Terry Gilliam: ‘I’m tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything’

Terry Gilliam has been doing press recently, allegedly around the international release of his film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. That film came out here in America a few years ago, so I don’t know what to tell you. Before Christmas, I saw an interview he did with IndieWire and I had the quotes saved but then I ended up skipping the story because I didn’t want to let an ancient douchebag ruin our day, and because he’s already showed his ass repeatedly. Guess what though? Terry Gilliam keeps on talking. So now I’m just going to do a mega-post of all of the stupid, racist, misogynistic bulls–t he’s said in the past month. First up, this IndieWire piece. Gilliam goes on and on about how Marvel movies are ruining the movie business and he has some somewhat legit critiques of the superhero genre as a whole. But then he went off and got very specific about the one Marvel film he hates the most: Black Panther.

Gilliam said he’s not a fan of Ryan Coogler’s 2018 “Black Panther,” which critics heralded as a gust of fresh wind in the superhero canon, and one that welcomed diversity and inclusion to an otherwise airtight, white-dominated universe of films. “I hated ‘Black Panther.’ It makes me crazy. It gives young black kids the idea that this is something to believe in. Bullsh-t. It’s utter bullsh-. I think the people who made it have never been to Africa,” he said. “They went and got some stylist for some African pattern fabrics and things. But I just I hated that movie, partly because the media were going on about the importance of bullsh-t.” When asked if he felt that critical praise for “Black Panther” was a politically correct response that ignored aesthetics in favor of identity politics, Gilliam said, “It makes my blood boil.”

[From IndieWire]

So his specific beef about Black Panther was that… black kids found it inspirational to see themselves represented in a superhero story about power, duty, family and morality? Gilliam was truly offended that a black audience would… enjoy that. That’s his critique. I guess Gilliam didn’t get enough headlines from that mess, so he unloaded a ton of crap to a journalist for The Independent. Some lowlights from this Independent piece:

On a fictional character who becomes an escort to support herself: “In the age of #MeToo, here’s a girl who takes responsibility for her state. Whatever happened in this character’s life, she’s not accusing anybody. We’re living in a time where there’s always somebody responsible for your failures, and I don’t like this. I want people to take responsibility and not just constantly point a finger at somebody else, saying, ‘You’ve ruined my life.’” Whether he blames the men with power for abusing their power: “No. When you have power, you don’t take responsibility for abusing others. You enjoy the power. That’s the way it works in reality… Yeah, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt. I really feel there were a lot of people, decent people, or mildly irritating people, who were getting hammered. That’s wrong. I don’t like mob mentality. These were ambitious adults. There are many victims in Harvey’s life and I feel sympathy for them, but then, Hollywood is full of very ambitious people who are adults and they make choices. We all make choices, and I could tell you who did make the choice and who didn’t. I hate Harvey. I had to work with him and I know the abuse, but I don’t want people saying that all men… Because on [the 1991 film] Fisher King, two producers were women. One was a really good producer, and the other was a neurotic bitch. It wasn’t about their sex. It was about the position of power and how people use it.” The poor, aggrieved white man: “I don’t understand why people behave as if this hasn’t been going on as long as there’ve been powerful people. I understand that men have had more power longer, but I’m tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything that is wrong with the world. I didn’t do it!…It’s been so simplified is what I don’t like. When I announce that I’m a black lesbian in transition, people take offence at that. Why?… I don’t like the term black or white. I’m now referring to myself as a melanin-light male. I can’t stand the simplistic, tribalistic behaviour that we’re going through at the moment. I’m getting myself in deeper water, so I have to trust you.”

[From The Independent]

The White Dudes Are Not Okay: The Terry Gilliam Story. The man is 79 years old, racist AF, sexist AF and he clearly believes that he somehow has a legitimate grievance with the world because black people, women, transgender people and rape survivors exist. I’m so sickened by his comments, I didn’t even excerpt half of the offensive sh-t he said to the Independent, you get the general idea. He’s gross. Cancelled.