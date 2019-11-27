Duchess Meghan’s uncle conveniently came out of the woodwork to smear her

I’ve been thinking about this a lot this week, Thanksgiving week: this time last year, the UK tabloids were going buck wild on the Duchess of Sussex. The smear campaign was about four-to-six weeks old at that point and we were being inundated with stories about how Diva Meghan made Kate cry, and how Meghan was a devious bitch who refused to speak to her family, and how her wedding sucked and on and on and on. One year later and Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the crimes he committed in concert with Epstein have all blown up in the royal family’s faces. And as the catastrophic York newscycle hasn’t ended, it’s interesting to note a few things. One, the tabloids still haven’t given Andrew the same kind of wall-to-wall smear treatment which they give Meghan. Two, the tabloids are desperate to bring the younger royals into the newscycle. Three, Meghan and Harry are off, minding their own business, having been absent from this clusterf–k for a week and a half.
So, yeah, the UK tabloids would really, really like to change the subject away from raped and trafficked teenagers and put the spotlight back on Meghan for any reason. That’s why one of the top stories on the Daily Mail and the Sun is this interview with Meghan’s uncle, wherein he insults his niece. I kept seeing “Meghan’s uncle” and I made a bet with myself: “I bet he’s a White Markle.” He is. He’s Thomas Markle’s brother. Toxicity runs in that family.
Meghan Markle’s uncle launched a vicious attack on the Duchess last night – branding her a “prima donna” with a “chip on her shoulder”. Mike Markle, 80, accused his royal niece of leaving her family behind – despite years of support from him and other relatives. He told Woman Magazine that he first helped the Duchess of Sussex on her way to becoming a stateswoman when she was just 20 years old.
Former diplomat Mike secured her an internship as a junior press officer in the American embassy in Argentina when she was considering a career in international relations. But now he fears Meghan has turned her back on her American family. And he doubts he will ever hear again from the 38-year-old former actress – even though he would like it to happen.
Mike, who is the elder brother of her father Thomas, 75, said: “Meghan has climbed socially and left us behind — that’s how I feel. I think that’s what happens when you’re ‘underclass’ and trying to rise above the reality of your situation. She’s a prima donna because he (Thomas) treated her really well.”
And the retired US diplomat shed light on the alleged rivalry between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge. Of Meghan, he said: “Coming from her background, she may have a chip on her shoulder. It could be that that’s part of the problem she’s having with her sister-in-law. Meghan is immature in some ways. I feel that because of the way she acts — not only towards family members, but other people.” He also said he felt deeply hurt at not being invited to Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding.
Meghan’s white relatives continue to be salty AF about her life huh. This is all just so weird to me. I have people in my family (cousins, uncles) who I haven’t spoken to in years, because everyone lives in far-flung places and you lose track. It’s just bizarre to me to think that if I ever did become famous or if I married a prince, those relations would suddenly come out of the woodwork to smear me. Like, I would feel bad FOR THEM. How sad are their lives? And how much did Uncle Mike get paid to smear his niece at just this moment, when the tabloids are desperate to change the subject away from Andrew?
I “like” how these family members go to the press to complain about how Meghan isn’t talking to them and to trash her – gee, wonder why she’s not talking to you?
Ha ha
Exactly! I wonder how Doria ended up entangled with that bitter family in the first place but at least she and Meghan were able to break out and move on.
It’s a wonder how these people are so blind to the effects of their own toxic behaviour. If this is how he behaves now that she’s a duchess can you imagine how he treated her when she was a student?
It would be so strange for a relative to come out of the woodwork and start trashing you, acting like you had some close and wonderful relationship with them and now they’re bitter for a variety of reasons. It doesn’t work like that in families. I have relatives I haven’t seen for decades and nobody cares, not them, not me if I ever see them again. We’re busy living our lives and don’t even think about a ridiculous concept of anybody being left behind.
I’m interested in that period of her life, back when she was considering going into politics/government. This man, if I understand correctly, helped her secure the internship. Working for a government and being an actress are two different paths for different personalities. I’m not talking about the clowns who go into politics b/c they want to be celebrities. She took up the opportunity, but something made her change her mind. Maybe the tole of Rachel came in just in time or maybe she just didn’t like pushing paper in an office.
Too bad all this man could offer is some mean gossip. The fact that his niece graduated from a prestigious uni and considered a highly challenging career says a lot more about her.
