“Netflix is tapping into the lucrative dog-obsessed culture with ‘Dogs’” links

Netflix’s Dogs docu-series is going to make us cry. [LaineyGossip]
Bella Hadid’s refrigerator is insanely organized. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian Photoshopped her butt to make it look… smaller?! [The Blemish]
Julia Roberts looks like a drunk “homecoming” queen, get it? [GFY]
I love the show Rehab Addict, but I think Nicole Curtis has issues. [Starcasm]
Zoe Kravitz recreated Lisa Bonet’s Rolling Stone cover. [Dlisted]
Emily Blunt deserves better than this fug dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Priyanka Chopra basically wore a Marchesa wedding gown to her bridal shower. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
I will be tuning in. Love me some doggos and Pet IG is basically how I survive Trump America. Hope they have a cat series as well.
I’m dog obsessed, but please tell me no one dies in this show. I had 13 rescues until 17 days ago. On Wednesday, 10/17, my cairn mix, Missy passed away(Cushing’s/diabetes). On Wednesday, 10/24, my toy poodle, Moochie passed away from CHF. They were so special, so wonderful. I miss them so much.
13 days ago. Still a bit off balance.
I’m so sorry! it is heartbreaking to lose one pet, much less two so close together.
Thank you. No matter how long we have them, it’s never enough.
Jerusha, what’s CHF? My mom had also toy poodle, and we had to put him down one month ago, he became sick and we where with him till the end, when he was getting the medicine to end his life, my mom had nearly heart attack, she still cry’s and I’m still thinking was it the right decision? He was 14 years old.
It’s congestive heart failure. Fluid builds up around the heart. From April 2017 until last Wednesday I gave Moochie pills 3 times a day-a heart tab and lasix. I almost lost him August 2017, but my little boy rallied and seemed to be fine until Wednesday evening when he collapsed and passed away about 8:15. We were 600 miles from home visiting family. I fully understand how your mother feels. I got home Sunday evening and started having pain In my midsection, nausea, chills, etc. I almost called 911, but it finally passed. I adopted Moochie 10 1/2 years ago, not sure of his age, but vet thought at least 15. Thoughts for your mother. It takes a while to get past the “did I do my best for him” stage and remember all the happy times:
Oh no…that’s so sad. I’m so sorry, Jeru.
Thank you, Kitten.
So sorry!
Our 8 year old Aussie died last month, but we did have her for six months after her cancer diagnosis. 😢. It’s never easy.
Never ever easy.
Zoe is stunning but the makeup in that cover is not
I agree. She is beautiful in her own right, but she should not have tried to recreate her mom’s cover. Lisa’s original well outshines her effort.
Nicole Curtis definitely seems messy.. she apparently moved with her older kid to make it harder for the Dad to see him and has now done the same with this child. They reached an agreement but yikes on both of them.
Didn’t they also get into it because he accused her of extended breastfeeding so she could keep the kid away from him? Messy all around.
Bella Hadid’s fridge looks exactly like what you’d expect a woman with lots of money who subsists on limited calories would look like.
