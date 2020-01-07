TMZ: Brad Pitt didn’t thank his kids because he respects their privacy, okay?

As we discussed, the 2020 Golden Globes felt like the 2002 Golden Globes, because it was all about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The Jolie Years have been erased from the narrative, which annoys me but I bet it doesn’t annoy Angelina Jolie all that much. Brad did not make any kind of reference to the Jolie Years in his acceptance speech, and some Brad & Jen diehards really wanted him to say something to or about Jennifer, his one true love (apparently?). Brad didn’t even make any reference to his kids. Which was noted in some of the coverage, like on this blog. Well, Brad went to TMZ to let us know that he made a conscious choice to exclude his six children… because privacy!
Brat Pitt thanked all the usual suspects after winning a Golden Globe — except his children, which was an intentional and strategic move for their well-being… He shouted out fellow nominees, director Quentin Tarantino, costar Leonardo DiCaprio and also his parents — but he made no mention of his 6 kids. It was a curious omission, but our sources closely connected to Brad say this is par for the course — he never mentions them publicly and wants it to remain that way. We’re told he feels this is the best way to maintain their privacy, because he knows simply acknowledging his children in a speech could attract unwanted attention.
Our sources say Brad has never used his kids as a publicity tool … as those around him feel his ex, Angelina Jolie, has at times. As for his relationship with their children … we’re told it’s the same as it has been since he and Jolie reached a custody agreement in late 2018. He sees them regularly, even 18-year-old Maddox, though we’re told that relationship is still a little strained.
“He sees them regularly, even 18-year-old Maddox, though we’re told that relationship is still a little strained.” Yeah. So strained that Maddox refused to see him ever since the 2016 plane incident. So strained that Pax wants nothing to do with him, and now that Zahara is old enough to make her own visitation decisions, she’s been avoiding him too. The one thing I’ll say is that I do think Brad made a conscious choice not to speak about his kids publicly, on the record or in a speech. But it’s not about respecting their privacy. It’s about avoiding questions on Brad’s part, and using all of this to constantly smear Angelina. But hey, at least Brad and Jen are back together again, right?
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attended the same 2020 Golden Globes after-parties on Sunday. The 50-year-old actress and the 55-year-old actor were at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. for Netflix’s big soirée. An eyewitness told E! News Pitt sat at a booth with Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of their Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood cast. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro joined them, as well.
“Brad was in a great mood and very social with everybody—except Jennifer Aniston, who kept her distance at a booth a level up behind Brad,” the insider said.
Later on in the evening, Pitt made his way down to the dance floor, where he spoke with a few fans who approached him and posed for some selfies. Aniston sat at a booth with Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka, and Sandra Bullock. Party guests enjoyed a number of appetizers—including egg rolls, fried chicken sliders and zucchini noodles—and sipped on Moet and Chandon champagne.
However, the exes did “briefly interact” during the CAA after-party at Los Angeles’ Sunset Tower. “They said hello very quickly,” a source said. “Jen arrived after Brad. It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello. Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn’t in an affectionate way. They both didn’t seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party. They were trying to be low-key. Brad left shortly after and didn’t stay at the party long.”
Again, Pitt chatted with DiCaprio while Aniston hung out with Bateman and Anka. “Jen was in a great mood,” the insider said. “She seemed so happy to be out and mingling.”
They’ll be remarried by the spring! Or whatever. I’ve said before that I feel like Jennifer has sort of outgrown a lot of these shenanigans, and now she’s in a place where Brad seems to be using her for a good hit of publicity. Those CAA agents are probably desperate to make it happen.
Good lawd he’s holding that thing like a slightly offside phallus in the top pic.
omg you’re so right, what were they thinking w the design haha.
TMZ is so full of it.
Agreed, always mansplaining away shitty male behaviour
He could have said hi to the kids except perhaps he is keenly aware that they’d call him on it and despise him for being obviously fake and for the cameras
Maybe this was his thinking it through
He’s looking older in these pics.
Thanking loved ones isn’t generally viewed as using your kids in Hollywood. It’s viewed as thanking your family. What a dumbass…
I agree that Brad didn’t mention the kids because it would bring attention. Attention to the fact he had supervised visitation for 3 years. It’s laughable that he and his fans are claiming privacy when it wasn’t an issue during the relationship and divorce with Angelina.
I don’t think it’s fair to hold Brad accountable for what happened in that plane. After all, he did not hit Maddow on the head, OKAY?
I don’t know why someone WOULD thank their kids in a speech made after winning an award at work.
I wouldn’t.
