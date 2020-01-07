Tom Hanks’s son Chet spoke patois at the Golden Globes for some reason

The photo above is of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s 29-year-old son, Chet Hanks. Tom and Rita have two sons, Chet (née Chester) and Truman. Colin and Elizabeth Hanks are Tom’s kids with his first wife, Samantha Lewes. At Northwestern University, Chet began a rap career, going by the name Chet Haze. But Chet has had a bumpy time of it. Chet was infamous at Northwestern for some antics and a general whiff of entitlement. He also developed very sad addiction to drugs that crushed his parents. In 2015, Chet really went off the rails and made news regularly for all the wrong reasons. He used and then defended his right to say the N-word, he allegedly trashed a hotel room and got into a Twitter battle with Howard Stern for calling him out for cultural appropriation. In 2016, though, Chet finally got sober when his girlfriend, Tiffany Miles, got pregnant with their first child, a daughter named Michaiah. In 2018, he joined the cast of Empire. It seemed like Chet finally shed all the negative press that followed him around like a bad smell.
But I guess he missed it, because on the night his father accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes, Chet decided to do this on the red carpet:
Right, so Chet thought the best way to honor his dad was to exclaim his joy for the event in patois. Chet is not from the Caribbean. Tom and Rita are not of Caribbean decent, nor are any of Chet’s siblings. I think we can rule out “honoring his Jamaican heritage” as his reasoning for this. I can’t hazard a guess as to what motivated him, except maybe he was just really proud of his patois? Whatever it was, he is clearly not bothered by the attention it’s brought him. He posted a headline from CNN to his Instagram page with the following caption:
Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh
@CNN:
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Given Chet’s history with cultural appropriation, at best, this was a questionable choice. At worst, this was an insensitive ploy for attention in which he held no regard for its offensiveness or how it detracted from his father’s night. Because of his dedication to remain sober for his daughter, I want to give him the benefit of the doubt. But I can’t do that when, instead of addressing the public’s questioning of his performance, he wrote it off as a joke.
Rumor on Twitter is that Chet texted throughout the whole GG ceremony. Wonder what dialect he texted in?
Photo credit: Instagram and Getty Images
He’s deeply embarrassing, and should not have done the accent, but he weirdly does it well? ugh.
Ew! No he doesn’t! Doesn’t even sound like patois AT ALL!!!
But I do wonder what is his girlfriend’s family background (besides being black) is? Are they from Jamaica/Caribbean, but judging from video clips he post with his daughter on Instagram, there’s no hints of any island influences in any of them!
What annoys me the most about this is not the shytty Patois but rather the fact that he just couldn’t allow his father to have his moment and be honoured for his 40+ years in the industry as the Cecil B Demille recipient.
If you look on Chet’s Instagram it’s clear that he has issues and more specifically to do with his dynamics in the family. He views himself as the black sheep which suggests a level of un-love-ability. That may have zero to do with Tom and Rita but rather just issues he has himself.
Chet is defo a prime candidate for the Smith’s Red Table Talks.
“Average citizens?” Ugh…the entitlement is obviously still pretty strong. How did Tom & Rita produce *that* when the rest of their kids seem fairly normal and down-to-earth?
Well it’s well known in hollywood that Rita Wilson Is not a nice person. She’s known for being mean and being a bully. So Hanks is also complicit in this because he has stayed with her all these years.
Ooooh! Never heard that! More details? I mean, she surely produced a complete a$$wipe, so it’s not surprising!!
His oldest children lived with their mother, not with tom and rita, and their other son was sent to boarding schools, so chet was really their only ‘full time’ kid
Did not know that, very interesting.
Tom doesn’t have strong genetics, lol, none of his kids look anything like him! I’m kinda shocked!
I think Colin looks a lot like Tom – but agree about the others!
leaving aside the fact that Colin Hanks looks very much like Tom – why exactly are you shocked? Is, as you put it “strong genetics”, an indicator of something important?
Is it weird that I’m wondering who held the camera/phone and recorded the video for him? It would seem likely that it was a family member. I guess it could be anybody though, since he grew up in Hollywood and probably knew a lot of people on the red carpet, including any of the numerous behind the scenes types.
Ugh, West Indian here. He’s copping an accent, not speaking patois, which is a language. Either way, he’s an idiot.
Mess. And I’m of Caribbean descent.
Attention seeking trying to be funny. But is more annoying than anything. Ugh.
Oh that little girl in the pic is adorable.