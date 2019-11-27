Melania Trump got booed by Baltimore teens while trying to speak about Be Best

Melania Trump has had an active week, considering her normal schedule consists of “not being seen in public” and “online shopping.” She had to pose outside the White House a few days ago as the White House Christmas tree (the big one they put outside) was delivered. She also had to stand around yesterday and watch her husband pardon two turkeys, which I will save for another post. This post is for one of Melania’s solo ventures on Tuesday. She traveled to Baltimore to do some fluff work on her Be Best campaign. The fluff was supposed to be a brief lecture to middle school and high school students about drug usage and bullying. Considering Melania’s husband referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” just a few months ago, I don’t know what she was expecting. But she probably wasn’t prepared to get booed nonstop by hundreds of teens and tweens. The children are our future.
First lady Melania Trump was met with loud boos from an audience of mostly middle and high school students at an event in Baltimore on Tuesday. Trump was addressing students at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). The event was part of her “Be Best” initiative on issues affecting children, including bullying and the dangers of opioid use.
The first lady was met with boos when she walked onstage after her introduction. The audience remained noisy through most of her five-minute speech. She was once again booed loudly when she finished her speech and walked offstage, according to reporters at the event and a live video. A CNN reporter who covers the first lady said that this was the first time she had heard her being booed at a solo event.
Many of the high school and middle school students also engaged with protesters outside the event, according to Nate Stewart, a UMBC student and chair of the UMBC chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) which organized the protest. Stewart told BuzzFeed News that many of the students who were lined up to attend Melania Trump’s event joined in a “F-ck Trump” chant that was initiated by the UMBC protesters standing outside.
Nate Stewart also told Buzzfeed that he and the protesters didn’t have a specific problem with Melania, that Melania is “just some like rich lady. Our quarrel is more with the policies and the administration she represents.” Word.
I’d also like to say this… whether it’s Melania Trump or the Duchess of Cambridge, it’s absolutely rude as hell to wear your coat indoors when you’re there to do some kind of event or make a speech. You’re telling your audience that you’re not going to stick around and that you don’t really care about WHY you’re there. It’s a bad look. Melania’s look isn’t even a “coatdress.” It’s just a double-breasted suede coat and she wore it all day, for all of her indoor and outdoor appearances.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Good for those kids and yeah keeping your coat on screams ‘fly by event’.
Reading this makes my heart so happy. It’s about time this enabler was called out. How can you even think to speak on bullying when your husband is the biggest bully the world has ever seen.
Boo Best, Melanie.
😂
They dont really care, does she?
Man I love Baltimore, lol.
Wow, she is so much better at public speaking than Kate right? That is surprising. I think comparisons between the two have been made in the past, but I just never pay attention to Melania and never noticed. And whoever planned that event probably did so passive aggressively. Baltimore is pretty far away from DC, especially when parts of Northern Virginia are closer and probably less hostile. Why send her there?
I thought the same thing. i don’t think Baltimore is Trump country. Someone wanted to throw her to the wolves!?!
It’s only an hour away. The Trumps are trying to pretend that they do more for Baltimore than people like Elijah Cummings ever did but I suspect the people of Baltimore aren’t falling for it, especially considering Jared and Ivanka’s slumlord history there.
Baltimore isn’t that far from DC, depending on where you are coming from and where you are going. (UMBC is right off 95, straight shot down to DC.) I don’t know who attended this event (like if they were from all over the city), but UMBC itself isn’t in Baltimore city, its in Catonsville, which WAS part of Cummings’ district. Someone had to know that this wasn’t going to go over well.
She really walked her tight face up on that stage with her ‘kidney’ job lifted high and thought this was going to end well.
Baltimore has never been with that ish. Send ya husband next you apathetic golddigging coward
I have no sympathy for this woman. Her staying with that psycho just shows that she sanctions his actions. I don’t think this is a case of an abused woman who is staying with a man out of fear, etc. I think it’s more of a birds of a feather situation. May she and her satan hubby rot
I think it’s part of her contract for being a mail order bride!
Exactly. She’s been with him for, what, 20 years now? She knows exactly who he is and she’s with him by choice. Yeah, she was only ever interested in being a trophy wife to a rich man and not FLOTUS, and Trump has definitely become crazy unhinged since being in office, BUT…he was always a horrible person and complete fraud. You are the company that you keep, especially when you marry & procreate with it.
I believe that children are our future,
Teach them well and let them lead the way.
Just wait for the orange psychopath to yell by the chopper about how unfair that nice lady was treated and that she is overlooked for doing tremendous work for kids in this country because the lady has a son she cares about. And that she is the best first lady in history so all the booing is fake news.
I got to the “part of her BE BEST initiative” and I had to stop. This is more gaslighting! God this family!
Be Best, is not English! It is screamingly grammatically incorrect. And yet they keep it up, and we are all supposed to pretend it is!
I’m sure there are a lot of right wingers fretting about how disrespectful children are these days, but you know what, this administration and anyone connected to it deserves every single boo they get.
Oh they definitely are on Twitter, along with viciously/gleefully pointing out how “terrible” the schools are in Baltimore. It just kills me that these MAGAts can call other people rude with no sense of irony. Truly I can’t think of anyone more rude or ill-behaved than our POTUS.
Putin’s handmaiden got what she deserved.
Sucked in, Melania. I love those kids.
This was probably planned and expected by Trump’s team to rile up his base as the “innocent” First Lady getting booed off the stage won’t sit well with them.
Yeah the MAGAts are upset. Intentional distraction, methinks.
That’s what I thought too. They love setting up situations where they either know they’ll get insulted or they know that they can incite blowback. When it happens, they can then whine about how they are picked on so badly and/or clutch their pearls about moral decay and such.
It’s cynical and part of the overall strategy to gaslight. Plus, being martyrs gives them the tingles. They thrive off of it.
I would not be surprised if that was the case Maxie. Isn’t that weird of them to send this useless First lady to Baltimore of all places, after what her husband said about the city? She’s lucky she ONLY got booed.
The kids are alright!
As a retired educator I am thrilled to see that so many future voters are cued into what’s happening, unlike the lemmings who show up at POSOTUS’ KKK rallies. When you run into a MAGAt be sure and say Happy Turkey Day because we liberals don’t say Thanksgiving anymore, God’s Anointed One told them that last night.
Booing aside, what a lifeless, non inspiring, soul destroying talk. She’s just reading off an autocue (badly) with no passion, no drive.
The booing made my soul happy, not ashamed to admit it, fair play to those kids!
Remember when people on this very website tried to turn her into some kind of tragic heroine, victim of some kind of invisible abuse who was sending secret messages to the resistance while trying to protect her son? Turns out, she was just a see you next tuesday this whole time.
Pictures of them leaving for Florida show an unsmiling, morose Barron. Not doing a very good job of protecting him. I hope he despises his father, unlike his siblings whose brown noses show their complicity.