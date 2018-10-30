Duchess Kate wore a smart Smythe blazer for a trip to Essex today

These days, I tend to forget about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s announced events. It’s partially because I sort of phased out the idea that we would be seeing much of Kate for the rest of the year, because that’s what Kensington Palace indicated. For all of her plans to be keen, Kate can’t help but lower expectations, so that it will be a pleasant surprise when she does a few events a month. Today, William and Kate were out in Essex to visit the Coach Core Essex program. It has to do with sports and student-athletes and it’s one of Kate’s issues, I believe.
For this appearance, Kate wore a new-to-us blazer which appears to be from Smythe, paired with black jeggings, a black turtleneck and possibly a repeated pair of morganite drop earrings (IDs courtesy of WhatKateWore). I’d venture to say that Kate has a fresh haircut/trim too – her hair seems shorter than I remember. I think she’s also done some subtle highlights, because her hair looks vaguely lighter too.
She looks fine here – it’s a sporty event, and she’s basically doing an all-black sporty ensemble with a cute patterned blazer. The outfit feels somewhat influenced by how Meghan has been putting together some of her ensembles too. I’m not saying Kate is copying Meghan, I’m saying that the two women are influencing each other’s style, for better or for button-slathered worse. (LOL, as soon as I wrote all that, I saw that the Daily Mail used the same angle, claiming that Kate “looks smart in a £600 Meghan-inspired checked blazer” and that Kate is “taking style tips from the royal tour!” LMAO.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I feel bad for Kate for how her smile looks in a freeze frame. I’ve seen video of her smiling at crowds and it never looks as manic as the photos!
Part of me would think that it was Kaiser being funny when she pulls pictures for the post (or whoever does) but if you look at the DM story they also have some “manic” pictures. I feel kind of bad bc I think I’m the same way – I don’t look manic but I always look ticked when I’m in a candid picture, and I don’t feel that way.
Some people just photograph badly but that doesn’t mean they’re bad looking in real life.
Greenone your post reminded me of a quote of Andy Warhol’s (which I use all the time as I photograph horribly) he said “The camera lens is unable to capture true beauty”. (It’s my story and I’m sticking to it) Warhol said this after a photo shoot of a beautiful man who looked awful on film.
exactly! snappy fish, I’m sticking to it too!
It’s not easy being photogenic in every frame. I would look like a maniac! Some people have it, some people don’t. That is fine.
I am NOT able to take a good picture. LOL I act weird, this weird not natural smile comes from somewhere and BAM, every pic of me looks bad or weird/awkward. HA! It’s a joke among friends and family. I am not bad looking according to others and I also view myself as pretty(yay for good self esteem) but the camera HATES me. I’m over it. Got over it years ago.
yup, camera hates me too. don’t know what to do. have no idea how to make a decent face. I looked bored/drugged since I don’t smile with my teeth because it makes my face looks even weirder.
I think she looks nice. There is….something about the sweater/jeans/booties combo I don’t love, but I cant put my finger on it. But I don’t “dislike” it, just don’t love it for some reason. But she looks event-appropriate (which is my new standard, ha) and the blazer is a nice addition to her professional royal wardrobe. She has worn similar outfits before – blazer, turtleneck, black jeans – but has paired it with knee high boots which I didn’t like as well as this look, even with the aforementioned “something” ha.
Her hair looks good here too.
I think I’ve figured out what I don’t like. The sweater, jeans and booties give the illusion that they are all part of one piece – some sort of futuristic body suit lol – and its throwing me off. But I’m trying to get over that since I don’t think it would bother me if Meghan wore it.
I think the skinnies are perhaps, TOO skinny? Or maybe it’s just that she’s not wearing knee high boots.
I just saw Becks1′s response, and yes, looks like a skin tight body suit. Perhaps a blouse would have been better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s strange to me that the queen loathes bare legs at official functions but seems to condone jeggings.
I think knee high boots are still “in.” I think they have become a staple at this point and while I’m sure they will be “out” at some point in the future, I think they are still an acceptable part of a winter wardrobe. I kind of figure as long as skinny jeans/jeggings/leggings are still in, tall boots will be.
