  • October 30, 2018

  • By Kaiser
Netflix’s Dogs docu-series is going to make us cry. [LaineyGossip]
Bella Hadid’s refrigerator is insanely organized. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian Photoshopped her butt to make it look… smaller?! [The Blemish]
Julia Roberts looks like a drunk “homecoming” queen, get it? [GFY]
I love the show Rehab Addict, but I think Nicole Curtis has issues. [Starcasm]
Zoe Kravitz recreated Lisa Bonet’s Rolling Stone cover. [Dlisted]
Emily Blunt deserves better than this fug dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Priyanka Chopra basically wore a Marchesa wedding gown to her bridal shower. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

15 Responses to ““Netflix is tapping into the lucrative dog-obsessed culture with ‘Dogs’” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I will be tuning in. Love me some doggos and Pet IG is basically how I survive Trump America. Hope they have a cat series as well.

  2. Jerusha says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    I’m dog obsessed, but please tell me no one dies in this show. I had 13 rescues until 17 days ago. On Wednesday, 10/17, my cairn mix, Missy passed away(Cushing’s/diabetes). On Wednesday, 10/24, my toy poodle, Moochie passed away from CHF. They were so special, so wonderful. I miss them so much.

  3. Jadedone says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Zoe is stunning but the makeup in that cover is not

  4. HelloSunshine says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Nicole Curtis definitely seems messy.. she apparently moved with her older kid to make it harder for the Dad to see him and has now done the same with this child. They reached an agreement but yikes on both of them.

    Didn’t they also get into it because he accused her of extended breastfeeding so she could keep the kid away from him? Messy all around.

  5. Veronica S. says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Bella Hadid’s fridge looks exactly like what you’d expect a woman with lots of money who subsists on limited calories would look like.

