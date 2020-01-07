Ricky Gervais’s Golden Globes performance was amplified by the worst people

Embed from Getty Images

Did you see that Ricky Gervais is some kind of new “cause” for the MAGA types? It’s true. His Golden Globes monologue and hosting work was widely praised in Republican circles. They loved that Gervais told “liberal Hollywood” to shut up about “political issues.” Meanwhile, Michelle Williams made an emotional speech about a woman’s right to choose, Ramy Youssef thanked Allah in his speech, and Russell Crowe wasn’t there to accept his award, so he sent a message about climate change and the environment, because Australia is on fire. I just feel like we should be beyond listening to a white guy pretend like he hates every second of the job he’s performing because he’s “too cool”. We should be beyond listening to a guy tell a group of artists that they should STFU about injustice or bigotry or feminism in general. But judging from the swarm of Gervais-defenders, I guess I’m in the minority there.

Or maybe not – the telecast’s viewership numbers were down from last year, with a viewership of 18.325 million. Deadline says the football lead-in was weaker this year, which might explain some of it, but I also saw a lot of people (people in the media/entertainment industry) say they were avoiding the show because of Gervais. I think people probably avoided it too because A) it was so early in the year and B) there’s not one big movie or nominee to get behind.

So, maybe the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is starting to get the idea – perhaps we don’t need a racist transphobic white man tellin’ the audience to STFU about politics or whatever. So…the HFPA might go back to Tina & Amy?

With Ricky Gervais promising he’s hosted his last Golden Globes, Page Six is told that some other old favorites may be making an unexpected return. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also said they were hanging up their microphones after ending their three-year run in 2015. But buzz around the awards on Sunday was that their teams are in early talks with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association about a comeback. Reps didn’t get back to us.

Amy and Tina are not perfect people with perfectly woke jokes, but I always enjoyed the hell out of their monologues. They are such good friends, they have such chemistry together, and you could always tell that they really tried to strike the best possible tone – silly, funny and shady with a dash of politics. You know who I think should also be considered? Tiffany Haddish. Put her with someone though, so they can riff off each other like Tina & Amy.

Also: for a full 24 hours, Gervais has been tweeting and retweeting about his Globes gig, especially the most positive reviews. He included this retweet of… Piers Morgan, who thought Ricky did a good job. Can we just acknowledge that the worst people in the world loved Ricky’s work?

Ricky Gervais delivered a glorious kick in the globes to Hollywood's woke virtue-signalling hypocrites – and exposed them as a bunch of shameless two-faced charlatans.https://t.co/soPpAova22@rickygervais pic.twitter.com/JRC24jWYg0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2020