Knee-high boots still here in but they’re more slouchy now, like they used to be in the 90′s or early 00′s. I mean they’re such a classic wardrobe staple that I don’t think they’ll ever really be out of style, so if you like them, wear them! I love my moto-style ankle boots and I’ll wear them until my feet fall off, in style or not, lol.
Knee-high and over-the-knee boots will only leave my wardrobe when you pry them from my cold, dead fingers (and I mean that literally as I commute on a motorcycle most of the year, and my choice of boots gets taller as it gets colder).
And I have some gorgeous non-riding boots that I’ll never give up. Trends be damned!
I’m with you on “too skinny” Manda. The blazer is nice but why pair it with such tight pants? Not only does it seem inappropriate for a royal who is carrying out royal duties but it draws more attention to her body than is necessary
Yes, the jeans are too skinny. We know you are thin Kate, calm down!
I think she looks nice and appropriate. She’s also been scaling back over the last couple years the excessive eye makeup and heavy brows, which suits her. She looks good.
@dietcokehead – agree – I think her makeup looks really nice here.
The look on Wills face in the third pic is cracking me up
I don’t think leggings are professional and find them too revealing for a professional outing, whether the event calls for casual wear or not. I think she would have looked better with a pair of slacks. But I’m old so what do I know. I do like the jacket and footwear.
She isn’t wearing jeggings, they’re jeans.
Could have fooled me.
I have the exact same pair; skinny jean a like this have been in fashion here in the UK for years. I often wear mine with a blazer, too. I think she looks great.
I think she looks okay for a normal, every day person. Only, she’s not that. For who she is and what she is representing, I think jeggings are far too casual and revealing a look. Fashionable or not.
I think the UK & US must have two different definitions of what jeggings is. In the UK jeggings are lycra leggings but the colour is a denim effect. Skinny jeans are jeans with a slim leg. In the UK what Kate is wearing is classified as skinny jeans. In fact jeggings hasn’t been a thing in the UK for a few years now and you hardly see them in shops anymore.
@Jaded, we have the same definition of jeggings here in the US. People want to call them jeggings on this site because they don’t like Kate. I’ve seen Meghan wear pants just as tight with either no mention here, or called skinny jeans (like the pants she wore over the weekend), because Meghan is liked. Personally, as a women who is not pin thin, I wish the skinny jean trend would die a death of a thousand fires.
@jadered – ah okay. That explains it. Here “jeggings” are stretchier and tighter than skinny jeans, but are usually still denim, sometimes with a zipper/button and sometimes with just an elastic waistband. That’s why I referred to them in another comment as “skinny jeans” and “very skinny jeans” bc that is the difference in my head (located in the US.)
Annie, I’m old too and I agree with you about skinny jeans for a professional event. But if I had Kate’s legs and narrow hips I would wear the hell out of these jeans. Woman has some awesome legs.
Hahaha! Yes, she does have awesome legs, no disagreement there! She has her mother’s legs. And if I was her I would wear those jeggings or skinny jeans, whatever you call them, around William as often as I could. Not just at events!!! 😜
When there are sporty events she wears jeggings so this is the norm for her. But in a real professional environment they would not be considered suitable.
For real. What does this woman have against pants? Otherwise she looks very nice.
+1000
Totally agree! Very unprofessional unroyal and undignified for the Royal Status relation to the HM BRF. And this laziness is a bad example to young girls, who seem to be dieting away…
Btw her and the Duchess Sussex – sleeveless, above the knee length is very Unroyal and inappropriate for the position and The Monarchy of Tradition. If they want people – VIPs -ww Dignitaries to bow, respect the status they hold, then they need to dress the part as representatives to HM GB UK CW people. The VIP dignitaries all dress in knee length, sleeve if not a jacket, to attend royal events; the royal marry ins should respect their position and show the same respect.
HM wore countless sleeveless and strapless dresses in her younger years. According to you, she had no respect for the office to which she has devoted her entire life.
@RoyalSparkle – The Queen has worn sleeveless dresses and strapless gowns hundreds of times, as did her sister, and as did Diana. Look up the images.
