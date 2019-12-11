Duchess Kate is taking private tennis lessons at a posh, exclusive club

The Duchess of Cambridge is quite sporty and athletic. She always has been, even in her school days. These days, she loves walking/hiking, swimming and tennis. I suspect she also does yoga and she probably does some kind of light-weight-training too, but hiking, swimming and tennis are the activities we know about for sure. In fact, the whole Middleton family is into tennis. They’re quite friendly with Roger Federer (Carole is in love with him) and William and Kate used someone’s “private funds” to relocate their tennis court at Anmer Hall. Now it looks like Kate is quite keen to improve her tennis skills – she’s taking tennis lessons at a private club.

While Kate Middleton works on her ace serve, her three kids are working on their tennis skills as well! The royal mom and Prince William have been seen taking tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham club in Fulham, south London — and sometimes, the whole family comes along. The kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — have been on the playground outside, having fun while their parents hit balls. Even when Kate was pregnant with Louis, she still found time for some lessons. “It wasn’t hard-going tennis — they weren’t rushing around. They are obviously choosing to improve their tennis,” a source at the club told PEOPLE. “She hits the ball with nice top spin. She is a good minor athlete.” Kate and William, both 37, have also been seen having lunch at the club with their two older children — without their nanny. The source said George and Charlotte “looked perky and alert. It was a normal family of four. They were enjoying the sport and some lovely, natural family time.” Prince George is also getting into the sport! On Wimbledon Morning Coffee, a show released on the famed tennis tournament’s Twitter page to recap the previous day’s events, the hosts chatted about Kate Middleton‘s outing to watch a few matches this past summer. The royal mom of three sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, who told the host that talk turned to George’s interest in the sport. Kate reportedly shared that Prince George’s favorite player is Roger Federer — and the little royal has even played tennis with the sports star!

[From People]

I mean… I don’t begrudge Kate her tennis lessons. I do think it’s odd that she barely pieces together two events a week and yet she finds that she has enough free time for tennis lessons at a posh club. Maybe this is part of the deal that William and Kate struck though – he gets to trim rose bushes and she gets to take “tennis lessons” at a posh club. I would be very interested in seeing her tennis instructor. Basically, the Cambridge marriage is fine, because they both have their posh little “escapes.” Also: this is the same club where William works out with the yummy mummies, correct? Hm.