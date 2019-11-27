Did NBC fire Gabrielle Union from AGT because she spoke up about racism?

This week, we heard that Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union would not return to NBC’s hit reality competition show, America’s Got Talent. They were judges on the show (which I do not watch) and Gabrielle in particular was quite popular. It felt like it was a bad look for NBC to fire the two women, especially when the men – Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews – would all be returning. It gets even worse though – in Gabrielle’s case, she had a specific history of speaking out to producers about racial insensitivities, if not outright racism. It’s looking like Gabrielle was fired because she repeatedly asked for people in authority to help her create a culture of inclusivity and more. Yikes. Variety did a lengthy piece on what went down behind the scenes. There were several incidents:
Jay Leno’s “joke” about Korean people: In April of this year, former late night host Jay Leno visited NBCUniversal in Los Angeles to appear as a guest judge on the network’s unscripted program “America’s Got Talent.” While taping, Leno made a crack about a painting on display in a hallway of Simon Cowell, the show’s executive producer and judge, surrounded by his dogs. Leno joked that the pets looked like something one would find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant,” four people present for the taping told Variety. Individuals at the long-running program found the joke to be offensive — especially for what one insider described as “the very few Asian staffers” employed by the show, one of whom was present when Leno spoke the line directly to camera. Union, a new hire for the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent,” urged producers to report the joke to human resources at NBC, multiple insiders familiar with the show said. Her argument was that production needed to understand why the joke might offend the staff and audience of “AGT,” according to three people who overheard conversations with Union and producers. The issue of reporting to human resources was specifically raised with an NBC executive on set, but several insiders said it was never escalated to that department.
The toxic culture at NBC: The line was cut from the episode when it eventually aired on August 6. However, the Leno incident is one of several examples of what insiders called a toxic culture at the show. The season concluded with NBC deciding not to renew the contracts of Union and Hough, sources said, both of whom could have been renewed for another season under their contractual options.
The women got all the “notes”: Union and Hough were also said by sources to have received excessive notes on their physical appearance. Two insiders familiar with the set said Hough had received consistent criticism on hair, makeup and wardrobe, which impacted her morale and led to tensions. Hough denied this in a statement to Variety as not accurate to her experience. Union was subjected to a very specific critique — that her rotating hair styles were “too black” for the audience of “AGT,” a note she received over half a dozen times, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the exchanges who spoke on the condition of anonymity. One network insider disputed the volume of notes, saying there was only feedback about hair continuity for both judges.
The “Beyonce” incident: Sources also shared a related incident that occurred during another audition taping this season, where Union and other staffers expressed concerns over a white male performer crossing a line in portraying people of color. The contestant’s gimmick involved rapid costume changes inside a larger garment, while impersonating a multitude of famous singers. In one such quick change, the contestant emerged in the guise of Beyoncé Knowles. His hands appeared as black, meant to be a character accent, three witnesses to the audition said. Union immediately recommended to a segment producer and an executive producer that the contestant be removed from the lineup, sources said, adding that the producers disagreed and used a familiar refrain heard on the “AGT” set: “We’ll take it out later.”
Variety went on to note that even though ratings are down for AGT, Union brought a lot of interest to the show and there was a ton of social media engagement around Union. The “notes” on Gabrielle’s hair is… just another example of how everything sucks, and white corporate culture sucks especially hard. I hate this. I feel so sorry for Gabrielle. She shouldn’t have to do her job AND try to educate these fools on what is and is not appropriate and racist. And she definitely shouldn’t be fired for merely identifying this problematic sh-t.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If this is true then good for her. She will come out on top when the details leak as they inevitably do…
Yup. good for her for speaking up, and NBC is going to be the one who looks bad in the end.
Why was Hough let go though? She has no issue with Black face remember? Good for Gabrielle for speaking up. These networks aren’t used to having people speak up. They probably thought Gabrielle would just “be happy to be there” and keep her mouth shut. Nope, she’s better than that !
How do we rise up to support her?
There go the only two judges who made that steaming pile watchable. Now AGT will just be a host of white bros making judgmental statements under the guise of “honesty.”
I guess we can expect leaks about how Gabrielle was causing trouble behind the scenes, was uppity and wasn’t acting royal enough, oh wait, that’s Meghan. It’s hard to keep all the smears against black women who speak up for the empowerment of women and against racism separate…
Get em girl. That’s exactly what’s happening. She’s gonna come out looking like the queen she is and these men and NBC are gonna look like the tired old racists they are.
God when can cancel Jay Leno? That man is the perfect example of failing up… he was never funny and then what he did to Conan OBrien and now confirmation he’s a racist pig? Ugh
No kidding. He was the “entertainment” at a. conference I attended last year. His stuff was much more “blue” than I expected but also SO dated and old. Unfortunately, 3/4 of the audience was older white guys who thought he was hysterical.
So gross. Good for Gabrielle for speaking up but how exhausting and maddening that she and other representatives of marginalized communities have to keep dealing with this crap. Meanwhile, Fox News is out there telling white dudes that they have it harder than anyone. Gross.
This just makes me so, so sad for both of them. They both got the sexism and Gabrielle got the racism. AGT has a lot of “traditional” men on it.
Many women are working to fight this stuff. People always say, “but she didn’t report it! She didn’t SAY anything”. I always complained about sexism when I was younger, and I ALWAYS paid a price, like losing my job. Now that I am older, I am trying to call out racial and sexual bias at my job, and my job is trying to work on those things to their credit, but I am afraid given all of the awfulness that fighting sexism brings. My stepdad was also deported to Mexico, and my elderly American-born mom is finally too old to drive back and forth. Stephen Miller’s racism definitely effects my family.
All of this is exhausting. I’m exhausted for Gabi, Julianne, and all of us who still fight and have everything to lose. Unfortunately for minorities and women, this is just day-to-day life.
Gabrielle is such a boss, I love her. You know that there will be many leaks soon saying how “difficult” working with her was. Cause you know, pointing out the racism/sexism of the workplace is considered aggressive to old white men. How Howie or Simon have careers is beyond me. And don’t even get me started on jay leno.
I totally support Gabrielle. She was in the right in all of these examples. I’ve heard that she’s a kind and lovely person.
That line about “hair continuity” bugs me. “Oh no, we weren’t upset that she’s black and was doing black hair styles. That’s not it. We were just upset that her hair style didn’t have ‘continuity.’” Seriously?! Like the audience is going to be like “oh no! Who’s this!? And where’s Gabrielle Union? I don’t recognize this person who had the exact same face, body, and voice as Gabrielle Union but who has a different hairstyle!” And I’m sure that there wouldn’t be concerns about hair “continuity” if it was a white woman who had her hair down some days and then up in a ponytail or two braids on other days. It’s only a problem because the various black hairstyles and different texture option are so “exotic” as to make people feel “uncomfortable” and have trouble “recognizing” her. But that’s just a coincidence. It’s not racism. They’re not racist. It’s just a coincidence that the variety of hairstyles the black woman is wearing are the ones that give us “hair continuity” issues.