@Rhys – I *think* (this could be totally wrong) that she majored in International relations AND theater. (or minored in theater?) so always had interests in both. My guess is that she set herself a certain time frame – maybe 5 years – and if she didn’t have success as an actress she would go into politics/government work/etc. We had a friend like that – worked for a prestigious company, quit after two years and took some time to try to “make it” on Broadway. It didn’t quite pan out for him, so he’s back in the business world.
It doesn’t surprise me. She double-majored in theatre and international studies, so I’m sure she was interested in both. And coming from a family of politicians, I can say the qualities you need in the one job are not that different from the other (public speaking, confidence, ability to learn lines/speeches, networking). I think she went into acting because she had trouble with the foreign service test/missed LA.
This isn’t the first time her uncle has talked about her in the press either sadly.
I think she did take the Foreign Service Officer Test, but like around 70% of takers didn’t pass it (it’s said to be extremely difficult). And as said below her double major I think was international relations and theater so she went that route instead and seems to have enjoyed it along with finding success
It’s truly pathetic.
In the case of the uncle – I’m sure it was a big deal that he helped her get the job (but I don’t doubt she worked her ass off during it), that was a nice thing for him to do if he’s being truthful. But I also don’t doubt that all he’s hearing are the lies coming from Thomas and Samantha and all the other crap “family” members.
But that’s another perfect example of why people need to keep their mouths shut. Don’t run to the press. Don’t make public statements about things you weren’t involved with. So while I’m sure he THINKS what he’s saying is true, he’s just another garbage person flapping his mouth for whoever will listen.
The racist dog whistling is strong with this one.
I agree. Also, I’m sure he is speaking out from the goodness of his heart. Ha ha. Just like with her father and toxic step relations they all get paid, the money is just laundered creatively so that they can say they received nothing. Finally, obviously her “blackness” matters to him as his calling her “underclass” when she is his own brothers child. This family is toxic beyond belief.
Just so transparent. Gross all around.
None of this makes any sense. It’s like racism word salad. I can’t keep straight this dude’s issues. I don’t understand how an actual journalist could write this story and think “yep, this sounds like a good article with solid quotes. Think I’ll turn that in.” Or the editor that thinks this is quality work. I’m a journalist and I just can’t fathom writing the stuff this publication posts.
I’m sad that Meghan is gettin slammed from both families. It’s nothing she deserves.
The reason it doesn’t make sense is because The Sun and the Daily Mail are the worst of the tabloid press in the UK.
Those who work at The Sun and the Daily Mail are not what you would understand to be a journalist – they are hacks, writing whatever the editor thinks will sell more copies or get more clicks on their website.
Guess her dad’s been checked, he using his siblings to hammer her.
Yep – the flying monkeys and proxies have been released. At this rate they will run out of relatives with any legitimate nexus.
I think Samantha used the uncle to hammer Meghan.
Prima Donna Duchess sells tabloids… Prima Douchebag Duke raises questions of the BRF’s usefulness and triggers #abolishthemonarchy
This is totally intentional and these white Markles are just jealous peeps being used by the BRF. Disgusting distraction techniques.
What do these people want from her? Did they think they would be having tea with the queen every other week?
Yes. And on call suites next to the Queen. Plus an allowance from the Sovereign Grant. And anything else they thought they could grift on.
Yup, I agree. This is so transparent. Basically abusing the Sussexes has become the tabloid equivalent of Squirrel!!! from Up (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSUXXzN26zg)
Her uncle might be 80, but he’s still a worm. Is he Thomas’s mouthpiece now? The Markles are just too thick to realise why she “left them behind”.
Age doesn’t automatically equal grace and wisdom. There are a whole lot of pissant elders out there — spewing their hard-baked bullshit all over the place.
They are jealous and want to be in the spotlight. No wonder she isn’t talking to them, they are showing their true colors now.
I agree, Andrew is not getting smeared enough…
Despicable, disgusting, toxic people those Markles. And the Tabloids are desperate for those clicks. Guess the Andrew stories didn’t bring as many comments and clicks to generate ad revenue.
Hope wherever they are the Sussexes are relaxing and enjoying their family time and not given any thoughts to the haters.
Hate to give the DM any traffic, but they have photos of all the family members. That is a helluva trashy crew.
Holy racist dogwhistles, Batman! Could this guy be any more obvious? “Underclass” “prima donna” “chip on her shoulder” “rise above the reality of your situation” – he might as well call her uppity and get it over with.
God, I feel bad for Meghan to be saddled with that family.
I feel bad that she’s saddled with both the Markles and the Windsors! the whole lot is awful.
