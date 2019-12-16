Hilarie Burton left a Hallmark role after asking for diversity, being denied

I always enjoy it when a celebrity or company is revealed to be trash through a specific incident and then other celebrities and famous people come forward, with receipts, to prove this. Such is the case with the Hallmark channel, which recently pulled some sweet ads for the company Zola featuring a lesbian couple getting married and kissing at the altar. As Kaiser reported, the company which protested this very benign ad was the group 1 Million Moms, which has all of 4,239 followers on Twitter. Hallmark caved to this not at all influential (not that it would make a difference) hate group. They eventually reinstated the ads, but only after a ton of backlash, calls for a boycott and Zola vowing to no longer advertise with them. Now Hilarie Burton, who stars in the very cute and actually diverse Lifetime movie A Christmas Wish (I watched it, Pam Grier has a major role and one of the lead character’s brothers has a husband and it’s treated as matter-of-fact), has some receipts about Hallmark. Here are her tweets, in order, about her sh-tty experience with them asking for more diversity and being completely shut down.
Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”.
I left it. And the paycheck. Shitty being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But?
Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it.
Love is love🏳️🌈🎄💖 #receipts
Key point here: I have a wonderful husband @JDMorgan who works his ass off so I have the luxury to choose morals over paying bills. Not everyone has that! Nor should we be forced to be dependent. If I had to cover our mortgage and was told “take it or leave it”, I’d be f-ked.
Hilarie didn’t even plug her movie! Watch A Christmas Wish. They also make fun of romance movie tropes, like how cute meets can be annoying, and how the guys in romcoms can seem like stalkers.
Given the fact that Hilarie got fired, as a white woman, for asking about diversity, can you imagine what people of color go through? We just heard about Gabrielle Union’s experience with at America’s Got Talent with NBC. The Hallmark movies are SO WHITE and so straight. It’s very noticeable and I’m not surprised that Hilarie had this experience with them. Watch Lifetime movies! Seriously #BoycottHallmark, their movies are cardboard cutout of romances anyway.
Titles Featuring Lesbians Joyfully Existing And Also It’s Christmas Can We Just Let People Love Who They Love
🎥 Let It Snow
📺 Merry Happy Whatever pic.twitter.com/LTwnHogkoJ
— Netflix US (@netflix) December 15, 2019
Guess I’m not getting hired to write my holiday movie, Jingle Belles: Lesbians At Competing Christmas Tree Farms Fall In Love.
— Emily Andras (@emtothea) December 14, 2019
I like her answers here. Showing that making a stand did cost her, for a job she wanted, but it’s not quite the same to walk away when you’re financially comfortable. People who manage to still stand up in those conditions are truly heroic. I too am tired of how samey those films are. It gets hard to tell them all apart.
Yes. Love that she did this.
Good for her! We white people have to stand up too if we want this sh*t fixed.
Yes you do! Because they don’t listen to us black folks.
That’s a huge part of racism. When black women stand up for diversity and against racism, nine times out of ten we’re seen as being “selfish” and “self serving” and “complaining” and dismissed. But when a white woman says the same exact thing, they’re often (not always, obviously, evidenced by this story) heard.
@Stepup no lies detected. They don’t listen to us and we are easily dismissed. We are made to believe that we don’t know what racism is and proceed to have it whitesplained to us.
More white people need to step up and call out this BS or it will never change.
I read stories like this and feel sucker-punched. The ‘white power’ hand signs cadets and midshipmen were making during the Army-Navy game this weekend just sickened me. How have we not gotten past this?
I get angry – then, it’s just heartbreaking.
Putting these companies on blast is going to force them to change. Evolve or die is the requirement.
I’d like to add HGTV (or as I like to call them “Homogeneous TV) for lacking in the diversity department. “Oh look another show with another white couple renovating and selling homes.” 🙄
this woman proves once and again that she is the real deal.
I love that she has been privately and publicly insisting on diversity — AND acknowledges her privilege in being able to do so. I appreciate her calling them out.
I 100% want to see that Jingle Belles movie though.
I really loved her last statement, mentioning how lucky she is that she can afford to have morals and completely stand by them. These are the kinds of people who need to take a stand and help the rest of us who can’t afford those luxuries. And just the fact that she KNOWS she has that privilege? Big fan now.
I’ve loved her since One Tree Hill and love her even more now! I kind of wish she had brought this up earlier but I do understand that it’s getting more traction due to its relevance to the current backlash.
Good for her. I’ve really come to like her a lot, even though I wasn’t her biggest fan in the OTH days. She seems just really solid and genuine. Hopefully this will prove inspirational to others in her position.