Prince Harry & Meghan step out for their first public event of 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially returned to England, and they started their 2020 event calendar today in London. First they made an unpublicized (re: no photos) visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which has been partially financed by the cookbook Meghan organized in 2018. Harry joined Meghan in checking in with the Hubb Community Kitchen people. Then they headed to Canada House, the Canadian embassy in London.

As of this writing (I will update), Meghan’s satin skirt has been ID’d as probably coming from Vince. She paired it with a brown turtleneck, brown velvet Jimmy Choos and a camel-colored coat (which honestly seems a tad too big). I… like parts of this ensemble, and I appreciate that she wore separates and that everything isn’t matchy-matchy. But I really wish she would move off “shades of brown” honestly. That’s just my thing, I know. But she looks gorgeous in brighter and richer colors.

This is just a quickie post, hopefully we’ll have more photos and better photos tomorrow! Meghan looks gorgeous and rested – the month-and-a-half off was good to her and she looks refreshed. And I barely looked at Harry, so who knows how he looks.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have arrived at @CanadianUK Canada House for their engagement meeting High Commissioner @JaniceCharette🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/vxlRP3Y0Lo — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 7, 2020