I agree. I dislike her begging so much. Wear skinny slacks! Jeez. Sorry, rant over
Why do you keep referring back to her bottoms as jeggings? They’re quite clearly skinny jeans. Jeggings went out of style here in the UK years ago and most definitely wouldn’t be considered appropriate for the royal family.
@joni, when Meghan wears them they’re skinny jeans. On Kate they are jeggings. This symbolises, in a small and amusing way, the hypocrisy regarding Kate v Meg coverage. In any case it makes me chuckle.
It’s hilarious isn’t it?
I think it’s because Meghan has far less curvy legs and so you can tell she is wearing skinny jeans quite clearly. Not so with Kate who has absolutely gorgeous, skinny legs but they are curvy too, and maybe tighten the skinny jean in a way that Meghan’s legs do not. And sitting here thinking about skinny jeans on Kate more than I thought I ever would in a million years, I also believe BECAUSE Kate has such beautiful, curvy legs that skinny jeans look more revealing or sexual than they do on Meghan, whose legs are skinny, but not sexy, at least to me.
The fact as I see it is that Kate’s legs are just too sexy for skinny jeans at a professional outing. There.
+1000
Waity dolittle NEED to flash by some means. Most times on waity these jeggings leave very little to the imagination -Yuk!
Meghan wore a pair of tight black pants a few days ago, so…..
And they were referred to as “skinny jeans” and no one had a problem with them
There wasn’t a problem because Meghan is the new kid, even though she’s older than all of them. I think Kate looked great. She is a doing a fine job of representing us 35 year plus moms. She is in great shape in her slacks, whatever you want to name them!
I refer to “very” skinny jeans as jeggings, even if they technically aren’t jeggings. I think many people do. Shrug.
I never heard anyone call them jeggings til I visited this website
Jeggings are a denim-like fabric that has a lot of stretch in, so they hug very close to the body, whereas jeans are stiffer and won’t mould itself to leg contours quite so much.
It’s whether they’re ‘skinny’ or ‘skin-tight’, I suppose.
Yeah I’ve never gotten this site’s definition of jeggings vs. skinny jeans. Kate is definitely wearing skinny jeans, not jeggings but people like to use jeggings so they have something to complain about. People keep saying they’re inapppropriate but I personally have never had an issue with it. I don’t really care if she’s representing the Queen or not so I don’t pearl clutch over it.
She should not be wearing skin tight jeggings with that short blazer. Why can’t she wear a trousers or boot cut black denim? Awful
Bc boot cut denim have been out of fashion for 20 years
Report this comment as spam or abuse
20 years? Hardly.
I’d say closer to 10 years. And they’re supposed to be making a comeback in the future.
Which is great. Jeggings are hideous.
Ugh agree. Boot cut pants are the worst. They might be coming back but they always will look dated to me.
Actually, boot cut are coming back.
Oh gawd, I hope not. Boot cut jeans are so ugly.
Boot cut pants are not “coming back” … they’ve been back for a few years and, worn properly, they’re fabulous. What I find interesting is the blazer. There’s a button on it and I don’t think Kate, as slim as she is, would be able to button it if she wanted to. A blazer should always be able to button if there is a button to button it. That being said, the blazer looks good unbuttoned, but damn, I think it’s too small for her. (Mme Chanel would be shaking her head, right now, because she never put anything on a piece of clothing that could not be used. Pockets could hold things, buttons could button. I know this is not Chanel, but still.)
@Coz’ Boot cut is the only cut if you have hips and a bottom. With trousers that hug legs all the way down, the hips and bottom are heavily emphasized…which is why Catherine wears such tight trousers, because she has lovely long legs and a small bottom. She’s of the “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” school of dressing, whereas I need boot cut to give my lower body balance…..bell bottoms were even better for giving my shape balance. It’s hard enough finding straight, boot cut trousers for a plus sized woman, let alone a trouser or jean with a bit of flare, which would be best to flatter my body shape. Boot cut pants are certainly not the worst IMHO….they are the best!!
Exactly. Bootcut are coming back and for those of us with a butt and thighs, never went out of style.
