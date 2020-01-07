Prince Harry & Meghan step out for their first public event of 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially returned to England, and they started their 2020 event calendar today in London. First they made an unpublicized (re: no photos) visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which has been partially financed by the cookbook Meghan organized in 2018. Harry joined Meghan in checking in with the Hubb Community Kitchen people. Then they headed to Canada House, the Canadian embassy in London.
As of this writing (I will update), Meghan’s satin skirt has been ID’d as probably coming from Vince. She paired it with a brown turtleneck, brown velvet Jimmy Choos and a camel-colored coat (which honestly seems a tad too big). I… like parts of this ensemble, and I appreciate that she wore separates and that everything isn’t matchy-matchy. But I really wish she would move off “shades of brown” honestly. That’s just my thing, I know. But she looks gorgeous in brighter and richer colors.
This is just a quickie post, hopefully we’ll have more photos and better photos tomorrow! Meghan looks gorgeous and rested – the month-and-a-half off was good to her and she looks refreshed. And I barely looked at Harry, so who knows how he looks.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have arrived at @CanadianUK Canada House for their engagement meeting High Commissioner @JaniceCharette🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/vxlRP3Y0Lo
I wonder if they are going to move them to Canada.
While I highly doubt it, as a Canadian I’m not opposed to having them. I think they’re great.
While I like Meghan and Harry, as a Canadian, I would totally oppose having them live here full- or even part-time. I think the British Royal family is an outmoded institution and should become obsolete. I would not welcome a royal presence in Canada AT ALL.
Another Canadian here and I agree with @summergirl. It is an outdated inherently racists and useless money sucking institution that should be completely abolished. So no nope nopey nope nope. Do not come to Canada.
Same. I want tax dollars going to healthcare, green energy, etc, not whatever it costs to close off public spaces because ‘royals’ are on the move. The bed they made is in the UK so they can stay in it.
I know, I know. I’ll be changing my handle to Jacobin soon…
She looks happy, rested and something else….
That earlier article makes so much sense now. Do not come for me.
I would wait for the official announcement
Glowing, right? In her oversized drapey coat… I’m with ya
Indeed, indeed.
I mean, getting away for a break from people who rip on you constantly the way she’s been ripped on would probably leave most people glowing.
I agree I think the coat would look better one size smaller. Maybe it’s a coat she brought during a pregnancy and didn’t get a chance to wear it (or maybe she did it hadn’t been ID’d at the time I wrote this) so she’s wearing it now. But she could get it tailored.
It’s a weird one. This outfit shouldn’t work yet somehow… it somehow does? She’s worn better but she’s also worn worse. I’m very on the fence
It’s because she’s so beautiful, even when her outfit isn’t cute, she still looks good. It’s so annoying because I want to be like that haha. I hate the skirt, but I think she looks amazing in brown so I don’t find it too dreadful. I actually like the coat a bit big here, unlike when some of her clothes need to be altered.
I really dislike the two lengths though. Wish the coat was longer or the skirt shorter.
And I agree: she looks SO great in jewel tones. I wish she’d ditch brown.
But she is glowing here… perhaps…???? 😊
They look refreshed and happy. Picking up where they left off
I think she is not back to her pre-baby weight. Sometimes you need a bigger coat to accommodate the broadest part of you. That’s my thinking anyway
She looks gorgeous! I agree that I like her in brighter colors and she veers towards neutrals like camel a lot, but she looks so happy and “bright” here in terms of her expressions that I don’t really care lol.
I also think the sleeves of the coat look big. My theory is that Meghan still buys coats as practical things. So, she probably likes her coats to have a bit of room in them so she can wear a heavy sweater underneath or something. I think this coat is new but could be wrong.
@Becks my daughter is exactly like that. She never buys anything fitting when it comes to these costs, she says she has to get bigger roomier ones to accomodate sweaters etc that she wears inside. TBH, I think Meghan looks fabulous even if she wore sackcloth so I don’t care. She looks a-ma-zing, period. Harry looks great too, LOL, but my focus is on Meg for the most part. I just love this couple.
I like the coat, not as big a fan of the skirt. She looks so good in pencil skirts, and I think the outfit would have looked more cohesive with that silhouette instead of a flowy midi length skirt. But whatever. She and Harry look happy and rested, and I hope their 2020 is easier on them than last year was.
That would be great if they could focus on all the abroad stuff and leave Will and Kate to the UK all to themselves. Looks like we get to deal with 20 years of jealousy stories between these 2 couples.
She took the coat off inside. She actually wears coats for practical reasons, as someone said above. Also, I love those shoes.
I really hate these colors. Brown just doesn’t compliment anyone but she does make it look as good as possible.
I hope they have a great year.
I disagree! I love this outfit and I love this color on her. I look horrible in brown so am jealous of anyone that can carry it off.
Meghan is so darned pretty.
She really is. This will Sound strange, but she reminds me of Marilyn Monroe in a way. Her eyes just radiate a sweet warmth and vulnerability that is magnetic. She just glows.
I’m super comfortable in neutral colors so no matter if I look better in other things, neutrals are my go to. I think she looks great and it makes me happy to see them out and about again.
I pretty much only wear black or grey so I understand being comfortable with a palette. I really like the colors of her outfit, I think she looks great. And I’m sure you look great in your neutrals too!
Coat isn’t really that oversized when you look at the way it tightens around her shoulders and arms when she gets out of the car.
I think she’s the only person who can make these earth tones look so glamorous.
I love those shoes. They look like chocolate cake.
I wonder if they are thinking of making Canada their home base? I think they would be happier there away from The Firm.
Their first official engagement post-break is definitely sending a message. It makes sense for them to go to Canada House but I also feel it’s a bit of a way to show that if the UK media/courtiers will not let them do things the way they want, they will simply do engagements related to countries that are part of the Commonwealth? Meghan loves Canada and she lived there for quite awhile during Suits. It’s part of North America and closer to Doria. She has lots of friends there. I could see them easily living there part-time raising Archie. I think it makes sense!
As for the outfit, I love it a lot and could easily see myself wearing it. Look, Kate loves her buttons, Meghan loves her neutral wardrobe. And I’m the same way ! Always wearing a variation of black, brown, gray, beige, and navy blue. Some cream and other colors mixed in but that’s pretty much it!
Harry is extremely thin right now – he looks sickly. Meghan is glowing, but I hope he is able to get his mental health under control in 2020. It does not appear that the break did him any good.
Ugh I loveeee outfit! That sweater is to-die for and the colors of the skirt and shoes are so rich. They both look bright and well rested. Can’t wait to see what they have planned for 2020. Also, they had a great turnout for only 24 hours notice, what looks like crappy weather and no time given.
I am Canadian and would love Meghan and Harry here. No other Royals … just the modern, smart, hard working, charming biracial couple. XO Also, yah, Meg is so pretty she really can pull off so many things with clothes.