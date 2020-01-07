Ricky Gervais’s Golden Globes performance was amplified by the worst people

Did you see that Ricky Gervais is some kind of new “cause” for the MAGA types? It’s true. His Golden Globes monologue and hosting work was widely praised in Republican circles. They loved that Gervais told “liberal Hollywood” to shut up about “political issues.” Meanwhile, Michelle Williams made an emotional speech about a woman’s right to choose, Ramy Youssef thanked Allah in his speech, and Russell Crowe wasn’t there to accept his award, so he sent a message about climate change and the environment, because Australia is on fire. I just feel like we should be beyond listening to a white guy pretend like he hates every second of the job he’s performing because he’s “too cool”. We should be beyond listening to a guy tell a group of artists that they should STFU about injustice or bigotry or feminism in general. But judging from the swarm of Gervais-defenders, I guess I’m in the minority there.
Or maybe not – the telecast’s viewership numbers were down from last year, with a viewership of 18.325 million. Deadline says the football lead-in was weaker this year, which might explain some of it, but I also saw a lot of people (people in the media/entertainment industry) say they were avoiding the show because of Gervais. I think people probably avoided it too because A) it was so early in the year and B) there’s not one big movie or nominee to get behind.
So, maybe the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is starting to get the idea – perhaps we don’t need a racist transphobic white man tellin’ the audience to STFU about politics or whatever. So…the HFPA might go back to Tina & Amy?
With Ricky Gervais promising he’s hosted his last Golden Globes, Page Six is told that some other old favorites may be making an unexpected return. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also said they were hanging up their microphones after ending their three-year run in 2015. But buzz around the awards on Sunday was that their teams are in early talks with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association about a comeback. Reps didn’t get back to us.
Amy and Tina are not perfect people with perfectly woke jokes, but I always enjoyed the hell out of their monologues. They are such good friends, they have such chemistry together, and you could always tell that they really tried to strike the best possible tone – silly, funny and shady with a dash of politics. You know who I think should also be considered? Tiffany Haddish. Put her with someone though, so they can riff off each other like Tina & Amy.
Also: for a full 24 hours, Gervais has been tweeting and retweeting about his Globes gig, especially the most positive reviews. He included this retweet of… Piers Morgan, who thought Ricky did a good job. Can we just acknowledge that the worst people in the world loved Ricky’s work?
Ricky Gervais delivered a glorious kick in the globes to Hollywood's woke virtue-signalling hypocrites – and exposed them as a bunch of shameless two-faced charlatans.https://t.co/soPpAova22@rickygervais pic.twitter.com/JRC24jWYg0
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2020
I love Gervais – he was the highlight of the GGs for me. We need more like him, not more obvious sycophants.
Well, they’re going to love it when they find out what vocal athiest he is.
Ricky Gervais did a geart job tbh . He was the only winner of that night
Can I just say, I don’t watch any of the shows, in fact I don’t watch most of the movies or TV that are getting the awards! I only care about the fashion, so I watch the red carpet and read blogs like this to see what people were wearing. Unless Ricky Gervais shows up next year in custom Christian Siriano, I could care less about him.
I don’t watch them either, but you can see the monologue afterwards on YT. There are also compilation vids of the best bits of his past Monologues. Do you not enjoy comdey at all? (Genuinely curious.) I enjoy the fashion too but not as much as Ricky.
I didn’t love nor hate his Host duties.
As for the part of telling artists to STFU, I think its not exactly what he meant? The way I understood it was “don’t try to act like the victims here. You’re privileged and lost touch with the real world long ago”.
Someone yesterday said that they love his roasting of fragile celebrities and I’m just like, “Hon, he IS a fragile celebrity.” He’s a racist transphobe whose ego is just as fragile as theirs and he whines like a toddler when faced with any kind of criticism. He also makes a shit-ton of money working in the same industry as them, so how exactly is he any different or better.
Yup – when Piers thinks you’re right, then you couldn’t be more wrong. It was basically pile having Don Trump Jr host.
THIS. THIS SO MUCH.
I don’t hate Gervais’ schtick or comedy – I hate that he’s so celebrated for mocking Hollywood privileges when HE HAS ALL OF THEM. It’s like Adam Sandler woke up one day and decided that his whole comedy schtick is going to make fun of white privilege. Like… cool, but you’re not really the most appropiate person to be mocking that.
And if you just think about it, mocking Hollywood celebs at an awards show is far from taking any courage. It’s almost cowardly. Tell me, if any of those celebs went out of their way to explain how offended they felt and how they aren’t attending any more events hosted by Gervais – how will the public perceive that? That they are humorless, frail little egomaniacs, and that Gervais is just as cool as he thinks he is for pissing them off. Hell some people yesterday were calling them that just because they put a cringe face while he was talking.
And finally – people have been calling Hollywood actors hypocrites for YEARS. Comedy Central has done those Roast things for YEARS. Gervais has hosted the Globes himself with the same schtick for YEARS. I’m just mindblown anyone would find anything he did even remotely new or revolutionary.
