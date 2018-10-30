Duchess Kate wore a smart Smythe blazer for a trip to Essex today

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Coach Core Essex

These days, I tend to forget about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s announced events. It’s partially because I sort of phased out the idea that we would be seeing much of Kate for the rest of the year, because that’s what Kensington Palace indicated. For all of her plans to be keen, Kate can’t help but lower expectations, so that it will be a pleasant surprise when she does a few events a month. Today, William and Kate were out in Essex to visit the Coach Core Essex program. It has to do with sports and student-athletes and it’s one of Kate’s issues, I believe.

For this appearance, Kate wore a new-to-us blazer which appears to be from Smythe, paired with black jeggings, a black turtleneck and possibly a repeated pair of morganite drop earrings (IDs courtesy of WhatKateWore). I’d venture to say that Kate has a fresh haircut/trim too – her hair seems shorter than I remember. I think she’s also done some subtle highlights, because her hair looks vaguely lighter too.

She looks fine here – it’s a sporty event, and she’s basically doing an all-black sporty ensemble with a cute patterned blazer. The outfit feels somewhat influenced by how Meghan has been putting together some of her ensembles too. I’m not saying Kate is copying Meghan, I’m saying that the two women are influencing each other’s style, for better or for button-slathered worse. (LOL, as soon as I wrote all that, I saw that the Daily Mail used the same angle, claiming that Kate “looks smart in a £600 Meghan-inspired checked blazer” and that Kate is “taking style tips from the royal tour!” LMAO.)

150 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a smart Smythe blazer for a trip to Essex today”

  1. runcmc says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I feel bad for Kate for how her smile looks in a freeze frame. I’ve seen video of her smiling at crowds and it never looks as manic as the photos!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I think she looks nice. There is….something about the sweater/jeans/booties combo I don’t love, but I cant put my finger on it. But I don’t “dislike” it, just don’t love it for some reason. But she looks event-appropriate (which is my new standard, ha) and the blazer is a nice addition to her professional royal wardrobe. She has worn similar outfits before – blazer, turtleneck, black jeans – but has paired it with knee high boots which I didn’t like as well as this look, even with the aforementioned “something” ha.

    Her hair looks good here too.

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:24 am

    The look on Wills face in the third pic is cracking me up

    Reply
  4. Annie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I don’t think leggings are professional and find them too revealing for a professional outing, whether the event calls for casual wear or not. I think she would have looked better with a pair of slacks. But I’m old so what do I know. I do like the jacket and footwear.

    Reply
  5. Jay says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I agree. I dislike her begging so much. Wear skinny slacks! Jeez. Sorry, rant over

    Reply
  6. Joni says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Why do you keep referring back to her bottoms as jeggings? They’re quite clearly skinny jeans. Jeggings went out of style here in the UK years ago and most definitely wouldn’t be considered appropriate for the royal family.

    Reply
  7. Cindy Perry says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:32 am

    She should not be wearing skin tight jeggings with that short blazer. Why can’t she wear a trousers or boot cut black denim? Awful

    Reply
  8. Toot says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I like the outfit, but her pants or jeggings look tight as hell.

    Reply
  9. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Not a good look at all. Boots wrong for it and with those type of pants, blazer needs to be a bit longer.

    Reply
  10. Jess says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I’ve just discovered Smythe blazers and love them, although they’re too expensive for me to actually buy one.

    Reply
  11. Leslie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Eh, I don’t think Meghan has influenced this outfit much at all. A blazer with skinny jeans is a classic Kate “sporty” outfit. Kate has been wearing this same type of outfit, in various colors, for years – long before Meghan came on the scene. I can remember blazer + skinny jeans outfits from as far back as 2012 just off the top of my head. So this is just a classic Kate outfit. It could have used some color – Kate has better blazers in her closet that would have worked better here to liven up the outfit – but I’m glad she’s wearing booties and not wedges.

    Reply
    • Omrita says:
      October 30, 2018 at 8:41 am

      @Leslie, agree. Not to mention that it is a common combo at least here in London. Neither of the duchesses pioneered this style. I think both look nice in it.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 30, 2018 at 9:04 am

      This is a typical Kate outfit, so that’s why I think Kaiser was laughing at the DM article.

