. He also left the church and so I don’t know all the rules nowadays. But he always jokes that if someone calls him a bastard it’s probably true figuratively and definitely true literally.
That’s the part I don’t get. If they’re already “living in sin” what is the big deal about having a church wedding?
And if she is so Catholic, why is she trying to cheat on her own religion rules? Legally you were married and have rights she’ll sure pursuit it, but spiritually it didn’t meant nothing?
It’s not “trying to cheat”.
Annulments are permitted and are permitted in certain circumstances, mostly those the church recognizes makes it nearly impossible to have a true, healthy marriage.
Your husband being a cheater cheater who never intended to be faithful, thus entering into marriage in bad faith is one of them.
So is getting married while knocked up, btw.
How can you possibly have a marriage annulled when it was long-term and produced 3 beautiful children? This makes no sense to me.
Perhaps Gwen just doesn’t want to marry Blake and is using this as an excuse to not legalize her hillbilly love.
Also, can Gwen please write a tell-all about hot ex-husband Gavin so we know what really happened? I mean, we all know he’s bi-sexual and that’s no big deal. There must be a lot more to this story…
My understanding is that if one party never intended to be faithful, the grounds are there, but I think it’s a lengthy, case by case process.
I’ve always heard abuse, addiction, and affairs are all grounds for ending a marriage in Catholicism, but I don’t know the technicalities of annulments.
My second husband is catholic and he recently, briefly toyed with the idea of an annulment from his first wife. Technically as a divorced catholic, he can’t do the weekly wafer and wine thing. The annulment process is now framed as “your civil divorce is done through the legal system and your spiritual/catholic divorce is done through an annulment”, sort of thing. The recent description from the catholic church assures us that children will no longer be considered bastards. It’s just a “clean” break with God from your first divorce. Which I personally think is word salad and bullshit. Grounds for an annulment these days are for cheating/infidelity, one of the party’s is crazy, and/or something else which is really lame.
Ted Kennedy annulled his marriage and had children so it is possible.
Joe Kennedy II too, after a long marriage and kids. Annulment was approved at the local diocese level but later overturned in Rome; his first wife adamantly opposed it and there was some sketchiness on how it got pushed through Boston.
Ugh…
My Uncle got his marriage annulled after 20 years and two children.
Turned my cousins into “bastards” according to the Catholic church. They haven´t talked to him since.
If you are so keen on the church laws, do you really want to tell your Children you consider the illigitmate?
As a practicing Catholic, she is also probably pursuing annulment so she can continue to receive sacraments (i.e. Communion), and to have a role in her kids going through the process, as well as to to get married in the church.
In addition to the church agreeing, Gavin has to agree that the marriage was invalid, etc. I’d guess that may be the holdup, not the church part of it.
It’s likely her first marriage lacked form, since she was Catholic but not married in the Church, which should make her annulment easy. Unless she had it convalidated.
Blake doesn’t have to convert for them to get married, but he would have to have his previous marriages annulled before the Church will marry the two of them.
I don’t think his previous marriages matter because the church wouldn’t recognize them if they weren’t Catholic weddings.
Yes, the catholic church does care for some reason, even if a first marriage wasn’t done at a catholic church. My first justice of the peace marriage would still require some kind of annulment.
They care, but in general it’s much easier to show that the intent aspect was lacking than it is in a Catholic ceremony.
Ok people….
1. You can have a marriage annulled. Even after many years.
2. If you are Catholic, you can marry a non Catholic in a church.
3. Annullment doesn’t make your children bastards.
How do I know this? My parents got their five year marriage annulled ten years after they divorced and married other people.
And if anyone deserves an annulment it is Gwen Stefani. What her ex put her through…OMG.
And we didn’t have money. So money isn’t a factor.
Thanks for this! Very helpful.
She won’t marry him because this is a PR relationship and they won’t mess their estates together.
You do know that prenups handle estate issues and can and often do keep things legally separate, yes?
Omg??? Really??? I had no idea. Can you enlighten me on more things???
1. Prenups can be contested.
2. Why go through with a marriage at all if It’s just for PR? This way they still get the press and don’t have to put anyone through a charade.
