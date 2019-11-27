“Happy Thanksgiving & Ava DuVerney did not direct ‘Queen & Slim’” links

I’ve now been congratulated by non-black folks in Hollywood 11 different times about my direction of HARRIET and QUEEN AND SLIM. When I share that I didn’t direct those films, that they are made by black women directors who are not me? Nervous chuckles. Apologies. This place… pic.twitter.com/wYsTz0IrZL
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 26, 2019
Ava DuVernay did NOT direct Queen & Slim, omg. Lena Waithe Erasure! [Just Jared]
Erin Doherty is largely unimpressed as Princess Anne in The Crown. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Cruise is too old for action movies, I agree. [Dlisted]
Iman looked amazing at the International Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]
That Lewis Capaldi song is super-catchy & overwrought. [Pajiba]
Betsy DeVos is one of the worst people ever. [Jezebel]
Pete Buttigieg called the journalist who called him a “lying MF.” [Towleroad]
Can we stop with these gross new flavors to beloved candies? [OMG Blog]
Kiernan Shipka got a Fendi campaign. [RCFA]
So… are Drake & Kylie Jenner really doing this? [Starcasm]
Thanksgiving advice from sitcom moms & dads. [Seriously OMG]
Thanksgiving Holiday Note: We’re obviously off tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday and we’ll only post stuff on Friday if some big gossip story breaks. We’ll be back to a regular schedule next week! We hope that everyone has a happy, safe & healthy Thanksgiving break. XXOO
I feel like every Lewis Capaldi song is catchy and overwrought.
Happy Thanksgiving CB team!
Happy Thanksgiving to the writers, readers and commentators here, you are all a very bright spot in the world and that is much needed.
Erin Doherty truly is magnificent and the best thing about this season of The Crown.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Happy Thanksgiving! Hope you have a great day with your family & friends!