Melania Trump got booed by Baltimore teens while trying to speak about Be Best

Melania Trump has had an active week, considering her normal schedule consists of “not being seen in public” and “online shopping.” She had to pose outside the White House a few days ago as the White House Christmas tree (the big one they put outside) was delivered. She also had to stand around yesterday and watch her husband pardon two turkeys, which I will save for another post. This post is for one of Melania’s solo ventures on Tuesday. She traveled to Baltimore to do some fluff work on her Be Best campaign. The fluff was supposed to be a brief lecture to middle school and high school students about drug usage and bullying. Considering Melania’s husband referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” just a few months ago, I don’t know what she was expecting. But she probably wasn’t prepared to get booed nonstop by hundreds of teens and tweens. The children are our future.

First lady Melania Trump was met with loud boos from an audience of mostly middle and high school students at an event in Baltimore on Tuesday. Trump was addressing students at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). The event was part of her “Be Best” initiative on issues affecting children, including bullying and the dangers of opioid use. The first lady was met with boos when she walked onstage after her introduction. The audience remained noisy through most of her five-minute speech. She was once again booed loudly when she finished her speech and walked offstage, according to reporters at the event and a live video. A CNN reporter who covers the first lady said that this was the first time she had heard her being booed at a solo event. Many of the high school and middle school students also engaged with protesters outside the event, according to Nate Stewart, a UMBC student and chair of the UMBC chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) which organized the protest. Stewart told BuzzFeed News that many of the students who were lined up to attend Melania Trump’s event joined in a “F-ck Trump” chant that was initiated by the UMBC protesters standing outside.

Nate Stewart also told Buzzfeed that he and the protesters didn’t have a specific problem with Melania, that Melania is “just some like rich lady. Our quarrel is more with the policies and the administration she represents.” Word.

I’d also like to say this… whether it’s Melania Trump or the Duchess of Cambridge, it’s absolutely rude as hell to wear your coat indoors when you’re there to do some kind of event or make a speech. You’re telling your audience that you’re not going to stick around and that you don’t really care about WHY you’re there. It’s a bad look. Melania’s look isn’t even a “coatdress.” It’s just a double-breasted suede coat and she wore it all day, for all of her indoor and outdoor appearances.

