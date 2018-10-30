“Netflix is tapping into the lucrative dog-obsessed culture with ‘Dogs’” links

Netflix’s Dogs docu-series is going to make us cry. [LaineyGossip]

Bella Hadid’s refrigerator is insanely organized. [Jezebel]

Kim Kardashian Photoshopped her butt to make it look… smaller?! [The Blemish]

Julia Roberts looks like a drunk “homecoming” queen, get it? [GFY]

I love the show Rehab Addict, but I think Nicole Curtis has issues. [Starcasm]

Zoe Kravitz recreated Lisa Bonet’s Rolling Stone cover. [Dlisted]

Emily Blunt deserves better than this fug dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Priyanka Chopra basically wore a Marchesa wedding gown to her bridal shower. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images