      We all know that Kate has uniforms for different events and this is one of them. Blazer, turtleneck, skinny jeans, for daytime events that don’t quite warrant either workout clothes or the Penelope Chilvers boots, but she doesn’t want to look stuffy in a coatdress either. And honestly I don’t mean that in a bad way – lots of people have “uniforms” -I know I do for soccer, lol. (X outfit if its going to be in the 60s, Y outfit if its in the 40s and rainy, Z outfit if its in the 30s….and then I stay home, ha.) Or I have specific pairings that I like for PTA meetings, specific pairings for farmers market, etc. I think its my private school background coming out – it makes getting dressed so much easier if I have a general idea of what to wear to which events.

      Reply
    • Eliza says:
      October 30, 2018 at 9:43 am

      I remember her first (?) engagement at their university was a black turtleneck with red blazer. Everyone said she was copying Diana. She’s worn blazer and skinny jeans many times since, including with turtleneck. But now she’s copying Meghan.

      I don’t think she’s stylish but this is a look she’s used before. I don’t think she’s copying anyone, it’s just a common look.

      Reply
  12. Louise Anne says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Okay. So, jeggings are leggings made of jeans and they have an elasticated waist rather than a proper waist with buttons/fly etc.

    She is not wearing jeggings in this photo. These are skinny jeans.

    Reply
  13. ladie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:45 am

    She looks lovely! And her hair is so pretty and bouncy!

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Those are skinny jeans, and I don’t like skinny jeans or ankle boots, but her blazer and turtle neck look good together, and her hair has been looking pretty lately. I honestly don’t think Meghan influenced this style. A blazer,turtleneck and jeans is a basic outfit that women everywhere have worn forever.

    Reply
  15. Anastasia says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Those pants–whatever you want to call them–look totally unprofessional. Why couldn’t she wear some slacks with just SLIGHTLY more room? They don’t have to be huge, but this skin tight thing doesn’t look good at all. The blazer is nice, if boring.

    Reply
    • Vava says:
      October 30, 2018 at 10:41 am

      Yes, this. Kate is on a royal duty and these skin tight jeans are unprofessional looking for someone in her position. (I wear skinny jeans all the time, but I’m not a royal). I like the jacket and the black “column” under it, I just think the ensemble could be elevated with some different trousers (straight leg, boot cut, wool, etc.).

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      The outfit itself is fine but yeah those r jeggings and likely from Zara. The fabric is thin and cheap looking. It wouldn’t have been so bad if the material was thicker. I love Zara but the quality is rubbish but u get what I pay for.

      I really wish she’d do more with that hair. There r lots of styles for long hair and I hate the suasage curl look – she’s not in her 20s any more. At the very least add a few more layers to give it some body.

      Reply
  16. Aerohead21 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:51 am

    The jeggings ruin it. Has she not heard of a properly tailored trouser?

    Reply
  17. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I understand that everyone wants to talk about jeggings, but has anyone alerted Tom Hiddleston that his shoes have been stolen?

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I’m going to add another comment and say that I’m cracking up at these comments, because I don’t think of “jegging” as a bad word, so the fact that there is such discussion over whether these are JEGGINGS or SKINNY JEANS because one is very bad and one is not is kind of hilarious.

    Reply
  19. MCV says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Interesting she wears an all black outfit to this event but wouldn’t to the Baftas. Ok

    Reply
  20. Maddy says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I think she looks great!

    Reply
  21. Iknow says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:02 am

    She looks nice and fresh from the waist up. Very chic. My complaint with the skinny jeans is that it’s way too skinny. It takes away from the sophistication of the turtle neck and blazer.

    Reply
  22. Natalie S says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I hate black turtlenecks. Hate them on Meghan, hate them on Kate. I think they look itchy and hot. And I don’t think her booties are a substantial enough shoe for the outfit. Kate looks like a well-heeled PTA mom and while I don’t like the outfit, she looks nice.

    I also hate William’s fratty popped collar but I see he’s moved from the blue sweater.

    Reply
  23. Peg says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Coach Core Essex Program, is this the same place Harry and Meghan visited when they visited Essex?

    Reply
  24. Tiffany says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Does she not own a pair of pants. I mean, any pair will do.

    No, I do not think jeggings are pants.