I’m slim, but my weight is in my thighs. Straight jeans look like skinny jeans on me.
If Kate wore a slightly looser jean, she’d look amazing. She also would look amazing in a cigarette pant or other slim trouser.
I was just going to type this! I wear boot cut because my thighs and hips, and butt are not small, but with small calves and ankles. Skinny jeans look a horror on me like \ / not cute! lol
I absolutely despise bootcut jeans. I refuse to wear anything wider than a straight leg because the ‘swishing’ of anything wider drives me nuts. And I think most people don’t look nearly as good in them as all the ‘makeover’ tv shows lead them to believe.
So sorry I offended the boot cut haters. A wider leg pant would have looked better with the short jacket. Is that better?
+100
I like the outfit, but her pants or jeggings look tight as hell.
Not a good look at all. Boots wrong for it and with those type of pants, blazer needs to be a bit longer.
I’ve just discovered Smythe blazers and love them, although they’re too expensive for me to actually buy one.
Eh, I don’t think Meghan has influenced this outfit much at all. A blazer with skinny jeans is a classic Kate “sporty” outfit. Kate has been wearing this same type of outfit, in various colors, for years – long before Meghan came on the scene. I can remember blazer + skinny jeans outfits from as far back as 2012 just off the top of my head. So this is just a classic Kate outfit. It could have used some color – Kate has better blazers in her closet that would have worked better here to liven up the outfit – but I’m glad she’s wearing booties and not wedges.
@Leslie, agree. Not to mention that it is a common combo at least here in London. Neither of the duchesses pioneered this style. I think both look nice in it.
This is a typical Kate outfit, so that’s why I think Kaiser was laughing at the DM article.
We all know that Kate has uniforms for different events and this is one of them. Blazer, turtleneck, skinny jeans, for daytime events that don’t quite warrant either workout clothes or the Penelope Chilvers boots, but she doesn’t want to look stuffy in a coatdress either. And honestly I don’t mean that in a bad way – lots of people have “uniforms” -I know I do for soccer, lol. (X outfit if its going to be in the 60s, Y outfit if its in the 40s and rainy, Z outfit if its in the 30s….and then I stay home, ha.) Or I have specific pairings that I like for PTA meetings, specific pairings for farmers market, etc. I think its my private school background coming out – it makes getting dressed so much easier if I have a general idea of what to wear to which events.
I remember her first (?) engagement at their university was a black turtleneck with red blazer. Everyone said she was copying Diana. She’s worn blazer and skinny jeans many times since, including with turtleneck. But now she’s copying Meghan.
I don’t think she’s stylish but this is a look she’s used before. I don’t think she’s copying anyone, it’s just a common look.
Okay. So, jeggings are leggings made of jeans and they have an elasticated waist rather than a proper waist with buttons/fly etc.
She is not wearing jeggings in this photo. These are skinny jeans.
THANK YOU.
SERIOUSLY! The jeggings obsession has gone beyond a joke x
I used to think that until I bought jeggings that had a zipper and pockets! I think it’s mostly the fabric, jeggings are muuuuuch thinner and stretchier than denim.
Yes. You can get them with a fly. It’s about the fabric.
She looks lovely! And her hair is so pretty and bouncy!
I agree. I think she looks great — healthy and vibrant.
She looks really good. I like her more natural make up. They appear to be enjoying themselves. I think the outfit is appropriate for being active and playing sports. Her hair is just lovely here.
Those are skinny jeans, and I don’t like skinny jeans or ankle boots, but her blazer and turtle neck look good together, and her hair has been looking pretty lately. I honestly don’t think Meghan influenced this style. A blazer,turtleneck and jeans is a basic outfit that women everywhere have worn forever.
Those pants–whatever you want to call them–look totally unprofessional. Why couldn’t she wear some slacks with just SLIGHTLY more room? They don’t have to be huge, but this skin tight thing doesn’t look good at all. The blazer is nice, if boring.