Why are you assuming this is for PR?
@Snap Happy
Eggzactly!
Total PR in his part. Think she’d marry him tho.
Idk what or when it changed, but the Catholic church does annul marriages with children and does not declare those children bastards and hasn’t since 1999. I saw someone’s annulment paperwork with my own eyeballs then and it stated it clearly.
I’m thinking the bastards thing must have been super old school because I’ve never heard of such a thing.
But who’s the woman with Blake Shelton in that bottom pic?
As an agnostic I don’t get church rules in general.
As a former No Doubt fan I don’t recognise her anymore. Those pics on the red carpet, if she’d had been by herself, without Blake at her side, I wouldn’t have ever guessed that’s Gwen Stefani.
I think its terrible contouring (not even necessary), filled eyebrows (also not necessary) and the wrong shades to top it off, to contour and to fill the brows. Washes her out and is too contrasting.
She doesnt need contouring or to change her brows, so lets just hope she puts the brush down next time.
Is Gwen banging Blake? Then they aren’t following the Catholic rules to the letter either. This is all PR stuff to give People and related mags something to print on them and give a storyline as to why they are not married since they are so in luvvv…
Look at that last photo of him. Look at it. That was People’s sexiest man alive. Good heavens!
My Dad did this to my Mom. They divorced bc he was cheating on my Mom, and then he wanted to marry one of those women and he asked for an annulment bc she was a good Catholic girl. My Mom hires a lawyer and fought it but the Catholic Church has endless money, and eventually my Mom gave up. I was 3 when they divorced, and I didn’t find out until I was 33. I was furious!
1. The Church annulment has nothing to do with number of years married or number of children. It’s determining whether or not the marriage was a valid sacramental marriage according to the church. That’s why you still have to have a legal divorce first. And no, a Catholic Church annulment does not make any children of the marriage illegitimate. If you were legally married according to the state, they are and always will be legitimate.
2. Some annulments take longer than others, it depends on the cooperation of both parties and witnesses. My annulment only took six weeks and cost less than $200.
3. If your future spouse has been married before, but not in a church, they do not need an annulment of their previous marriage (check with your parish priest if the previous church wedding would require one, depending on the faith).
4. You can have a Catholic wedding even if your future spouse isn’t Catholic. You just can’t have the full wedding Mass (that’s only for couples that both are practicing Catholics). But once they started their pre-Cana they would need to live apart until the wedding, no way a priest would allow them to live together as a married couple before the marriage.
Those last two sentences? Exactly what I was thinking!
I’m so tired of the hypocrisy and cherry picking in many of the “devout”…….I’ve truly grown to despise any and all public displays of An individuals faith / religion. I go by what you show me, not what you tell me.
This is just one of the many many reasons why I can’t take organized relision seriously.
Err … religion.
How she gets around the “living in sin” clause – my practicing Catholic friend who was already living with and banging her non-Catholic future husband, had to go to confession to unburden that “sin” every week. So as long as you say enough Hail Marys or whatever, all is forgiven!
Well, that’s not technically how it is supposed to work. :/
It’s a bit like Russian Roulette, though, isn’t it? If you sin, confess, sin…what if you don’t make it you church before that final confession?? That last sin gets logged.
That’s uhm, not Catholic doctrine.
If it was, Catholics would be screwed if they died between their last confession and the last rites, or however it works.
And don’t Catholics differentiate between venial sins and mortal sins?
Some of the replies in here are strange.
Yes, some people let ‘smaller’ things slide in their faith and put more emphasis on ‘larger’ ones and it’s not always or even usually hypocrisy that drives them but a personal interpretation of what’s a reasonable or intended rationale or what’s important in the long.
So no, I don’t find it strange or suspicious that a woman we know regularly attends church, who was previously married to a trash bag would want to make sure her ducks were in a row before legally and religiously tying herself again to another man. And in that context, I understand why she’d choose to “live in sin” with him looking term.
People do these things in life all of the time, not just religion but with the law, with work, etc. Does a propensity for speeding mean traffic laws are trash?
I’m not a fan of dictating how one chooses to live their own faith unless they are using it to be bigots or to discriminate or judge.