    Reply
  25. Millenial says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I like the outfit and disagree with most of the comments about the black skinny jeans. Most workplaces have gotten more casual over the past couple decades. I know not everyone agrees, but it’s fairly common to see skinny jeans in business casual environments. She paired it with a blazer, which elevates it. I think it’s fine.

    Reply
  26. Lumbina says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I think it looks a little off because it’s all one size too small? It’s just a bit too snug. She has an amazing slender yet toned figure, but her clothes don’t need to hug her so tightly. If they skimmed just a little looser I think she’d look a lot better.

    Also yes Meghan has worn similar jeans, but they look different because the two women have different figures. Kate has narrow hips and muscular legs so skinny jeans that fit on her hips look insanely snug on her legs. I am the same so wear straight leg rather than skinny styles and it looks better on me, I think… Meghan has wider hips and very slim legs so the effect is totally different.

    Reply
  27. Loretta says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:18 am

    OMG almost every article is saying Kate is copying Meghan. The Meghan effect is real.

    Reply
  28. Jen says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I think the pants are borderline inappropriate for a royal engagement, but overall she looks fine. The blazer has an appropriate amount of buttons, not excessive.

    Reply
  29. Poshmate says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I was distracted by the lack of hand holding.

    Reply
  30. Kk2 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Agree pants are just a smidge too tight but overall she looks nice and more modern than usual, so if that’s Meghan’s influence, I like it.

    Reply
  31. DML says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:40 am

    She looks lovely. This site is getting snarky. Why do women insist on cutting other women down. She looks completely appropriate and pretty.

    Reply
  32. Renee2 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I think she always looks tidy but her clothing is so frumpy and dated!! It’s very early 80s but not in a good way.

    Reply
  33. HK9 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I think she looks great. She relaxed and happy to be there which is the point.

    Reply
  34. Moneypenny says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Love this blazer. If the jeans were a bit looser, she’d look wonderful. Not a fan of turtlenecks with blazers though (and I say this as a huge proponent of black turtlenecks), so I’d also swap that out.

    Kate would look so good in a pair of slim trousers or cigarette pants.

    And to those who are saying these are skinny jeans v. jeggings, the jeggings I’ve always known are pretty much what Kate is wearing (at least the ones by 7, J Brand, etc). They are jeans with a TON of stretch–not actually leggings. If she wore skinny jeans with a touch less spandex/elastane, she’d also look better.

    Reply
  35. Jayna says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:07 am

    William sure dresses better than Harry. Harry’s clothes always look rumpled, ill-fitting, et cetera.

    Reply
    • violet says:
      October 30, 2018 at 11:23 am

      @Jayna – ITA – I’m a little puzzled by the state of Harry’s clothes – I noticed some of his suit jackets on the tour actually looked too short. A man in Harry’s position by 34 should have a dozen bespoke suits, drawers full of Jermyn Street shirts, and half a dozen pairs of hand-made shoes, a wardrobe that would last for life. It’s not like female royals who have to attend to changing styles, intense criticism, pulling together endless accessories like hats, foundation garments, different height shoes, hose, jewelry, purses, etc. – for a man, a quality suit lasts decades unless he blows up like a balloon. So I was kind of surprised too by how rumpled and ill-fitting Harry’s clothes looked on the tour.

      Reply
  36. Tanya says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I am strangely discomfited by the fact that I also own this blazer.

    Reply
  37. Lexa says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I think they both look great—happy and engaged, too. I probably would have worn a different top or shoe so it would look less catsuit like. And, yep, Kate has worn this outfit with a different jacket many times, including here: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kate-Middleton-Blue-Philosophy-di-Lorenzo-Blazer-44157795/amp

    Her Smythe blazer is beautiful. They’re expensive as heck but they’re actually very flattering on.

    Reply
  38. violet says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:17 am

    I think Kate looks fabulous here, and I’m really liking the shorter hair. Everything fits well and she has the figure for the skinny jeans and blazer. This is a pretty classic look, very English horsey countryside, I don’t think it can be attributed to any one girl or designer (except maybe Ralph Lauren, who I think tried to market it years ago). This look is one that I don’t think ever goes out of style. She and William look terrific together here. I just can’t get over how much happier and relaxed she is looking these days.

    Reply
  39. L84Tea says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I agree, the pants are a wee too tight, bot overall I think she looks snazzy and great.