You should change your name to Mrs. Bingo. XO 😘
I agree to him to some degree though. When it comes to actual everyday politics. The taxes, the work force, immigration even, the rich 1%ers know nothing. When it comes to real world stuff they really should just sit down and shut up. However when it comes to climate change, abortion, and how ridiculous our healthcare is, I’m all for hearing what they have to say because in that sense they can relate. Sure they don’t suffer like we do but I’m sure having to pay an arm and a leg out of pocket for a broken bone doesn’t make sense to a millionaire just like it makes no sense to my Moroccan husband who doesn’t get why we aren’t more like Canada. And as for climate change they travel more frequently than we do so they can see firsthand what climate change is like around the world. So sometimes you pick your battles.
I think this tweet sums up perfectly how boring and predictable he really is. Note: this was posted before the GG even aired.
https://twitter.com/GetDisneyPrime/status/1213826247865884674
“Singles out Eddie Murphy because better comedian with better career”
LMAO.
I didn’t watch the GGs and what little I know of him seems annoying anyway. Her just looks smarmy, smug and greasy. Some how though I did smile a bit hearing about this. Too many Hollywood types of ALL political persuasions are opinionated but ill informed and using their stage time at award shows to lecture us plebeians just makes me roll my eyes hard. They have a right to their opinion of course, but I have a right to think the opinion of rich, coddled, live-in-a-bubble dilettantes isn’t worth my time or attention.
Tiffany Haddish would be awesome. Maybe Melissa McCarthy or Kate McKinnon. Keegan-Michael Key, Kenan Thompson. There are so many options of people who are funny but not nasty.
Gervais can be funny, and joking about celebrities not living in the real world and jumping on private jets while complaining about climate change is legit. But aside from his past problematic statements, his tone was all wrong. Too much ‘I don’t care” and “eff off” is a buzz kill. He was more whiny than funny.
Key and Peele would be incredible!
I loved his monologue. It was so enjoyable. I don’t agree that it’s bad for celebs to make their speeches political, but I don’t mind him saying it. I just love his comedy style. His new Netflix show is a little too sad for me though.
At least he is for animal protection. He loathes trophy hunters.
He did seem to be calling out hypocrisy a lot, you know, taking money from Apple for projects while they have lousy labor practices abroad.
Ricky is a mixed bag of flaws and good intentions, I guess. Some things he gets right. The rest….
He took money from Apple . so I’m not hearing it from him.
Yeah, pretty much. He can have the right intentions on some things I find important, and he definitely is talented when it comes to his job.
But he’s really a mixed bag when it comes to his takes on things. He tries too hard to be ‘over it’ in a lot of ways, but that’s not ALWAYS a bad thing, but it depends on the audience. I don’t take issue with him calling out “okay, while you’re all patting yourselves on the back, take a look at the things you’re doing that hurt the planet more than the average person” – because I really do think there’s a lot of internet activism when it comes to celebrities. They’ll rally around a cause, but don’t seem to really change their own behavior in support of it. But that’s a problem with regular folk, too.
He’s said things that are in no way okay, and that I would never agree with. Saying he’s problematic is an understatement. I don’t think he’s a genuinely evil person deep down… but I also recognize that he’s looking out for number one first and doesn’t grasp why the things he says are wrong, I hate the ‘old guard’ type of comedians complaining about the world being too PC when they’ve done nothing to adjust their career for the times, or their new/current level of fame. Jokes that could land when you’re an underdog aren’t going to land when you’re no longer punching upwards because you’ve become one of the people you used to punch at. And it’s a lot easier for them to blame the world changing than it is to accept that they’ve lost the spark they used to have.
The right claps for anyone negatively touching the left, especially Hollywood. RG slams everyone so their little celebration will be short-lived. If there were televised awards for Wall Street, tempers would flare (I can recall a certain comedian named Wolf at a dinner). It’s all perspective, and everything today is political cannon fodder. Unfortunately.
Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong?
Just let Karl host it next year.
In seriousness, I’ve liked Gervais since the podcast days – he really was a fabulous host and the show is still something I come back to every year or so and listen to again from the beginning. However… as the years have gone on it’s become more and more likely that Stephen Merchant was the writing talent in that group. David Brent *is* Gervais – but through Merchant’s comedy filter, to make him the loveable idiot instead of the execrable fool.*
*Though to be fair, I’ve had a huge crush on SM for almost 10 years, so I may be a little biased.
Eh, I thought his speech was stupid and goes to show you can always shit on someone’s behavior if you look at it from another angle. If celebs never talked about political issues they’d also get criticized for living in their own bubbles and not using their platform for good. Anyway, my problem isn’t anything he said – it’s that he’s not a good emmisary for that message.
And, honestly, idk who the hell he thinks he is to criticize anyone for that when 3/5 tweets he writes are about reminding the world what an atheist he is and how stupid people who believe in God are. Since when are you a theologist, Ricky?
Great message, wrong messenger. My opinion.
you know what – i’d go for Graham Norton for Glolden Globes, and Oscars with Phoebe Waller Bridge.
He sucked. I didn’t laugh once at any of his jokes. He seemed angry which I find off putting in a comedian. Would love to see Pohler/Fey return. Their hosting was the best. Also, if someone wants to use their minute thank you speech to give their opinion-last time I checked it was a free country.