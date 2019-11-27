Scarlett Johansson still supports Woody Allen, of course: ‘I believe my friend’

Scarlett Johansson covers the Vanity Fair “Awards Season” supplemental cover, because it’s very likely that ScarJo will be getting her very first Oscar nomination this season for Marriage Story. And maybe JoJo Rabbit, although I think that’s more of an outside chance. We’ve spoken about this before, it’s really looking like ScarJo’s biggest competition for Best Actress would be Renee Zellweger’s Judy Garland drag. Who will Oscar voters choose if it’s between Renee and Scarlett? I really don’t know. Part of me believes that those old Academy voters probably love Scarlett. Part of me believes that Scarlett has said too many stupid things to really be a viable Oscar contender though – like her Woody Allen comments, or how she insists that she should be free to play any race, any gender, any tree. I bring those up because wouldn’t you know, VF gave Scarlett the chance to speak in greater depth about that stuff, and she tried to clean up her own mess. Some highlights from this VF interview:
Motherhood helped her understand Marriage Story: “What would have been different is if I hadn’t been a mom. That was actually more valuable to me than the experience of going through a divorce. Because I never actually went through the kind of divorce that’s portrayed in the film. Yes, of course, part of the film is about the system of divorce, or the business of divorce, and how f–ked up it is, but that was Noah’s experience more than mine. But the experience of being a mother was very helpful, and it was a great tool…. You know, understanding what it is to co-parent—that’s a very specific thing. It’s hard to raise a child with someone you’re no longer with. It’s hard. It’s not probably how it’s ‘supposed to be’—in quotes—or whatever…. But, you know, I think my ex and I do it as well as we can. You have to prioritize your child and not put yourself in the middle. It has its challenges.”
She really wants to get marriage right with Colin Jost: “The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea…. I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way. It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before.”
On her previous comments defending Woody Allen: “I’m not a politician, and I can’t lie about the way I feel about things. I don’t have that. It’s just not a part of my personality. I don’t want to have to edit myself, or temper what I think or say. I can’t live that way. It’s just not me. And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it’s going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way. And that’s kind of par for the course, I guess…. “
Whether she’s ever changed her mind about defending Woody: “I don’t know—I feel the way I feel about it. It’s my experience. I don’t know any more than any other person knows. I only have a close proximity with Woody…he’s a friend of mine. But I have no other insight other than my relationship with him.”
Whether she’s considered that, by defending Woody, she’s telling victims that she doesn’t believe them: “Yeah… I do understand how that is triggering for some people. But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women. I think you have to take it on a case-by-case basis. You can’t have this blanket statement—I don’t believe that. But that’s my personal belief. That’s how I feel.”
Her statements about playing a transgender character in Rub & Tug: “In hindsight, I mishandled that situation. I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing—and how they felt in general about cis actors playing—transgender people. I wasn’t aware of that conversation—I was uneducated. So I learned a lot through that process. I misjudged that…. It was a hard time. It was like a whirlwind. I felt terribly about it. To feel like you’re kind of tone-deaf to something is not a good feeling.” I point out how there’s a danger that people will read that—about how horrible it is to feel tone-deaf—and refer it back to the conversation about Woody Allen…. “Yes, they will,” she says. “It feels like a snake eating its tail, doesn’t it?”
“… And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it’s going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way…” That’s a Goop-level brag right there, to defend your previous statements in which you caped for a child molester and then PRAISE YOURSELF for having integrity for… not listening to the counter-arguments for why should actually climb out of your own ass for a moment and listen to a victim’s statement. All that being said, Scarlett just refuses to back down from her position on Woody Allen, and clearly, no one is going to change her mind. It will be an interesting case study for Oscar campaigns in the future, and we’ll get to see how it plays out in real time. I’m not expecting her to back down. If anything, I suspect she’ll double-down on her Woody-love several times before the Oscars.
Friends sometimes lie.
Quick, someone cast her as a tree, so maybe she’ll shut up.
Bit–, spare me your self congratulation. You can believe your friend without publically supporting him and painting victims as liars.