    Reply
  40. LizB says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Kate looks good, but girl sure loves her tight-@ss jeans.

    Reply
  41. Mego says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:48 am

    I’d say they are skinny jeans and imo they look terrible and very unprofessional. As someone pointed out it looks like she is wearing a bodysuit because the outfit is tight black from head to toe. Lainey talked about her mermaid wrinkle gown and how she is dressing to pull focus on the fact that she is back to her pre pregnancy weight. She is doing that here as well. At least there is no contrived pda between she and William at this event…

    Reply
  42. Heather says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Why do these photographers seem to seek out the bad angles and bad shots? She’s an attractive woman, these photos are not showing it. Instead they make her look older and harder and yes, manic in some photos. Either she doesn’t know her angles or the photographers are being a bit spiteful.

    Reply
  43. Flying fish says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    The skinny jeans, leggings trend needs to go.
    I like Kate’s jacket and turtleneck but the bottom looks too tight, tacky and unprofessional.

    Reply
  44. nettie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    She looks great. I am tall and thin and my legs don’t look like hers in skinny jeans. She has great legs!
    There is a famous pic of Diana in a black turtleneck with black leggings from the 80′s. It is so like what Kate is wearing.

    Reply
  45. Steph says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I like this on her a lot. Casual, smart, well fitted, appropriate. The only thing is matching all black separates is hard if they aren’t bought as ummm… how to say this… like a suit? The jeans look very faded next to the sweater.

    Reply
  46. Jaded says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Normally I don’t comment on fashion stuff but jeebuz those f*cking jeggings drive me nuts. It’s not at all a professional or suitable look for someone of her position. Period.

    Reply
  47. Elisa says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    The Daily Fail has some lovely pictures of Duchess Kate playing tennis and interacting with kids.
    She looks so relaxed and is in incredible shape – I have serious leg envy.

    Reply
  48. someone says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    I won’t comment on whether the clothes are approrpriate or not or stylish or not. The overall silhoutte would have looked better with slighly less tight pants.. They don’t go with the blazer..I think country clothes have a little give in them, don’t they?

    Reply
  49. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    She looks ok but my God can she not wear pants that arent a size too small? Yes, Meghan also wears skinny jeans but hers fit and aren’t painted-on tight. It’s really unprofessional to look like that at an official event. Cute blazer and shoes, though, and she looks so much better without the heavy eye makeup.

    Reply
  50. hieronymus says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    If Kate started wearing modern sheath dresses and trench coats and favouring neutrals, then you could say Meghan was influencing her style, but Kate has been wearing some variation of this look before Meghan was even in the picture.

    Reply
  51. hieronymus says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    If Kate started wearing modern sheath dresses and trench coats and favouring neutrals, then you could say Meghan was influencing her style, but Kate has been wearing some variation of this look before Meghan was even in the picture.

    Reply
  52. violet says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I would call that a Glen plaid, the check pattern on Kate’s blazer – but am I right that in the UK it’s also called Prince of Wales check?

    Reply
  53. Diedra1 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I feel like I’m in a twilight zone, some saying Kate looks curvy. WTH.
    I think her body looks terribly skinny. She looks almost skeletal in some of the Daily Mail photos.
    I think she is losing way too much weight. I don’t find her weight loss attractive at all.
    I don’t find her skinniness a positive , she doesn’t look natural. Looks like over dieting.

    Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      October 30, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      I feel the same way. She diets and drops weight but she doesn’t have muscle besides what’s already in her legs from cardio. Her arms are atrophied and have been for years. If she were slim but muscular that’s one thing. Instead she’s unhealthily skeletal. She always looks healthy with that little bit of extra weight during and after her pregnancies. It’s a far better look than the bobblehead one she favors.

      Reply
  54. liriel says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Long legs! Btw, can we applaud her for her hair? It’s clearly shorter and looks great. Finally!

    Reply
  55. Becks1 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    I’m seeing updated pictures where she took the blazer off once inside. It definitely changed the outfit for the worse. (its still pretty non-offensive, being all black, but why remove the one piece of interest?) And her hair looks like its growing out, doesn’t look as short as it looks in the pictures where they are walking in .

    Reply
  56. AMiller says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Most importantly, how does Kate get 2 blacks to match? Every time I try to wear black with black, I end up looking really stupid.

    Reply

