Prince Charles might try to force the Queen to retire at the age of 95?

Prince Charles arrived back in England on Monday after his tour of New Zealand and the Solomon Islands. The UK tabloids have been pushing the “showdown” narrative, as if Charles was going to make a beeline to Windsor to personally scream at Prince Andrew. Which might happen, who knows, but it doesn’t seem to have happened yet. Instead, Charles went directly to Sandringham to visit his father, Prince Philip, who has retired to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.
The Prince of Wales arrived at Sandringham yesterday to discuss the continuing fall-out from Prince Andrew’s disastrous television interview with his father. Charles headed straight to the Queen’s Norfolk estate after landing in the UK from an official tour of New Zealand and the Solomon Islands to visit the elderly royal. Philip, 98, spends most of his time at Wood Farm, a small residence on the estate nowadays and it is understood that the heir to the throne will spend several days with the increasingly frail prince.
Many courtiers feel that since the Queen’s husband, who used to rule his family with an iron fist, retired from public life, ‘discipline’ within the royal family has not been what it should be – hence Andrew’s virtually autonomous decision to go ahead with his disastrous Newsnight interview over his controversial friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It’s is believed that Charles will seek his father’s counsel over what the family should do next as well as spend a few days together, enjoying each other’s company.
I wonder about this. I mean, I believe that Charles is spending a few days with his father and I don’t doubt that they’re discussing Andrew. But it feels like they’re probably discussing some other issues too, like…the Queen and her many failures this year, with the Andrew debacle only being the latest. There’s only so many times that people can claim that the Queen “didn’t know” or “she got hoodwinked” before people start to wonder if Her Maj just lives in a state of naive oblivion to what’s happening around her, and if that’s the case (hint: it is not), then why is she the g–damn unelected head of state? Speaking of, the Sun says Charles may use this Andrew catastrophe to insist that the Queen “retire” at 95.
If it wasn’t Prince Charles who actually pulled the trigger to sack wayward brother Andrew in the wake of the Epstein scandal, he certainly loaded the gun. It was left to the Queen to deliver the ultimate coup de grace last week, banning the Duke of York from royal duties, possibly forever. And the axing of her favourite son signalled what could be her last major act of a reign that is fast coming to a close with typical quiet dignity. Now Charles, as king-in-waiting, is the one effectively pulling the strings to protect the Crown.
His key role in Andrew’s brutal removal is the latest indication of a transition process from mother to son — from Charles as Prince of Wales to king and head of the firm — that has been happening for some time. The Queen is 93, and although sources say, officially, “regime change” and “regency” are banned words, there is a recognition that she cannot go on forever. Her Majesty will be 95 in 18 months — the age at which Prince Philip withdrew from public life — and there is renewed talk behind palace walls she will then as good as “retire”.
Gradually, while still being very hands-on, the Queen has cut down the amount of investitures she does, spending longer weekends at Windsor and reducing her public duties. In 2018 she completed 283 engagements, down from 332 in 2016, while Charles undertook 507. Charles has stepped up, the king in all but name. A well-placed royal source said: “Planning for Charles to become king has been going on for some time. A transition is plainly already underway. Her Majesty is in her nineties and can understandably only do so much…. The scandal surrounding Andrew and Epstein gave Charles an opportunity to step in to show that he can run The Firm. No one is bigger than the institution of the Royal Family. Not even Andrew, the Queen’s favourite son. Charles recognised that and acted decisively — like the king he may well soon be. This was the moment when Charles stepped up as Prince Regent, the Shadow King.”
I… agree with this? In the Andrew debacle, Charles was the one who knew what to do. Charles had a better handle on how Andrew’s actions and interview were a massive catastrophe for the royal family. For days before Charles had his mum deliver the “coup de grace,” the Queen was happy enough to order the courtiers and communications team to protect Andrew. That was HER instinct, to circle the wagons, to ride out the storm. She didn’t get it. I don’t think she gets it now.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
One RR was saying (think it was Andrews) that Charles went to Sandringham to discuss organic farming with Phillip, it had nothing to do with Andrew. I laughed out loud when I saw that. Sure, Jan. Nothing to do with him. (But it seems clear/supported that he did go to Sandringham.)
I can buy the shadow king thing. If the Queen doesn’t want to step down, per se, then she’ll just keep stepping back more and more and Charles will be running the show.
I think Charles definitely had a better idea of how bad the Andrew interview was, and how bad his relationship with Epstein is for the monarchy. Part of me wonders if Camilla helped him get there – she is so involved with charities/organizations for victims of DV, rape survivors, etc, that I wonder if she was like “he cant go on as a royal.”
