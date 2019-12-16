Taylor Swift threw herself a big ‘thir-tay’ birthday party with a Christmas theme

I still mourn the death of the Taymerica parties. We didn’t know how good we had it! Taylor Swift used to throw an annual Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion, and she would invite all of her friends to celebrate with swan floats and massive inflatable slides and “I Heart T.S.” t-shirts. Those were the glory days of her performative friendships and “the girl squad.” But those parties were canceled, or she just outgrew that era.

Maybe the new thing will be a big Christmas-birthday party? That’s what happened this year! Taylor Swift turned 30 (or “Thir-Tay”) on the 13th. She celebrated by throwing herself a really big party and inviting all of her A-list friends, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, Halsey, Camila Cabello and more. She got one multi-tiered cake at the Jingle Ball (where she performed) and then her friends got her a big cake with icing kitties – those are the (crazy) faces of her cats Benjamin, Meredith and Olivia. Taylor referred to the party on her social media as “the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind.” Mostly I’m just focused on the cake – would I eat a cat-face? – but the party looked so old-school Taymerica. Congrats on THIRTAY.

Happy birthday but make it santa 🎅

Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift’s social media and WENN.

5 Responses to “Taylor Swift threw herself a big ‘thir-tay’ birthday party with a Christmas theme”

  1. James says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:48 am

    That cake is amazing

    Reply
  2. Emily says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:50 am

    I thought she cancelled her Fourth of July parties because she no longer celebrates due to the Orange one. There was so much to unpack in her Rollingstone interview but if I’m remembering right she hinted at that.

    I’m glad she’s found another occasion to show off how popular she is. Where is Hayley from Paramore? It’s been awhile since we’ve seen her with Taylor.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:50 am

    She was very cute as a little girl – it makes me miss the 90s a bit haha.

    “Taylor referred to the party on her social media as “the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind.” ” that actually made me laugh a little bit.

    I know she’s despised, but every once in a while she does something that does amuse me.

    Reply
  4. Michael says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:53 am

    I always laugh at how she will have a single person of color among the 90 blonde and blue eyed people she normally prefers to hang around

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I guess she couldn’t get any A-listers to pose?

    Reply