Don’t play stupid, you overrated moron. I cannot stand her.
Same here. No offense to anybody, but what a dumb blonde. She’s nauseating.
I don’t think it’s an act though.
Part of me gets why she is defending her friend, but it’s clear that she really never listened to the victims. People wear many masks and she knew Woody after the abuse. His marriage to his adopted daughter she give her pause for thought. Bottom line she is ignorant and self involved, this is as good as it gets.
I just don’t like her acting. I hope Renee wins
There are many reasons why she may not win the Oscar but neither the Allen or trans role comments are among them. I would be willing to bet a lot of people in Hollywood agree with her and “admire” her comments….their PR just has a tighter leash on them. Not that much has changed, not really.
^ This.
“But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women. I think you have to take it on a case-by-case basis.”
Actually, that’s exactly what it means, and in this case it’s clear you don’t believe women.
I don’t like her. But her point of view on many things is (sadly) the same as many people in the society. Maybe we (the public) should stop seeing celebrities like their are special and have a higher understanding of difficult issues / topics?
(Not that difficult for some for sure, but she is not bright either)
I think that’s the whole point, lots of us are trying to point out why her comments make her trashy and nobody wants to listen….
She’s loyal, I will give her that.
Wasn’t she married to Ryan Reynolds when she was young, then had a child with second husband?
Oh honey, no, don’t edit yourself. We like knowing who we’re spending or not spending our money on.
I don’t get one thing: she hates that she was being sexualised at the beginning of her career and yet she defends Allen, who cast her in Match point as this super sexy woman who makes guys do stupid things and who basically has no other traits of character besides that.
So maybe it was not a huge issue for her?
Didn’t he also ask her about her sex life when she was filming his movies?
She has no insight??
I can go online and in 5 minutes pull up Dylan’s statement (then go throw up)
then look up many many articles and profiles of Woody’s morally questionable, shady af, allegedly criminal behavior over many decades.
Including the former prosecutor who stated that the main reason they didn’t pursue charges was Dylan’s age. They didn’t want to put her through more trauma. All your expressed empathy for how it feels to be a mother now, Scarlet?
Look at your child and imagine how you would feel if a family member that you both loved and trusted betrayed you in that fashion. Normal people do not have decades of rumours and claims and investigations following them.
Quick question: Are the Independent Spirit Awards nominations in any way “foreshadowing” who could be nominated for an Oscar? Marriage Story got no nominations in any acting categories.
Newsflash Scarlet! I work as a prosecutor. A big part of my caseload is sex crimes. Behind every person charged with a sex crime -whether they plead guilty as they so rarely do or whether they are found guilty after a trial, there are always family, a spouse, or a group of friends who refuse to believe it. One guy turned his whole family against his teenaged daughter when she disclosed his abuse. She ended up in foster care. He was convicted, went to jail and for whatever reason when he got out years later told his family she had been telling the truth. Some of them STILL refused to believe it. Others grovelled to her for forgiveness and she refused (luckily her foster family was amazing and became permanent). All this to say despite Scarlett’s arrogant prattling she’s not unique or smart or brimming with integrity – she’s been groomed and lied to and fooled by a pedophile and refuses to see it. This infuriates me on so many levels that I can barely see straight. The reporter should’ve asked her if she would allowWoody Allen to babysit her daughter.
For me she’s the kind of person who is willing to turn a blind eye to a lot of things as long as it’s convenient for her. She’s willingly ignorant about an abuser because he gives her work and she ignores the struggles of marginalized groups in the entertainment industry because they won’t let her do w.e she wants with their stories. She’s showing herself to be a very dumb pseudo-intellectual.
Laura, well said.
She just talks herself into holes, man.
Scarlett’s gonna Scarlett. She’ll be over a lot sooner than her recent run of amazingly good luck indicates. She should not be in two of the most anticipated films this year. I think this is it for her though. Black Widow is gonna begin her decline. We would no longer remember her name if the first choices had accepted that role. It’s a shame, but I can wait.