Duchess Kate is taking private tennis lessons at a posh, exclusive club

The Duchess of Cambridge is quite sporty and athletic. She always has been, even in her school days. These days, she loves walking/hiking, swimming and tennis. I suspect she also does yoga and she probably does some kind of light-weight-training too, but hiking, swimming and tennis are the activities we know about for sure. In fact, the whole Middleton family is into tennis. They’re quite friendly with Roger Federer (Carole is in love with him) and William and Kate used someone’s “private funds” to relocate their tennis court at Anmer Hall. Now it looks like Kate is quite keen to improve her tennis skills – she’s taking tennis lessons at a private club.
While Kate Middleton works on her ace serve, her three kids are working on their tennis skills as well! The royal mom and Prince William have been seen taking tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham club in Fulham, south London — and sometimes, the whole family comes along. The kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — have been on the playground outside, having fun while their parents hit balls. Even when Kate was pregnant with Louis, she still found time for some lessons.
“It wasn’t hard-going tennis — they weren’t rushing around. They are obviously choosing to improve their tennis,” a source at the club told PEOPLE. “She hits the ball with nice top spin. She is a good minor athlete.”
Kate and William, both 37, have also been seen having lunch at the club with their two older children — without their nanny. The source said George and Charlotte “looked perky and alert. It was a normal family of four. They were enjoying the sport and some lovely, natural family time.”
Prince George is also getting into the sport! On Wimbledon Morning Coffee, a show released on the famed tennis tournament’s Twitter page to recap the previous day’s events, the hosts chatted about Kate Middleton‘s outing to watch a few matches this past summer. The royal mom of three sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, who told the host that talk turned to George’s interest in the sport. Kate reportedly shared that Prince George’s favorite player is Roger Federer — and the little royal has even played tennis with the sports star!
I mean… I don’t begrudge Kate her tennis lessons. I do think it’s odd that she barely pieces together two events a week and yet she finds that she has enough free time for tennis lessons at a posh club. Maybe this is part of the deal that William and Kate struck though – he gets to trim rose bushes and she gets to take “tennis lessons” at a posh club. I would be very interested in seeing her tennis instructor. Basically, the Cambridge marriage is fine, because they both have their posh little “escapes.” Also: this is the same club where William works out with the yummy mummies, correct? Hm.
“She is a good minor athlete.”
The shaaaaade. No one does shade like posh Londoners.
I know right – she’ll need some cream for that burn.
That black outfit always leaves me in awe.. She has no body fat at all.
She is so skinny! I hate her (just kidding)!
That top looks great on her!
It really does.
Why not having any body fat is so amazing?
Good question Rhys.
If she wasn’t thin she wouldn’t be getting the passes for the laziness at her royal duties as she currently does.
I would imagine it’s fairly easy to achieve if you have nothing else to focus on in a day.
She’s got the best personal trainer OUR money can buy.
LOL!
What is the real context of the all-black, skin-tight outfit that she is wearing with wedges? (or some kind of thick heal)? That’s not a tennis outfit. I will say, she looks pretty good in that outfit. I covet a black turtleneck sweater that fits as nicely as that. I would prefer it with her knee high boots she wears sometimes, but I tend to like higher boots over booties–I can’t wear them! I think they look weird on me
I’m also jealous about the tennis lessons. I recently looked for some for myself locally, and could not find. So much for my new tennis obsession
It was some sort of sporting event with kids. She was wearing a blazer over it but took it off for the tennis. I just went back to see if I could find the post about it but couldn’t.
Well now we know what she is doing with her time, at least, lol.
I actually just went back and checked, William works out at the Harbour Club apparently with the mums for his Zumba classes.
This is not new ‘news’ she has always made time for her workouts/athletic pursuits which is clearly the priority over her ‘work’.
Its pretty obvious her day is filled with time with the kids, workouts, personal grooming, shopping and whatever other leisure activities she enjoys. It might included some time ‘planning’ her sparse work calendar or have the odd ‘private’ meeting but she is pretty much leading the life she aspired to have – that of a yummy mummy who doesn’t need or want to have a career of any sort.