Yes, this. Kate is on a royal duty and these skin tight jeans are unprofessional looking for someone in her position. (I wear skinny jeans all the time, but I’m not a royal). I like the jacket and the black “column” under it, I just think the ensemble could be elevated with some different trousers (straight leg, boot cut, wool, etc.).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very unprofessional-they are skin tight. It is what young girls wear to sorority parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The outfit itself is fine but yeah those r jeggings and likely from Zara. The fabric is thin and cheap looking. It wouldn’t have been so bad if the material was thicker. I love Zara but the quality is rubbish but u get what I pay for.
I really wish she’d do more with that hair. There r lots of styles for long hair and I hate the suasage curl look – she’s not in her 20s any more. At the very least add a few more layers to give it some body.
The jeggings ruin it. Has she not heard of a properly tailored trouser?
Yes, this! When they do pics from behind her pants are so tight I am surprised she can move.
I understand that everyone wants to talk about jeggings, but has anyone alerted Tom Hiddleston that his shoes have been stolen?
Too funny.
I’m going to add another comment and say that I’m cracking up at these comments, because I don’t think of “jegging” as a bad word, so the fact that there is such discussion over whether these are JEGGINGS or SKINNY JEANS because one is very bad and one is not is kind of hilarious.
I agree, I’m laughing at these comments. When people are actually typing in all caps and are actually coming off angry, then I’m cackling.
I think people are just getting tired of the shade constantly being thrown towards Kate
But how is calling her pants jeggings throwing shade??? That’s what’s cracking me up. We can all see what she is wearing. And Kaiser and many others have stated she looks nice. The people who don’t like her pants don’t like them regardless of what they are called.
Interesting she wears an all black outfit to this event but wouldn’t to the Baftas. Ok
Except she’s not wearing all black her blazer is gray.
I think she looks great!
She looks nice and fresh from the waist up. Very chic. My complaint with the skinny jeans is that it’s way too skinny. It takes away from the sophistication of the turtle neck and blazer.
I hate black turtlenecks. Hate them on Meghan, hate them on Kate. I think they look itchy and hot. And I don’t think her booties are a substantial enough shoe for the outfit. Kate looks like a well-heeled PTA mom and while I don’t like the outfit, she looks nice.
I also hate William’s fratty popped collar but I see he’s moved from the blue sweater.
This sweater is a 1/4 zip!! William is pushing the fashion envelope (seriously though I wish he would wear different pants and shoes sometimes. Talk about a uniform.)
Coach Core Essex Program, is this the same place Harry and Meghan visited when they visited Essex?
Coach core is a program that runs across the UK. It was started by William, Kate & Harry. The one H&M went to was in Loughborough not Essex.
Does she not own a pair of pants. I mean, any pair will do.
No, I do not think jeggings are pants.
I like the outfit and disagree with most of the comments about the black skinny jeans. Most workplaces have gotten more casual over the past couple decades. I know not everyone agrees, but it’s fairly common to see skinny jeans in business casual environments. She paired it with a blazer, which elevates it. I think it’s fine.
The horror!
Yeah, it’s not a big deal to me. I like the outfit, she looks good. I love the blazer. I would’ve liked whole outfit better with knee high boots, then you wouldn’t have that pant, socks, top of shoe situation at the ankle, but what do I know? lol
I think it looks a little off because it’s all one size too small? It’s just a bit too snug. She has an amazing slender yet toned figure, but her clothes don’t need to hug her so tightly. If they skimmed just a little looser I think she’d look a lot better.
Also yes Meghan has worn similar jeans, but they look different because the two women have different figures. Kate has narrow hips and muscular legs so skinny jeans that fit on her hips look insanely snug on her legs. I am the same so wear straight leg rather than skinny styles and it looks better on me, I think… Meghan has wider hips and very slim legs so the effect is totally different.
Yeah her blazer is definitely too tight for her.
OMG almost every article is saying Kate is copying Meghan. The Meghan effect is real.
Woman wears black jeans and turtleneck. Yes, she’s copying meghan. she’s tied a ponytail..copying meghan..
I think the pants are borderline inappropriate for a royal engagement, but overall she looks fine. The blazer has an appropriate amount of buttons, not excessive.
I was distracted by the lack of hand holding.
Hilarious!
