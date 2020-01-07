TMZ: Brad Pitt didn’t thank his kids because he respects their privacy, okay?

As we discussed, the 2020 Golden Globes felt like the 2002 Golden Globes, because it was all about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The Jolie Years have been erased from the narrative, which annoys me but I bet it doesn’t annoy Angelina Jolie all that much. Brad did not make any kind of reference to the Jolie Years in his acceptance speech, and some Brad & Jen diehards really wanted him to say something to or about Jennifer, his one true love (apparently?). Brad didn’t even make any reference to his kids. Which was noted in some of the coverage, like on this blog. Well, Brad went to TMZ to let us know that he made a conscious choice to exclude his six children… because privacy!

Brat Pitt thanked all the usual suspects after winning a Golden Globe — except his children, which was an intentional and strategic move for their well-being… He shouted out fellow nominees, director Quentin Tarantino, costar Leonardo DiCaprio and also his parents — but he made no mention of his 6 kids. It was a curious omission, but our sources closely connected to Brad say this is par for the course — he never mentions them publicly and wants it to remain that way. We’re told he feels this is the best way to maintain their privacy, because he knows simply acknowledging his children in a speech could attract unwanted attention. Our sources say Brad has never used his kids as a publicity tool … as those around him feel his ex, Angelina Jolie, has at times. As for his relationship with their children … we’re told it’s the same as it has been since he and Jolie reached a custody agreement in late 2018. He sees them regularly, even 18-year-old Maddox, though we’re told that relationship is still a little strained.

[From TMZ]

“He sees them regularly, even 18-year-old Maddox, though we’re told that relationship is still a little strained.” Yeah. So strained that Maddox refused to see him ever since the 2016 plane incident. So strained that Pax wants nothing to do with him, and now that Zahara is old enough to make her own visitation decisions, she’s been avoiding him too. The one thing I’ll say is that I do think Brad made a conscious choice not to speak about his kids publicly, on the record or in a speech. But it’s not about respecting their privacy. It’s about avoiding questions on Brad’s part, and using all of this to constantly smear Angelina. But hey, at least Brad and Jen are back together again, right?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attended the same 2020 Golden Globes after-parties on Sunday. The 50-year-old actress and the 55-year-old actor were at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. for Netflix’s big soirée. An eyewitness told E! News Pitt sat at a booth with Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of their Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood cast. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro joined them, as well. “Brad was in a great mood and very social with everybody—except Jennifer Aniston, who kept her distance at a booth a level up behind Brad,” the insider said. Later on in the evening, Pitt made his way down to the dance floor, where he spoke with a few fans who approached him and posed for some selfies. Aniston sat at a booth with Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka, and Sandra Bullock. Party guests enjoyed a number of appetizers—including egg rolls, fried chicken sliders and zucchini noodles—and sipped on Moet and Chandon champagne. However, the exes did “briefly interact” during the CAA after-party at Los Angeles’ Sunset Tower. “They said hello very quickly,” a source said. “Jen arrived after Brad. It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello. Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn’t in an affectionate way. They both didn’t seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party. They were trying to be low-key. Brad left shortly after and didn’t stay at the party long.” Again, Pitt chatted with DiCaprio while Aniston hung out with Bateman and Anka. “Jen was in a great mood,” the insider said. “She seemed so happy to be out and mingling.”

[From E! News]

They’ll be remarried by the spring! Or whatever. I’ve said before that I feel like Jennifer has sort of outgrown a lot of these shenanigans, and now she’s in a place where Brad seems to be using her for a good hit of publicity. Those CAA agents are probably desperate to make it happen.