Daily Mail reporters knock on their doors and offer them money, a lot of money, if they say something, anything. If they say no the first time, the DM reporters come back and increase the sum until they are willing to talk.
I just wait for a court hearing date/verdict/anything from the High Court of Justice, because I believe that Meghan’s and Harry’s case will be successful. Hard times are coming for the British Tabloids.
She hasn’t talked to some of them in 20 years. That means that they didn’t give a shit about her or cared when she was on Suits or anything like that
But now she’s got a HRH she’s supposed to give a shit about them? Like they did to her for the last 20 years?
Fuck outta here
No kidding. Where the hell were they when she married Trevor? She wasn’t famous then so they tried to bum money via text and phone. They couldn’t to to the tabloid then. Typical white-trash Markle. I am sure Meghan thanked this man, and enough, at the time. She just was not famous then.
Notice how this interview contains so many Fail Buzz words i.e. ‘left behind’, ‘social climber’, ‘pre-madonna (new entry now they can’t use Uppity), ‘underclass’ (aka Meg is a commoner/ American/ outlier – underclass being a word termed by American sociologists for this very reason)….
Ah yes the smear is back on now that Paedo Andy’s news cycle is very slightly slowing down and a UK election is just around the corner.
FYI my old English gent boss who couldn’t give a stuff about the RF firmly believes that it’s the Govt and their spin doctors partially throwing Meg (and Andy) under the bus to distract from Brexit.
Underclass really struck me too. It’s not a common U.S. term outside of sociological discussions and even then it doesn’t just mean poor (which Meghan never was) but disenfranchised, outside the grasp of the American dream. Maybe the uncle misuses words all the time but it’s a real stretch to justify this one…especially when said in the same breath as always been treated really well.
This, all day.
I wonder if he even actually said all/any of this, or if they just wrote it and got him to sign off. In any case, what utter trash. (Apologies to actual trash.)
I seriously doubt he said those words. I suppose I was trying to say in my original post that the Fail ‘planted’ those words in a bid to undermine Meghan.
All those words are code for black. Replace black for them and the context changes not one bit. He’s a racist.
I am by no means a raging success in life–mine is quiet and small, but very happy–but I recently found out that my former step-father, whom my mother divorced about 27 years ago, talks sh*t about me to people acquainted (sometimes only tangentially) with my family and friends. I was ten years old when he exited my life. I literally never spoke to him again, and only saw him when he came to pick up his son (my half brother) for visitation. This is to say that I have trash people in my life much like Duchess Meghan, although on a micro-level, and I know the conflict of trying not to care about some yahoo trying to malign one’s character in a totally dishonest way. In the small way that I can relate to Meg’s situation, I do; I cannot imagine if my character was misrepresented in the global media. Bullies are so loud.
Yuck, how awful!
I’m so sorry you have to deal with this. Seems like you’re really clear that it’s not you – it’s them. But I will say it again. It’s not you. It’s them.
What is with the men in this family claiming they made her who she is? So gross.
I suspect that it burns them that the only person who made it in their family was melanated and they can’t even control her the way that they have been indoctrinated to believe they should be able to.
And that they are somehow owed something for literally doing what was expected of them. Kids aren’t a retirement investment or meal ticket.
Meghan hasn’t spoken to this guy in almost 20 years, so how did she ghost him after she”made it” when her “success” came about 10 years ago?
He hasn’t supposedly talked to Meghan’s father since last year. That family just doesn’t seem close, but he’s milking Meghan’s current life for money.
So many good points!
We’ve heard from this guy before. He’s the one who helped Meghan get her job with the Argentinian government (I think it was) and he bitched about how he didn’t get invited to the wedding amongst other stuff. He was already bound to turn up again sooner or later.
As for the Andrew stuff not having the same coverage, he doesn’t get the clicks that Meghan does and the stuff that doesn’t get the clicks doesn’t get written, simply as that. Expecting anything other is expecting the British press to have integrity and they haven’t had that in a while if they ever did.
Here’s the thing has that claim ever been verified. Families can be very funny. This may be a made up story based on the fact he helped her with the questions of the form or gave her some advice based on his experiences which is all very valid. The press however make it seem he actually placed her in that seat ….?
I am guessing somewhere in between lies the truth.
It’ll never not be lost on me that it’s her white side of the family that’s acting a fool. Everyone involved in smearing her is so short sighted. You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.
They’re trash to begin with, but especially compared to Doria, who has been nothing but a class act since day one. And I’m sure that infuriates them even more.
I feel like I’ve seen this article before, same quotes, several months ago???