Kate and William rarely hold hands. No big deal. Not every couple is lovey dovey affectionate all the time. I’ve never seen my parents hold hands, and they’ve been happily married and in love for over 40 years
Agreed. I love the bejeesus out of my husband and he loves me, but we have never been very hand-holdy. It’s just the way some couples are. No big deal. I think this is all part of the comparing Kate and Will to Meg and Harry, since Meg and Harry are very visibly affectionate with one another–understandably since they are both newlyweds and pregnant. Doesn’t mean Meg and Harry “beat” Kate and Will in the love department. (eyeroll)
Holding hands is considered lovey dovey? LOL
My parents are physically affectionate in public (hand holding, hands on back, etc) and have been married for 40 years. My grandparents were definitely not into anything that could remotely be considered PDA and were married for 60 years. To each their own.
I actually love that they are not holding hands. Not every couple holds hands and that’s fine.
Yeah, I don’t get why anyone thinks it’s some kind of statement on the health of a relationship. We don’t often hold hands in public. Sometimes we do. More than likely we don’t – if we’re out and about we’re probably doing something like errands or grocery shopping and need free hands. I’ve spent nearly half my life with the guy – adore him – but don’t feel the need to be touching each other all of the time.
There’s plenty of couples out there who adore each other and have a healthy relationship who don’t need to be touching all of the time – just like there’s couples out there who can’t keep their hands off each other, but who are a terrible couple.
Agree pants are just a smidge too tight but overall she looks nice and more modern than usual, so if that’s Meghan’s influence, I like it.
She looks lovely. This site is getting snarky. Why do women insist on cutting other women down. She looks completely appropriate and pretty.
I think she always looks tidy but her clothing is so frumpy and dated!! It’s very early 80s but not in a good way.
I think she looks great. She relaxed and happy to be there which is the point.
Love this blazer. If the jeans were a bit looser, she’d look wonderful. Not a fan of turtlenecks with blazers though (and I say this as a huge proponent of black turtlenecks), so I’d also swap that out.
Kate would look so good in a pair of slim trousers or cigarette pants.
And to those who are saying these are skinny jeans v. jeggings, the jeggings I’ve always known are pretty much what Kate is wearing (at least the ones by 7, J Brand, etc). They are jeans with a TON of stretch–not actually leggings. If she wore skinny jeans with a touch less spandex/elastane, she’d also look better.
William sure dresses better than Harry. Harry’s clothes always look rumpled, ill-fitting, et cetera.
@Jayna – ITA – I’m a little puzzled by the state of Harry’s clothes – I noticed some of his suit jackets on the tour actually looked too short. A man in Harry’s position by 34 should have a dozen bespoke suits, drawers full of Jermyn Street shirts, and half a dozen pairs of hand-made shoes, a wardrobe that would last for life. It’s not like female royals who have to attend to changing styles, intense criticism, pulling together endless accessories like hats, foundation garments, different height shoes, hose, jewelry, purses, etc. – for a man, a quality suit lasts decades unless he blows up like a balloon. So I was kind of surprised too by how rumpled and ill-fitting Harry’s clothes looked on the tour.
I am strangely discomfited by the fact that I also own this blazer.
Haha, I have the same espadrilles as Meghan and suddenly I feel like a fashionista. 😂
I think they both look great—happy and engaged, too. I probably would have worn a different top or shoe so it would look less catsuit like. And, yep, Kate has worn this outfit with a different jacket many times, including here: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kate-Middleton-Blue-Philosophy-di-Lorenzo-Blazer-44157795/amp
Her Smythe blazer is beautiful. They’re expensive as heck but they’re actually very flattering on.
Okay that article is cracking me up. “follow Kate’s simple style secret!” which appears to be….wearing a blazer.
I think Kate looks fabulous here, and I’m really liking the shorter hair. Everything fits well and she has the figure for the skinny jeans and blazer. This is a pretty classic look, very English horsey countryside, I don’t think it can be attributed to any one girl or designer (except maybe Ralph Lauren, who I think tried to market it years ago). This look is one that I don’t think ever goes out of style. She and William look terrific together here. I just can’t get over how much happier and relaxed she is looking these days.
