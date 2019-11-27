“Happy Thanksgiving & Ava DuVerney did not direct ‘Queen & Slim’” links

I’ve now been congratulated by non-black folks in Hollywood 11 different times about my direction of HARRIET and QUEEN AND SLIM. When I share that I didn’t direct those films, that they are made by black women directors who are not me? Nervous chuckles. Apologies. This place… pic.twitter.com/wYsTz0IrZL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 26, 2019

Ava DuVernay did NOT direct Queen & Slim, omg. Lena Waithe Erasure! [Just Jared]

Erin Doherty is largely unimpressed as Princess Anne in The Crown. [LaineyGossip]

Tom Cruise is too old for action movies, I agree. [Dlisted]

Iman looked amazing at the International Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]

That Lewis Capaldi song is super-catchy & overwrought. [Pajiba]

Betsy DeVos is one of the worst people ever. [Jezebel]

Pete Buttigieg called the journalist who called him a “lying MF.” [Towleroad]

Can we stop with these gross new flavors to beloved candies? [OMG Blog]

Kiernan Shipka got a Fendi campaign. [RCFA]

So… are Drake & Kylie Jenner really doing this? [Starcasm]

Thanksgiving advice from sitcom moms & dads. [Seriously OMG]

Thanksgiving Holiday Note: We’re obviously off tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday and we’ll only post stuff on Friday if some big gossip story breaks. We’ll be back to a regular schedule next week! We hope that everyone has a happy, safe & healthy Thanksgiving break. XXOO