I think in terms of celebrities I get it a bit more. Where filming means long hours, sometimes far away from your home and family, or possibly uprooting your family to make things work out, it makes sense to throw in a “thank you to my family for the love an support – I know you all have to make some sacrifices for me to do this” or something along those lines.
But it’s not something that I would consider a litmus test on whether or not someone loves their family.
If he had thanked his kids, he would’ve gotten criticism too.
THIS, completely. if he had said something, people would say he was being manipulative, trying to get sympathy from the public so that they’d be on HIS “side” in all this, or that he was trying to manipulate the kids, or using them for sympathy, etc.
I think not saying anything was the smartest move to make.
I don’t blame his kids AT ALL for not wanting to see him or feeling uncomfortable (or outright unsafe) around him, but FFS, he did the right thing in this situation.
For sure. He would have been accused of dragging them into his narrative despite his strained and awful relationship and how dare he bring them up when he’s a deadbeat dad who doesn’t even TRY to visit Maddox and yada yada yada… This was a no-win.
right, if he had mentioned them, people would have been all “how dare he thank them when he doesn’t even have a relationship with them!!!”
dude was in a no-win situation and made the best play he could.
Why even go to TMZ and say something? Were that many people questioning why he didn’t acknowledge the kids? If anything this just brought the attention to the kids that he claims he was trying to avoid.
Brad’s true love is weed.
That some weird emotions on those pics. Like those rubber masks for Halloween. That ugliness inside him is finally arrived on his face.
I really did like Brad Pitt at one point, but those days are long gone. Of course his behavior was questionable when he got together with Jolie, but it seemed that Angelina was the one vilified in the media as the “homewrecker” … but ever since that plane incident in 2016 and whatever went down to make Jolie up and leave, ugh!! And the fact that now his three older children pretty much want nothing to do with him, says a lot to me. Not really surprised he didn’t mention them in his acceptance speech, but I also think it speaks volumes. And if he (or his publicist) really did run to TMZ with this bullshit story about “respecting their privacy” – that is laughable!! No one has been respecting those children’s privacy for YEARS!!! LMAO
So happy that Angelina and the children are away from this mess.
What will Brad & CAA do if one of the children writes a tell all book or just gives a statement about how he treated them?
Sorry but both Brad & Jennifer are playing the PR game and milking this. The good thing is that the real world had actually moved on and no one really cares about them hanging out together.
how is Aniston “milking” this? sounds like she’s staying out of it as much as she can. she didn’t sit near him, and said a quick hello at one party. and honestly, I don’t even see Pitt working this angle. he made one comment about how they’re good friends, and that was it. there’s been no coyness that I’ve seen.
to me, it’s the tabloids milking this. they know they get hits/clicks with stories about these three people, they know people still have strong feelings about it and will buy/read their stuff.
“because he knows simply acknowledging his children in a speech could attract unwanted attention.”
Unlike not mentioning his kids.
Brad’s one and true great love before Jolie was Paltrow, no? Didn’t he fell apart when she had an affair with another guy?
@Mary-Jo Brad Pitt was engaged to Paltrow yes. And it was rumored that she cheated or something and that was what ended their relationship. I think Paltrow has even spoken about how she was very young then, and definitely made mistakes in the relationship. I don’t know about him “falling apart” but yes, it seemed he loved her. But honestly if you look at Paltrow vs. Aniston they seem pretty different to me, Paltrow is ultra high-maintenance (I am trying to be nice here haha!) and Aniston is a low-key, California beach babe. Seems like he went for the complete opposite of Paltrow – I don’t know? Just my observation
Brad & Jennifer is a PR game playing well during the awards season . end of March everyone will forget about it , even Pitt will never look back at Aniston .
« Thank to my family « cost nothing and please stop with this BradJen reunion.
Jennifer Aniston is not past all this. She along with Pitt is loving all the atttention & those two & CAA are milking it for all it’s worth.
Pitt said “be kind to someone tmrw” and first thing he does is run to TMZ & slander Jolie again. As for respecting his kids privacy? He spoke about them the day before in a podcast, It’s all BS.
yes, he so wants to protect their privacy that he goes straight to TMZ to tell them he won’t talk about them, while also trashing his ex for being a full time parent. the gaslighting and irony are absurd…
I fundamentally do not believe Pitt is barred from mentioning his children in public in even the most oblique way. Revealing private or personal information, sure. But acknowledging they exist? Please.
And if he’s going to take shit either way, then err on the side that doesn’t make you look like you’re pretending your six children are just a phase you’d rather forget.
A simple, “and to my family, I love you”, wouldn’t have hurt shit.
100% agree