I agree, the pants are a wee too tight, bot overall I think she looks snazzy and great.
Kate looks good, but girl sure loves her tight-@ss jeans.
I’d say they are skinny jeans and imo they look terrible and very unprofessional. As someone pointed out it looks like she is wearing a bodysuit because the outfit is tight black from head to toe. Lainey talked about her mermaid wrinkle gown and how she is dressing to pull focus on the fact that she is back to her pre pregnancy weight. She is doing that here as well. At least there is no contrived pda between she and William at this event…
Why do these photographers seem to seek out the bad angles and bad shots? She’s an attractive woman, these photos are not showing it. Instead they make her look older and harder and yes, manic in some photos. Either she doesn’t know her angles or the photographers are being a bit spiteful.
The Daily Fail has some great pics where she looks really happy and relaxed and like she is enjoying herself.
Sometimes she lucks into a good shot. In video and motion she is stunning. I just wished she photographed better. Minor complaint I guess.
Usually she photographs better, sometimes I thought she was really photogenic. Chelsy on the other hand was extremely non photogenic.
The skinny jeans, leggings trend needs to go.
I like Kate’s jacket and turtleneck but the bottom looks too tight, tacky and unprofessional.
She looks great. I am tall and thin and my legs don’t look like hers in skinny jeans. She has great legs!
There is a famous pic of Diana in a black turtleneck with black leggings from the 80′s. It is so like what Kate is wearing.
I like this on her a lot. Casual, smart, well fitted, appropriate. The only thing is matching all black separates is hard if they aren’t bought as ummm… how to say this… like a suit? The jeans look very faded next to the sweater.
Normally I don’t comment on fashion stuff but jeebuz those f*cking jeggings drive me nuts. It’s not at all a professional or suitable look for someone of her position. Period.
The Daily Fail has some lovely pictures of Duchess Kate playing tennis and interacting with kids.
She looks so relaxed and is in incredible shape – I have serious leg envy.
I won’t comment on whether the clothes are approrpriate or not or stylish or not. The overall silhoutte would have looked better with slighly less tight pants.. They don’t go with the blazer..I think country clothes have a little give in them, don’t they?
She looks ok but my God can she not wear pants that arent a size too small? Yes, Meghan also wears skinny jeans but hers fit and aren’t painted-on tight. It’s really unprofessional to look like that at an official event. Cute blazer and shoes, though, and she looks so much better without the heavy eye makeup.
I think being very skinny especially after 3 kids is hugely important to Kate and she likes to emphasize it.
IMO it goes beyond being happily fit–this is her “thing”.
If Kate started wearing modern sheath dresses and trench coats and favouring neutrals, then you could say Meghan was influencing her style, but Kate has been wearing some variation of this look before Meghan was even in the picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree 100%
I would call that a Glen plaid, the check pattern on Kate’s blazer – but am I right that in the UK it’s also called Prince of Wales check?
I feel like I’m in a twilight zone, some saying Kate looks curvy. WTH.
I think her body looks terribly skinny. She looks almost skeletal in some of the Daily Mail photos.
I think she is losing way too much weight. I don’t find her weight loss attractive at all.
I don’t find her skinniness a positive , she doesn’t look natural. Looks like over dieting.
I feel the same way. She diets and drops weight but she doesn’t have muscle besides what’s already in her legs from cardio. Her arms are atrophied and have been for years. If she were slim but muscular that’s one thing. Instead she’s unhealthily skeletal. She always looks healthy with that little bit of extra weight during and after her pregnancies. It’s a far better look than the bobblehead one she favors.
Long legs! Btw, can we applaud her for her hair? It’s clearly shorter and looks great. Finally!
I’m seeing updated pictures where she took the blazer off once inside. It definitely changed the outfit for the worse. (its still pretty non-offensive, being all black, but why remove the one piece of interest?) And her hair looks like its growing out, doesn’t look as short as it looks in the pictures where they are walking in .
Most importantly, how does Kate get 2 blacks to match? Every time I try to wear black with black, I end up looking really stupid.
