“Happy Thanksgiving & Ava DuVerney did not direct ‘Queen & Slim’” links
  • November 27, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ava DuVernay did NOT direct Queen & Slim, omg. Lena Waithe Erasure! [Just Jared]
Erin Doherty is largely unimpressed as Princess Anne in The Crown. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Cruise is too old for action movies, I agree. [Dlisted]
Iman looked amazing at the International Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]
That Lewis Capaldi song is super-catchy & overwrought. [Pajiba]
Betsy DeVos is one of the worst people ever. [Jezebel]
Pete Buttigieg called the journalist who called him a “lying MF.” [Towleroad]
Can we stop with these gross new flavors to beloved candies? [OMG Blog]
Kiernan Shipka got a Fendi campaign. [RCFA]
So… are Drake & Kylie Jenner really doing this? [Starcasm]
Thanksgiving advice from sitcom moms & dads. [Seriously OMG]

Thanksgiving Holiday Note: We’re obviously off tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday and we’ll only post stuff on Friday if some big gossip story breaks. We’ll be back to a regular schedule next week! We hope that everyone has a happy, safe & healthy Thanksgiving break. XXOO

Ava DuVernay at arrivals for SAG-AFTRA F...

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Happy Thanksgiving & Ava DuVerney did not direct ‘Queen & Slim’” links”

  1. Snazzy says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:13 am

    I feel like every Lewis Capaldi song is catchy and overwrought.

    Reply
  2. Bettyrose says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Happy Thanksgiving CB team!

    Reply
  3. Zapp Brannigan says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:25 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to the writers, readers and commentators here, you are all a very bright spot in the world and that is much needed.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:25 am

    Erin Doherty truly is magnificent and the best thing about this season of The Crown.

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    Reply
  5. The Original Mia says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Happy Thanksgiving! Hope you have a great day with your family & friends!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment