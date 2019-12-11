2020 SAG nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

Because of the compressed 2020 awards season, the awards-nominations announcements have felt compressed too. On Monday, we got the Golden Globe noms, and today we’re getting the SAG nominations. The SAGs are by far my favorite awards show – actors among friends, people get liquor and the show is very short. You can see the full list of the 2020 SAG Award nominations here. The big ones in film:

Best Film Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite Best Film Actor

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) Best Film Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy Best Film Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, OUATIH Best Film Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

The big nominations for television:

Drama Series Ensemble

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things” Drama Series Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Drama Series Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things Comedy Ensemble

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek Comedy Series Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller Bridge, Fleabag Comedy Series Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Well, I’m glad that the SAGs recognized Game of Thrones! GoT was mostly snubbed at the Globes. Love all the Fleabag action, and I’m sure people are happy about Barry and Bill Hader. Once again, Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us series was snubbed. Ugh.

As for the film nominatons… what’s striking is that we’re not really fighting about anyone, right? This year doesn’t seem to have any massively controversial film or actor. I guess maybe it’s Joaquin Phoenix and Joker – I’m glad Joker got snubbed in ensemble, but from what everyone said about the film, Joaquin’s performance is easily the front-runner. And I think Brad Pitt is going to end up losing to Joe Pesci! Which makes me happy. Why oh why does my nemesis Laura Dern keep getting nominated?!?! Oh and the SAGs snubbed Robert DeNiro too!!! LMAO. No Antonio Banderas though, which sucks.