Wonder why it’s being trotted out again ?
Yes, the article is rehashed garbage.
This interview is old, last year at least so its being rehashed to smear Meghan. NPD and other personality disorders run in families and its clear that they certainly run in the Markle family.
Nah this is not a personality disorder, this is just plain envy, bitterness and meanness.
I just keep sending her good vibes. Shes surrounded by toxic people everywhere she turns. Shes handling it much more gracefully than I think most would, certainly I would – and it’s really sad that people would rather permanently tarnish their relationships with her than privately reach out if they REALLY felt this way.
That’s what is on the nose about this being BS. I doubt HIGHLY DOUBT that any of these family members reached out privately to say “please don’t forget about us” (as if she would shes clearly a very thoughtful person) and smooth over any hurt feelings and gone about being a family, but clearly these people dont actually feel this way they just want money and press. It’s all BS.
Theres a lot of that, I have family that straight turned their back on me when I moved out of our town to pursue my career and finish schooling, I had to take in my brothers child (that is my small child) and while he has never reached out to see him, he continues to drag me back home so this time of year is really awkward and I’m taking a page out of the H&M book and spending the Holidays away.
He lives in a trailer park, FFS…but she’s the one who’s “underclass”?!
It would be interesting to discover how a former US diplomat came to be living in a trailer as career diplomat’s get paid quite well and have good pensions. Sounds like financial mismanagement/fraud is a Markle family trait. I wonder if he owns a property in an expensive area that he lets out so he can live cheaply claiming poverty.
My grandparents retired to Florida, financially secured and bought a trailer in a “retirement community” (more old people lol). It was super boring to visit them but the trailer was very nice (double wide, bigger than my first house) and the park quiet, clean and well maintained. He could have done the same. Or he Hope’s to upgrade to a place like that on the back of his niece he hasn’t talked to in 20 years.
@HMC – Ah thanks for that take. Am not American so I don’t really know much about trailer parks other than the stereotype around them i.e. trailer trash.
Where were these people and articles when she was just a “Suits” actress? Hmm……
Her father’s side of the family is clearly not close to her. What about her mother’s side? She has at least one aunt and a bunch of cousins. They don’t smear her to the press, right? Were they at the wedding?
Not sure, but last week Daily Mail had an interview and old family photos from a man named Joseph Johnson whom they identified as Doria’s half-brother. He talked about spending Thanksgiving with them when Meghan was younger. However he only said nice things about her, although the DM made it more negative with the headline, I fear I’ll never spend another family Thanksgiving with Meghan. What he said was more like, it would be nice to see her again but I understand her life has changed.
I hope the Sun is the next trash tabloid that Harry and Meghan sue into oblivion. Would be interesting to find out how much they pay these cretins for their “exclusive” quotes.
Sorry – but I just don’t believe this dude was ever a “US diplomat” in the literal sense.
The racism just jumps out at you. The Markles think they own her because she’s black. FOH! She owes that old fool nothing, but dust.
The depths of mean and nasty behavior this poor woman has to endure! Just to live with a man she obviously adores along with baby. I’m American and naive to the concept of royalty. But it doesn’t take a royal follower to see what HORRIBLE treatment she has suffered from her “family”! From the frying pan into the fire…
These trash tabloids are STILL NOT reading the room!! This makes Meghan RIGHT to ditch these trailer trash relatives and it further highlights the smearing campaign against Meghan when pedo Andy is being portrayed as semi-victim for “listening to bad advice”😤
This is beyond sickening..
I noticed (I go to the homepage of the fail to see what they are pushing but don’t click anything, so maybe this uncle was nicer than the preview seemed) that Doris’s brother published old thanksgiving photos of her last week and begged to see her again. I wonder what the story is between Doria and her family. Hopefully just a growing apart and nothing more. Family can be wonderful, and is so heartbreaking when it’s not
I am an only child who grew up fairly privileged due to my mom’s choice to marry my father. I know I would be exactly like Meghan with my mother’s family if I ever was with anyone famous. They made fun of my education, our money, etc for decades. I cut them all off years ago because enough was enough, not to mention most of them are racist to boot! I am not surrpised but saddened for her that these people keep wanting money at her expense.
There are over FOUR THOUSAND comments on that article in the DM, and I’m sure the bulk are negative. On the other hand, comments on the pedo prince are still being moderated! Which means that many are being selectively deleted. And many comments on him still say things like, “Where’s the proof? Why is she coming forward now? He’s being convicted in the media!” It’s absolutely appalling.