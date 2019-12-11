2020 SAG nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

Because of the compressed 2020 awards season, the awards-nominations announcements have felt compressed too. On Monday, we got the Golden Globe noms, and today we’re getting the SAG nominations. The SAGs are by far my favorite awards show – actors among friends, people get liquor and the show is very short. You can see the full list of the 2020 SAG Award nominations here. The big ones in film:
Best Film Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Film Actor
Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Best Film Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Film Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, OUATIH
Best Film Supporting Actress
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
The big nominations for television:
Drama Series Ensemble
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
Drama Series Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Drama Series Actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Comedy Ensemble
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Comedy Series Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Fleabag
Comedy Series Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Well, I’m glad that the SAGs recognized Game of Thrones! GoT was mostly snubbed at the Globes. Love all the Fleabag action, and I’m sure people are happy about Barry and Bill Hader. Once again, Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us series was snubbed. Ugh.
As for the film nominatons… what’s striking is that we’re not really fighting about anyone, right? This year doesn’t seem to have any massively controversial film or actor. I guess maybe it’s Joaquin Phoenix and Joker – I’m glad Joker got snubbed in ensemble, but from what everyone said about the film, Joaquin’s performance is easily the front-runner. And I think Brad Pitt is going to end up losing to Joe Pesci! Which makes me happy. Why oh why does my nemesis Laura Dern keep getting nominated?!?! Oh and the SAGs snubbed Robert DeNiro too!!! LMAO. No Antonio Banderas though, which sucks.
Photos courtesy of IMDB.
No qualms about the noms, but it just shows how Hollywood is still so white.
And Joe Pesci, I think, will be a lock all award season. He was the best thing about The Irishman.
IA
I liked the movie but i felt like I was watching Al Pacino doing an impersonation of himself rather than Jimmy Hoffa.
No Succession?!
THAT bothers me, too!!
Why is HBO spending money campaigning for Game of Thrones? Should be doing that with Succession which is a much better show, I can’t believe they got 0 nominations and The Morning Show getting any is a joke lol
When they see us… When are they going to see us?!
I really need to watch Killing Eve and Fleabag
Yes.
Fleabag is perfection.
Lupita and Andrew from Fleabag are in! So glad they’re getting some recognition. Would have liked to see Sandra Oh, but I guess you can’t have everything. Also, happy to see Parasite cast nominated for a major award, since we still so rarely see “foreign“ films and directors get the appreciation they deserve.
Antonio Banderas gave the best male acting performance of the year in Almodovar’s latest film. Hands down.
Scarlett seeing a nom for leading and supporting the same year must be great for her. Shame she’s such an idiot. Adam Driver was the revelation in Marriage Story, however.
Re: Killing Eve.
Sandra and Jodie were always gonna split the vote when it comes to nominations and someone was gonna get the short end of the stick. And since this season was more from Villenelle’s POV, Jodie was more the lead.
I really wish some of the women from Game of Thrones would have been acknowledged over the seasons. Peter Dinklage is great but Lena Headey is just as amazing and it bothers me she never got any award show love for it.
I’m starting to get the vibe that CATS is very bad. The GG usually love nominating bad musicals for acting and other awards and they didn’t even make that.
Cats would be a masterpiece if it was a horror movie, instead of a musical. The trailer alone was deeply unsettling and scary af at moments.
I hope Catherine O’Hara wins, Schitt’s Creek is amazing and she’s pure gold in it.
Yes!! Her character is fantastic!
ME TOO! Made my day to see her get some recognition! She’s the best part about that delightful show.
Best ensemble is for the best cast right?
So I don’t think Joker got snubbed in any way since it is mostly about one character…
Parasite was so good, easily the best movie of the year and the acting was great too.
Also, the morning show is only so so, but Jennifer really is great in it.
Here is hoping Parasite wins best ensemble because that cast was perfection.
Perfection.
So glad that Schitts creek and Handmaids tale is getting love but sad that Jharrel Jerome didnt get a nod, he was heartbreakingly good in when they see us.
Here’s your friendly reminder that Russell Crow killed a Harvey Weinstein exposé in 2004 and now he’s nominated for playing Roger Ailes. I got no words for this.
Whoah. Did.not.know.
Thanks for sharing.
And once again When They See Us is completely ignored. GOT deserves NADA nominations. This awards season is shaping up to be complete garbage. At least Lupita got a nom
Jharrel Jerome did get nominated for when they see us for best actor in limited series.
AHHH SCHITT’S CREEK!!!! Hooray!
Welp, I see approximately TWO of my nominees made the actual list. Fun fact, there were ONLY 2500 OF US CHOSEN to nominate, at least in the TV, Mini series and episodic categories…
ALSO,Where the F is Regina King for Watchmen!? She’s SO GOOD in this series!
BTW Jharrel Jerome did get nominated for when they see us for best actor in limited series. I don’t know why the nominations for limited series aren’t here.