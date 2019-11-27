Donald Trump made sad impeachment jokes as he pardoned turkeys Bread & Butter

Trumps Present 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey

During the Obama administration, I used to look forward to the presidential turkey pardon every year. President Obama looked forward to it too – it was one of the few times during the year that he could coax (or guilt-trip) his daughters into doing an “official appearance” with him. Malia and Sasha always looked liked they were under duress for how deeply uncool their dad was, especially as Obama insisted on making speeches full of turkey puns and dad jokes. It was a simpler time. And it was always so much fun.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump has sucked all of the fun out of the completely silly “turkey pardon” exercise. This is a “gimme” for all presidents: a moment of silliness, of levity, an easy way to look fun and normal and relatable for a president mired in bad news. Somehow, Trump can’t do it. He can’t just stand there and deliver some mediocre turkey jokes and pose jovially with a turkey. He looks pained and he acts pained. Possibly because of that mysterious “first phase” of his “physical,” huh? Isn’t it weird that Trump has barely done much of anything since two Saturdays ago? Reportedly, he’s been “working” from the residence a lot too.

Anyway, Trump pardoned this year’s turkeys, Bread and Butter, at the White House. He actually started a horrible new tradition a few years ago: the Turkey Pardon Molestation. He finds a way to get behind the turkey and then he gropes the turkey from behind. He’s done this three years in a row. It’s disturbing.

Here’s his sad un-bigly speech.

An Obama palate cleanser.

Trumps Present 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey

Trumps Present 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Donald Trump made sad impeachment jokes as he pardoned turkeys Bread & Butter”

  1. L84Tea says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:22 am

    I love the names Bread and Butter. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  2. Mignionette says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:22 am

    So Melania pardoned a Turkey in Washington and then was herself roasted later that day !!!

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Watching that Obama video makes me so nostalgic

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Where’s Baron? I feel like we never see him!

    Reply
  5. Jan says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:36 am

    Every living creature recoils at trump’s touch. He is just so gross and pathetic I am honestly DUMFOUNDED that anyone buys what he is selling

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:39 am

    He turned a fluff gig into a partisan rant of (almost violence) towards his enemies. It’s nauseating.

    Reply
  7. aang says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:39 am

    My God, he destroys literally everything he is involved with. How hard is it to make turkey joke, smile, wave, and be done with it? I am so humiliated to be American.

    Reply
  8. Beech says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:40 am

    What’s with his hair?

    He’s selling racism along with a host of other things. The Civil War continues.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment