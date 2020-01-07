Seattle public schools aren’t allowing unvaccinated kids to return to class

From January through October 4 of last year, the CDC confirmed 1,249 cases of measles in the United States, the highest rate since 1992. The country managed to maintain its measles elimination status, though we very nearly lost it. In July, a law that ended the “personal and/or philosophical exemption” for the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella), went into effect in Washington State. The Seattle Public Schools district has given parents a January deadline to get their children vaccinated:
Seattle Public Schools are giving their students until Jan. 8 to get up to date with their vaccines or they will not be allowed to return to class.
On Dec. 20, the city school system announced that in order to be in compliance with Washington state law, “student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.” . . .
[A spokesperson for the district] said that there are about 2,000 students that currently need updated immunization records to return to class.
The school system reportedly sent out an email and postal letter to parents notifying them about the new rule, and are hosting free immunization clinics throughout the break to help students and their families get in compliance.
Anyone who is unvaccinated who comes to school will be “held aside,” and those absences will be counted as “unexcused.” Once a child gets vaccinated, the absences will be excused.
I’m glad that Washington passed the law, and I’m glad that Seattle’s public schools have implemented it while also setting up clinics and making it easier for parents to get their children vaccinated. I have no time for anyone who spouts conspiracy theories about vaccines, and there are plenty of folks who still believe that vaccines cause autism, to which I say, “They don’t,” and also, “Your ableism is showing.”
People also don’t realize that herd immunity is important for the safety and health of people who can’t get vaccinated. I couldn’t get the MMR vaccine on-schedule because of some health issues that I had when I was an infant. (I got it eventually.) I am so grateful that I didn’t get measles, mumps, or rubella. Maybe I didn’t come into contact with anyone who had those diseases (because they were vaccinated!) but I’m sure herd immunity played some part in that. I wish people would consult with their doctors and talk about their fears. Spreading out the vaccines on doctor’s orders is one thing. Ignoring them all together is something else.
Photos are stock photos from Pixabay, VisionPic and Pragyan Bezbaruah via Pexels
I read a horrifying article awhile ago where a lot of these anti-vaxx loonies basically didn’t seem to understand measles is different from chicken pox so… That’s what we’re dealing with here. This is a good call.
Which is ironic since generally anti-vaxxers are college educated people. You would think immigrants or the uneducated would believe this baloney but no, there’s a high participation in vaccinations from that group. It’s the ones who are educated and should know better, who are the problem here.
I read this from a newspaper article a few years ago so I’m not making that up about the profile of anti vaxxers.
Why do you think immigrants would “believe this baloney”? Many immigrants are well-educated people who come from countries that have high vaccination rates.
Why would one think that about immigrants? Yikes. What a thing to say.
Frick yeah, Seattle!
Because these diseases haven’t been around for awhile, people forget how horrible/dangerous they are and what the treatments actually are.(the treatments are not a walk in the park) Quite frankly, I’m surprised it took them this long.
I ♡ living in a progressive city like Seattle.
Good. I hope more districts in more places follow suit.
It’s good. Really. But I’m really wondering what it will take for these anti vaxx to understand that what they are (not) doing is dangerous (for them, their families and the whole world) ??
Do they lack education, are they convinced of some ideology?
I stopped following a vegan blogger because she doesn’t vaccinate her kids, and it seems her community believes in the same stupidity. This lack of scientific trust is alarming.
I think it’s the same reason people believe the earth is flat.
They’re so convinced that they’re privy to some sort of ‘special’ knowledge, or level of intelligence that they HAVE to be right. The arrogance level is definitely high with a lot of these people. I’ll cut some slack to the ones who have been misinformed and who will listen to reason after seeing proper evidence, but most are so dead-set in their ways.
But look at Andrew Wakefield himself. His dad was a neurosugeon, his mom was a GP, he became a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. He’s not uneducated in the slightest. But it wasn’t until 2010 that “the UK’s General Medical Council found him guilty of dishonesty, the “abuse” of developmentally delayed children by giving them unnecessary and invasive medical procedures, and acting without ethical approval for his research.”
He’s literally abused developmentally delayed children. I don’t understand how ANYONE anti-vaxx or not, can support a man who’s done such horrible horrible things.
Good for them, the kids deserve better.
When my kids where babies…about 10 years ago, I didn’t vaccinate get some them for a few years because I read all this info from anti-vaxxers that was so scary and I bought into it. I did finally do research and thought “why am I taking the word of the Jenny McCarthy’s of the world rather than doctors?” And got my kids fully vaccinated. When you’re a new parent..scare tactics can work unfortunately
Thank you for being open-minded enough to change your mind! What do you think it will take to get others to do the same?
Not vaccinating your child is child abuse, and the parents should be charged. In Samoa recently, over 70 people died (mostly innocent children) in the latest measles outbreak. On the one hand, I could look at this as a form of Darwinism. But is it really fair for the children to pay the price for their parents’ stupidity? I can only hope school districts everywhere follow Seattle.
Because some people are brick-stupid, we need seatbelt laws and vaccine ultimatums. Good.
My Mom is a public school teacher who has a class with all high functioning autism(used to be called Asperger’s) elementary school students. She is in a state where it is almost impossible for parents to get exemptions for religion. She has a fairly small class, but several parents of her students have chosen to not vaccinate their younger children and homeschool them because they have been brainwashed into thinking that vaccines are what caused their older children to have autism. It absolutely boggles my mind that people can think this way, but I suppose they have to blame something on their children having autism.
Good, it’s about time. It’s perfectly fine if you don’t want to vaccinate your kids, but keep them home 24/7 at all times no matter what so they don’t expose those who can’t be vaccinated, or those who are immunocompromised. I get that parents are just doing what they think is best for their kids, but letting them out in public is one of the most selfish dick moves they can do. Let all the unvaccinated kids live in one place and go to the same school and see how that works out without the herd immunity they claim to not rely on.
As someone who received the 1st part of the MMR vaccine as an infant and had seizures that involved hospitalization and recommendations from my Dr to not receive the booster – THANK GOD FOR HERD IMMUNITY!!! I’m 40 years old and am in serious talks with my Dr. to determine if the booster is worth it for me since they figure I’m about 90% protected anyways. Personally, I’d rather take the booster, make it an even 100%, make sure others are safe and deal with the temporary seizure activity.
Good. Time to stop playing with people’s lives.
GOOD