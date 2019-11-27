Jane Seymour’s advice to young actors: ‘Don’t tattoo yourself, you’re a blank canvas’

Jane Seymour is still promoting her role in The Kominsky Method’s second season. She’s playing Alan Arkin’s girlfriend. I truly haven’t watched the show and I have no idea what it’s about, but I know it gets nominated for a lot of stuff, so there you go. It’s on Netflix! Anyway, I keep clicking on headlines about Jane Seymour for some reason and I continue to find her thoughts on aging pretty interesting. She’s a 70 year old woman who looks a lot younger, and she’s lived a big life with four ex-husbands and one current live-in partner. She has lots of kids and grandkids and she grows her own garden and still does Pilates. It’s actually pretty amazing. Anyway, here are some quotes from Jane from various sources:
On actors & tattoos: “I personally, when I see younger actors, I say ‘Don’t tattoo yourself, don’t do strange stuff to yourself.’ Being an actor, you’re a blank canvas. You come in as a body, as a psychological being, and you create this other person, and you inhabit that other person and you are that other person until they say ‘stop’.
On plastic surgery: “Hand on heart, the only surgery I’ve had was a small operation to remove the bags under my eyes some 30 years ago. That wasn’t even to do with age — I was born with slight bags. I also had a boob job when I was 40. Even then, the surgeon was eager for me to go a great deal bigger. I was adamant that I just wanted my old boobs refilled, as it were — I’d lost definition after breastfeeding. I am so pleased I was never tempted to do more. Messing with your face is so risky.’
She did try Botox too: “I hated the effect. My brows were so raised I looked like a unicorn — and, as an actress, I realised I needed my facial muscles to move. I’m lucky to have fairly olive skin, which I abused horribly when I was younger.’
Putting on 10 lbs recently: “I’ve gone up a whole dress size, which has actually been great for my face. If you get too thin, the wrinkles start showing.”
[From People and the Daily Mail]
Re: actors and tattoos… I sort of feel similarly? I mean, I love Angelina Jolie’s ink, but whenever her tattoos peek out in the middle of a movie, it takes me out of the movie. Plus, most actors get fug tattoos. I’m thinking about Scarlett Johansson’s cartoonish forearm tattoo, and Megan Fox’s cheap-looking ink. As for what Jane says about plastic surgery… I think she’s telling the truth? She had a few “maintenance” procedures decades ago and that’s it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I see her point, but I love Adam Nagaitis tattoos and all! ♡
I believe her re: the plastic surgery. She’s definitely aging, but in a nice way. When people do too much to their faces you can tell, bc they are still aging but in an awkward way (think Christie Brinkley.)
Agreed – she looks like a healthy woman who has taken good care of herself and aged well as a result. She also had her children later in life which I think has kept her young.
Yeah, if you block out her “young hair” her face has aged in a natural way and she looks her age – just fabulous for her age. My mother has aged similarly, Jane just has better access to professional hair and makeup. She has taken good care of herself and it shows. Love her honesty here.
I’m not a fan of tattoos and I think the makeup artists must get over covering the big ones up. People can do what they want but I kinda agree with her here.
I think in a lot of cases this is a fair point. However, I’d say a small, well done tattoo that isn’t super pop culture related shouldn’t be a huge problem.
There are SO many body makeup brands out there, and they’ve been steadily improving. If you really want a tattoo for some sort of sentimental reason, I don’t think you should automatically be shutting down that idea. But I think you definitely have to think about whether you’re willing to put the work in to cover it up when you are working on a role.
Ben Affleck’ s tattoo must be hard to cover up
I would be annoyed at the extra time it would take to cover up a tattoo as an actor or model.
I wish I had never gotten my tattoos. Tried to cover up one and it made it look worse. I’m so sick of them now.
It’s so easy to cover tattoos, either by make up or special effects. I don’t think it’s that deep.
Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Paris Jackson are the most egregious youngsters for me. Like, tattoos CAN be beautiful, but they can also make you look like my 7th grade Social Studies notebook full of doodles.
I had to giggle a little at how that went. I’ve never done anything… Except eye surgery… And a boob job… And Botox… But she does look great, and at least is honest.
As for the tattoos, I agree with her in that it adds extra work for the make up artist to cover them daily. As tattoos have gotten more common, I’m sure the techniques for that have improved, but it’s still adding work.
Plus a lot of the tattoos are bad and poorly placed.
She is absolutely beautiful. I think her tattoo comment is a bit out of touch though.
I had what my doctor considers “preventative” Botox a few months ago and I love it. I am pushing 40, and even with excellent skincare and consistent sunscreen, there was a fine line or two that I could see potentially developing into a full blown forehead wrinkle (above my right eyebrow, which I raise, and between my eyebrows). He did very minor Botox throughout my forehead, and explained that minor now can prevent major later. It took a few weeks to settle, but now…. I am in love. I don’t want anything else done, but he will get my money every 4-6 months to keep the forehead wrinkles at bay. I will say it felt like I was lifting weights with my eyebrows from week 2 to week 4, but now it moves easily and I still have a full range of facial expressions.
I’m into the second half of my 30’s and my skin is good, not many wrinkles, but I have some gnarly crows feet when I smile. I hate smiling in pictures anymore because I feel like an old lady! Has anyone done minimal Botox on crows feet? And what was your experience? I’m very tempted.