At any rate – I have said to others that I’ve had this feeling for a while now that something big is coming down the pipeline with the royals. A divorce (from any of the younger royals, not just looking at W&K), the Queen stepping down, something. The next few months will be interesting, I think.
Becks– a young royal divorce? Interesting that you say not looking at W&K. Who else? H&M are unlikely as they just had a baby…Jack and Eugenie are the most recent married…
Zara and Mike?
Oh I have no idea really. I just didn’t want people to jump on me for assuming the Cambridges were getting divorced, lol. The Phillips and Tindalls seem happy enough, but you never know. I’m not saying that I WANT someone to get divorced, I just feel like there has been some funny stuff and weird PR going on and I think something is going to “happen” – like I wonder if there is a push behind the scenes for the queen to step down, and its not just because of Andrew?
You all know I like my tinfoil tiaras though.
Becks- gotcha. I feel the same way. I wonder if the big thing coming is proof of the Rose Hanbury thing? Lol…. I’ve become BayTampaBay.
@Becks
I do think change is coming within the BRF. This incident probably has Charles now taking over the show, Cambridges preparing to be PPoW and the Sussexes becoming more independent through their foundation and projects
@Sofia. I really don’t think that Charles will want/allow the Sussex’s to be more independent, especially not in the beginning of his reign. I think he’ll want to keep tight control over the family so no one overshadows him and his new crown.
I reckon the Duke of E will pop his clogs
More palace intrigue! They should go full on Game for Thrones at this point! Seriously though, still no sympathy for the trafficked and abused girls, and they have known about Andrew’s associations with Epstein for many years. All they are concerned with is how this makes them look, which means that the Windsors are rotten to the core. The monarchy needs to be abolished.
Time for the Red Wedding!
I hope this happens. She should have retired years ago. I wonder what has kept her from doing so? Tradition? Pride? Fear that the monarchy will fall?
Yes! Always said one of the problem is brf longevity. The generational gap is huge and taking into account all the time and age gap of “now” society QEII is totally irrellevant but also even if she wanted i don’t think she can grasp it as the way and when she was brought up. Now more than ever to save the monarchy they need Charles to take over and streamline.
I believe if this was done already years ago the Andy randy thing wouldn’t blow up the way it is now and certainly would not have such an effect on monarchy survival
She hasn’t abdicated like her fellow elderly European Monarch’s for two key reasons:
1) she truly believes that she was chosen to be Queen by God and wa anointed before God, and if that is the case it should be for all of her life.
2) she has never forgotten or forgiven her uncle’s abdication of the throne and what it did to her father and to herself. To her, abdication is a terrible sin and sign of weakness. She has never intended to abdicate, if she does it will be because she simply cannot carry on.
She, unlike other european Monarchs, was anointed at her coronation. She pledged to serve (be Queen) until her final breath. I don’t see a scenario in which she would abdicate.
She never gets it. Her PR around this, Diana, and Meghan is tone-deaf, problematic, and awkward.
Ugh I was seeing a few comments on twitter (from RRs and just randoms) that this means that Charles will “take control” of the Sussexes. And I’m like…you know what? I don’t think Charles has a problem with Meghan. I think he supported their media lawsuit, I think he likes that she works, etc. I think he could support her more in public, but I think on a personal level, they are probably fine.
Charles has rebuilt his image after Diana, probably he has a better understanding of PR.
I whole heartedly agree. And I’m trying to understand if it’s her sense of entitlement that has made her this way or if it’s been years of having to deal with her own issues (PP and his cheating) thy has made her this way. But I truly find it crazy she has no empathy because if she did she would have done more for the women.
I honestly think she believes Andrew when he tells her it’s a bunch of lies and he would never do something like that. She is blind when it comes to him
Athyrmose … THIS!!!!!!!!!! She is so, so out of touch. So out of touch. What on earth do Royal Family advisors do? They sure aren’t advising.
She is 95! This and the Brexit mess must be held by someone younger she is hurting the monarchy.
I think she will retire and he will become King in all but name – I’ve been thinking this is what will happen for the past few weeks. Andrew has really effed up and his continued manipulation of his mother is very very damaging to the family. Lets face every family has an Andrew, who can do no wrong in their parent(s) eyes.
The fact that he is talking to his father is telling, Philip is known to have influence over TQ when it comes to family matters. If I were Andrew I’d be very worried about his future as I can see this being used to cut him and his line out of the succession, esp if more evidence is released. Virginia’s upcoming BBC interview is going to add more nails to that coffin.