I think she and Will both want the life of the idle rich. They say they want normal lives, but they don’t want the kind of normal that includes a daily job. They want a normal life of an aristocrat with plenty of money and few to no responsibilities.
The thing is most aristos don’t even have that anymore- they have to work hard to make the estates make money (event planning etc). What they each want is to be married to a terribly wealthy James – the model of a life of leisure only works when one’s spouse is good at making money – however, neither wants to go out and work
DING DING DING!
@jen – you are absolutely right. They like their lifestyle with the jewelry, multiple houses, designer clothes, etc – they don’t want to work for it. (and I know we can have a debate about whether any royal “works” but they don’t even want to do that.)
The line about them having lunch with the kids was so laughable to me – it mentioned how they were just a normal family. A normal super wealthy family, maybe. My gym doesn’t have a restaurant or a years long waiting list, lol.
So true, right now Kate is living her best thinnest life. To her work is secondary and her and William are determined to keep it that way.
All the posh moms at my kids’ school play tennis at a club together. It seems so retro to me.
I’ve noticed here in the southeast of the USA that the whole “tennis mom” thing is still very much a thing–it’s what all the wealthy wives (both young and old) do in my city.
While we all can see she must be diligent about staying thin, having something confirmed like weekly tennis lessons when she can’t do engagements on a weekly basis is a very bad look. The entire point of the stay at home mom stuff was so that she had a reason for the low engagement numbers. But if she can dedicate some time away from the kids for tennis, she should be doing the same for her patronages and other work.
Lets not forget the nugget about how they with George and Charlotte had lunch once – its begs the question of who was looking after Louis and their childcare setup. After all if they can have child care for Louis with they are having a nice lunch then am sure they could have easily organised child care for the Tusk trust event that had been planned in advance.
Especially when you consider the line about how George and Charlotte play on the playground during their lessons. Presumably with the nanny?
Absolutely! The two older kiddies are at school, so she wouldn’t be seeing or looking after them, so doesn’t need to worry about them during school hours. What a life. She’s a layabout, just like her husband. William+Zumba = 😂😂😂
I agree. I’m not scolding her for staying fit or having private lessons (I would do it myself if I had money) but if she can make time for her hobbies and the like, surely she can make time for her patronages? Or her Broken Britain/Early Years project
“he gets to trim rose bushes“ asdghjkjgds I SCREAMED.
I have read this story before, or it seems I have. Kate has a nice spin top and is working to be better in tennis.
As indicated above, she doesn’t just take tennis lessons as she engages in many other activities as well. There is also no doubt a trainer, pilates instructor, swimming instructor, etc. so why single out tennis? I guess all of these activities explain how she keeps so busy she can only do minimal royal “work”.
It’s hard to locate tennis lessons which are good AND affordable. I grew up learning at our local ‘posh’ athletic club. It was only when I was in varsity, at meets, that I saw various stages of court up or unkeep. Many times, post hurricanes, we had to practice at this particular public park where the courts were gravel with chainlink fencing for nets lol! In the past 15 years, I haven’t been able to find a place to play and take refresher lessons without spending a fortune, so I daydream about having my own six to eight court private cabana surround tennis spa with spectacular night lighting. Lmao. I can practically smell the ambience. Fresh fusion waters with a selection of global teas and coffees. A variety of micro brews and wine. Neverending courtside coolers. Local art decor. The hubs and the boys hosting open mic nights for local music talent. I certainly wouldn’t mind playing at night surrounded with music and happy people. 😆 Heavy sigh.
I’m a SAHM of three – just like Kate! – but wait… I don’t have funds sufficient to belong to a club/YMCA, let alone a posh one, let alone fancy private lessons, let alone the childcare to allow to me to do so without trying to bring along enough toys to distract the younger ones so I could have my lesson, let alone be able to sit and have a nice quiet lunch with my spouse. I guess they’re not just like us after all.
You know, it was one thing when in the 80s Chuck and Di obviously led a life of fabulous privilege but they did their clucking jobs, as it were. Until things went totally south for them, they were at their events, they were fulfilling their half of the tenuous bargain. Willy and Kate? Barely even make the attempt. Their contempt for the world is astonishing.