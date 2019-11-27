Gifts including a bonsai growing kit and a gourmet hot sauce making kit



Last week I got the heated shiatsu back and neck massager. I really like it and it works great to get the kinks out of my lower and upper back. It is definitely intense, but so is going to the physical therapist, you know? I also got the Oontz portable speaker. It’s super easy to connect, has good sound, and is perfect for listening to music when I’m cleaning up and getting ready. Here are some gift ideas, with some geared toward hard-to-shop for people. If you’re looking for deals, here’s a link to Amazon’s Black Friday countdown deals. You can use the icons at the top of the page to find deals by category.

A deeply moisturizing lip treatment that would make a luxurious gift



I have the Laneige lip sleeping mask in berry and highly recommend it. It makes your lips feel so soft without being greasy and adds a pretty shine over lipstick. I’m getting this for my mom for Christmas and may buy a few extra for friends. People say their lips are “baby soft,” that this is the “holy grail” of lip balm, and that it heals dry, cracked lips overnight.

A car emergency kit for teens, college students and just about anyone



I have a very large first aid kit in my car, it was a gift and I hope I never have to use it. Years ago I became obsessed with the car escape hammers and gave one to all my family members for Christmas. This kit has everything you need in the event of an emergency. It has first aid supplies, a car escape hammer (take it out and keep it close), a tow rope, a security vest, a reflective warning cone for visibility during breakdowns at night, jumper cables, gloves, a hand-powered flashlight and so much more. Plus it’s only $30! This has 94 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B from Fakespot. People call it worth the money and peace of mind and say it “includes all the basic necessities and packs nicely away.”

A reusable collapsible bottle for backpacking, traveling and more



These BPA-free food grade silicone bottles by Mountop fold up small and are great for bringing with you while traveling, camping and whenever you’re on the go. They’re only $12 and come in five different colors. They would make a great gift for students, sporty people and just about anyone. This has 4.3 stars, 125 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People say this doesn’t leak, that they’re surprised at how little space it takes up and that it’s great for traveling. Ooh and if you want a bunch of collapsible bottles to give as an easy gift, here’s a different set of colorful non-toxic plastic bottles to consider. You can get 6 for just $10 or 12 for $15! These colorful bottles by Blulu have 3.8 stars, 77 ratings and an A from Fakespot. I put a photo below this post.

A mid-priced eyeshadow palette for versatile holiday looks



I got this eyeshadow palette from one of the Buzzfeed lists and I really like it. I have the “hidden gems” version which was $18. It has a nice mix of metallic and matte colors, however it does get sparkly stuff on your face. (Reviewers say it doesn’t have a lot of fallout though.) To solve that I got some of the eyeshadow guards we talked about a few months ago. Those work so well. Reviewers say this eyeshadow is “buttery,” “highly pigmented,” and comparable to high end brand palettes. This would make a great gift for yourself or a friend. Women who wear makeup love eyeshadow palettes! I can never get enough of them.

An under $30 electric toothbrush that people love



I love the Sonicare whitening toothbrush and it has definitely made my teeth whiter and my gums healthier. The price point is a bit high at $80 though. This electric toothbrush by Gloridea is a third of the price at $24! It comes in pink, white or black and is just $6 more for the version with a travel case. It has a 30 second timer to remind you to switch sides and a 2 minute shut off so you brush your teeth for the recommended time. Plus it comes with three brush heads. It has 4.6 stars, over 1,600 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People call this a “great toothbrush for the price” that’s “comparable to Oral B” and say it’s really helped remove stains on their teeth. It’s also said to be lighter than other electric toothbrushes and to hold a charge for a long time.

A gourmet hot sauce making kit



This would make a great gift for a budding or established chef or any hot sauce lover. It comes with six glass bottles and all the ingredients and recipes you need. The heat level can be adjusted from mild to extremely hot. This has 4.4 stars, 106 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Sauce makers say it’s fun to put the sauces together, that they taste delicious and that “this kit is great for anyone who likes heat and loves to cook.” If you’re just looking for a nice set of hot sauces, this set of 7 hot sauces from around the world has 4.4 stars, 220 ratings and an A from Fakespot. (Photo is at the top of this post.)

A complete bonsai starter kit with supplies for four trees



My dad loves bonsai trees and I have bought him several over the years. He’s regifted some to me too! This bonsai starter kit is only $20 and comes with everything you need to start four different kinds of trees. You get seeds, planters, soil, markers, an instruction guide and pruning sheers. This has 1,000 ratings, 3.9 stars and an A from Fakespot. People call it “a nice kit for starters and beginners in the bonsai art.” Most reviewers had their seeds sprout. Some said that when the seeds didn’t sprout the manufacturer sent them another seed to try. This would make a thoughtful gift for plant lovers.