This all makes for great gossip as we all know Prince Porky Fingers is NOT going to worm away without a fight and a nice big ‘pension’ (see Duke of Windsor). Charles is wise to get his father on his side and Andrew will work Mummy for all he can.
As I said yesterday Andrew will be remembered as the sex pest morally and financially corrupt Prince who forced his mother off the throne. If Chuck becomes Prince Regent he will have all the power without the title.
She can’t retire – only abdicate which is a dirty word thanks to her uncle. The unofficial Regency gets around that whilst preparing a transition for Charles.
Chucks PR campaign has been successful.
Can Beatrice and Eugenie be removed, as they have done nothing wrong and are adults?
Why wait 18 months? She’s out of touch…now. She’s making decisions that might destroy the monarchy… now. If abolish the monarchy gains traction as a sentiment, there could be no job for her to step away as y from in 18 months. At this pace, it could all easily be over for the BRF in 6 months. One or two more good hits could finish them off… and we are not done with the Epstein stuff.
This doesn’t seem logical. Charles should be demanding she step down in her Christmas message and he take over in the new year.
I suspect QEII may just be trying to buy time, with no intention of stepping aside. She probably told Charles this in an attempt to appease him, thinking “in 18 months it’ll be okay and I can stay on.”
She should step down in the new year. Emily A said Charles was at Sandringham for an estate meeting on organic farming.
Emily stays lying.
She cannot retire as the law doesn’t allow monarch to abdicate.
The only way Charles will become king is if Queen dies.
This. It seems people don’t understand that constitutionally she doesn’t get to retire. Also she pledged from day 1 to serve her whole life no matter how short or long. A direct re-assurance to the public after Edward the Nazi’s mess.
She needs to be intelligent enough to understand that things change. Something that happened in the 1930s should not dictate the needs of almost a century later.
Are you aware of King Edward VIII? But she won’t abdicate, she takes the promise she made very seriously
He wasn’t crowned King as he did not have a coronation. He abdicated before being anointed. World of difference.
Wait, she can’t abdicate? I know she can’t “retire” but I would have thought she could abdicate and then let Charles become king. I don’t think she will do that, but I am starting to wonder.
If Pope Benedict has abdicated so can she.
She and Philip should have retired together. She enjoys being Her Majesty too much to let it go.
All that “anointed by God for her lifetime” is BS because she wasn’t even born to be the queen – it was just because of her uncle’s abdication that she fell into the role.
She should have retired years ago. Nothing has changed about Queen Elizabeth. She’s always been tone deaf & she doesn’t care about the victims of Epstein, either. She never could see the optics of how she handled situations. That being said ..very few people within the BRF actually care about the victims of Epstein. Their silence about their pain, the handling of sacking Prince Andrew & response over the years to his association with Epstein is appalling. As a survivor of sexual assault, I’m thoroughly disgusted. All this fawning over the Queen & BRF? Really…Why?? When they supported a rapist! And the hypocrisy on here…levelled at only a few members of the BRF & not every one of them. It’s messed up. As far as I’m concerned…only a few are worth the time of day in that family. The Queen is wasn’t of them.
Purple so sorry to hear that.
I agree at the very least the BRF could have issued a strongly worded statement about the victims but I suspect that would indicate some sort of guilt in connection with Andrew.
I hope he does convince her to step down or at the VERY least only be a figurehead while Charles runs the show. she should’ve stepped down after her jubilee and went out on a high note imo. I’m still shaking my head at all of this. Idk id I’m saying this right but I feel like everyone had to make sacrifices for the good of the crown but she gets to put her son who is an obvious problem above all else?
These people – the royal family – are *not* the products of a meritocracy. Even their retainers seem … underpowered… in terms of socio- emotional intelligence The whole operation suffers from a desperately shallow cachement basin.
And as per usual, nobody in this royal family seems to be concerned about Andy’s actions. They are just worried about how they look, the optics, the PR. It’s despicable.
But I think they will survive this because people are shockingly gullible and always on the look out for a “good guy”, Charles in that situation. Even on this website, people are turning him into a hero who intervened and did the right thing. But make no mistake, Charles is only concerned about the PR. If he really gave a single f*ck about the victims, he would have given Andy the boot a long time ago, long before this dumpsterfire of an itw, in 2011 for instance.
tl:dt Abolish the monarchy
I think the Queen, like our beloved RBG, love working and having power. Women like them don’t retire, they die on the job. But personally I don’t think anyone over 85-90 should be making major decisions for anyone but themselves.