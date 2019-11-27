Duchess Meghan’s uncle conveniently came out of the woodwork to smear her

I’ve been thinking about this a lot this week, Thanksgiving week: this time last year, the UK tabloids were going buck wild on the Duchess of Sussex. The smear campaign was about four-to-six weeks old at that point and we were being inundated with stories about how Diva Meghan made Kate cry, and how Meghan was a devious bitch who refused to speak to her family, and how her wedding sucked and on and on and on. One year later and Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the crimes he committed in concert with Epstein have all blown up in the royal family’s faces. And as the catastrophic York newscycle hasn’t ended, it’s interesting to note a few things. One, the tabloids still haven’t given Andrew the same kind of wall-to-wall smear treatment which they give Meghan. Two, the tabloids are desperate to bring the younger royals into the newscycle. Three, Meghan and Harry are off, minding their own business, having been absent from this clusterf–k for a week and a half.

So, yeah, the UK tabloids would really, really like to change the subject away from raped and trafficked teenagers and put the spotlight back on Meghan for any reason. That’s why one of the top stories on the Daily Mail and the Sun is this interview with Meghan’s uncle, wherein he insults his niece. I kept seeing “Meghan’s uncle” and I made a bet with myself: “I bet he’s a White Markle.” He is. He’s Thomas Markle’s brother. Toxicity runs in that family.

Meghan Markle’s uncle launched a vicious attack on the Duchess last night – branding her a “prima donna” with a “chip on her shoulder”. Mike Markle, 80, accused his royal niece of leaving her family behind – despite years of support from him and other relatives. He told Woman Magazine that he first helped the Duchess of Sussex on her way to becoming a stateswoman when she was just 20 years old. Former diplomat Mike secured her an internship as a junior press officer in the American embassy in Argentina when she was considering a career in international relations. But now he fears Meghan has turned her back on her American family. And he doubts he will ever hear again from the 38-year-old former actress – even though he would like it to happen. Mike, who is the elder brother of her father Thomas, 75, said: “Meghan has climbed socially and left us behind — that’s how I feel. I think that’s what happens when you’re ‘underclass’ and trying to rise above the reality of your situation. She’s a prima donna because he (Thomas) treated her really well.” And the retired US diplomat shed light on the alleged rivalry between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge. Of Meghan, he said: “Coming from her background, she may have a chip on her shoulder. It could be that that’s part of the problem she’s having with her sister-in-law. Meghan is immature in some ways. I feel that because of the way she acts — not only towards family members, but other people.” He also said he felt deeply hurt at not being invited to Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding.

[From The Sun]

Meghan’s white relatives continue to be salty AF about her life huh. This is all just so weird to me. I have people in my family (cousins, uncles) who I haven’t spoken to in years, because everyone lives in far-flung places and you lose track. It’s just bizarre to me to think that if I ever did become famous or if I married a prince, those relations would suddenly come out of the woodwork to smear me. Like, I would feel bad FOR THEM. How sad are their lives? And how much did Uncle Mike get paid to smear his niece at just this moment, when the tabloids are desperate to change the subject away from Andrew?