Chloe Sevigny, 45, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic

Over the years, I’ve developed some feelings for and about Chloe Sevigny. I used to think she was kind of impossible, but my hate-respect grew into genuine respect over time, and at this point, I think I’m a Sevigny Stan? Do those people exist? I love that she exists – sort of a throwback to the ‘90s, the cool indie kid who grew up to still do weird projects and try her hand at directing and fashion designing. She still lives her life on her terms. And now Chloe Sevigny is going to experience something new: motherhood. At the age of 45.
Chloe Sevigny is about to go on the ride of her life … motherhood, ’cause she’s expecting her first baby!!! The “American Horror Story” star and her man, Sinisa Mackovic, were spotted out Monday in NYC showing PDA and looking really excited about their first child together. They held hands, kissed, laughed and Sinisa even rubbed her belly for good luck … or possibly because of love and stuff.
The Oscar-nominated actress — who just wrapped on the upcoming HBO mini-series, “We Are Who We Are” — is about 5 months into what is, technically, considered a geriatric pregnancy. For those not in the know, that sounds worse than it is. Doctors slap that label on most expectant moms over 35. Chloe’s 45, but that’s not nearly as risky as it used to be. Remember, Janet Jackson was 50 when she gave birth for the first time.
Chloe and proud papa-to-be Sinisa — the director of Karma Art Gallery in NYC — have been together for more than a year.
Isn’t it crazy that Chloe Sevigny kind of set up a TMZ photoshoot to announce her pregnancy? Look at the photos, below. That’s a set-up! The camera is so close. This pregnancy photoshoot comes on the heels of Michelle Williams’ pregnancy/engagement rollout last week, where Michelle went dramatically off-brand and did a set-up photoshoot with People Magazine. The Indie Girls Are Not Alright!!! Anyway, congrats to Chloe and Sinisa – I was not expecting this, and I’m genuinely happy for her.
Congrats !!
Does anyone know what the guy does? He has a Croatian sounding name and now I’m interested haha
Hmm… being gigolo ?…)
Dailymail says that he works in an art gallery in New York.
In the report it states he is “the director of Karma Art Gallery in NYC”. I’m in austratralia, so it means nought to me.
He looks like KD Lang in nurse cos-play.
Hahahahaha! Brilliant! I can’t unsee it!
How wonderful for her!
She doesn’t look 45 at all. Congrats!
Happy for her. And if this guy is not married with kids and she did not get a quickie divorce to get on with this guys (make her reproductive choice with whomever she wants), then she is nothing like Michelle Williams.
Congrats!! Very happy for her. I’ve always liked her as an actress and she seems like a hoot.
Aaaah, remember when she said something along the lines that she looked ageless because she didn’t have kids?
Anyway, congratulations, I guess.
Yes! I remember making some bonkers comments some years ago. I’m glad I’m not the only one.
I remember that too. On the other hand, people say all sorts of defensive things to hide painful feelings. Maybe she’s wanted a baby for a long time but it didn’t happen, so she made flippant comments about kids to pretend it was a choice and she was FINE. Or maybe it’s true – my mother always said Julie Christie looked so good because she didn’t have kids (my mother had 6 of ‘em!). Plenty of others say the same about Helen Mirren.
BTW all these stories about stars having kids after 40 , in whatever way they manage to do it, can be so misleading for regular women. I mean lots of women assume they can postpone forever, cuz they don’t know how much money and resources it may require….also a younger guy with good hmmm…. quality may prove useful. Not many can afford.
On the other hand, the planet is overpopulated, obviously… So, to each their own…
yes. as someone who waited too long and hoped it would just happen when I wanted it to, I was so so so so wrong about that
I’ve been a Stan of hers for years. Love her in the black/white dress. Super-exciting news about a baby. Congrats to them both. I bought her perfume Little Flower and it is delightful. Just love it.
I have been a Stan for a long long time! I love Chloe’s confidence, uniqueness, intelligence and humor. Every time she’s on screen I find her super engaging.
Best wishes to her! She has a lot of resources to help with her health and well-being, 45 is an advanced maternal age but I believe with the right care and support it can be a smooth ride.
She takes really good care of herself from what I can see. She has the best care that money can provide, and she seems generally stress free. I wish her a fun, loving, easy pregnancy. There is nothing better than a baby coming to a woman/family who is happy to welcome a baby. Her alternative, funky vibe will make it fun when she dresses the baby. I’m totally looking forward to the cuteness coming up.
Congrats to Chloe!
Whenever it’s mentioned that this is Janet Jackson’s first pregnancy, I feel gaslighted. I remember being in junior high, MAYBE 9th grade, and seeing an issue of Jet magazine that announced that she and James Debarge had just welcomed a baby girl. It wasn’t an article; it was in a section that listed celebrity milestones/news in short sentences, and that was one of them. They were married and then divorced. It mattered to me because he was my favorite Debarge and my teen crush, and my friends and I were HUGE Debarge fans. In old Hollywood, you could hide an entire human, and the Jackson’s dad wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of their success. Everyone didn’t understand how crazy Joe Jackson was back then. I wish I’d of asked to keep that issue. No one ever talks about it, but the rumors are that the baby was raised by one of the lessor-known Jackson sisters as her own child. They deny, deny, deny. I should go to a library and search the microfiche archives, lol.
I heard that rumor too, back in the old old days! 🤔
This is fascinating! Tell me more!
That’s all I got, Lady, except that I’m a year older than Janet. It doesn’t seem that long ago TO ME, but it was a looong time ago. It’s so weird to read about something in a magazine of record, because that was what Jet was for the Black Community in the United States, and then have the celeb blow up into a huge star who denies what you KNOW you read. I mean, I followed Janet and the Debarge family because I was a geeky fan, just like all of my girlfriends. When they got married, no one else may have cared, but to my little circle it was a BIG deal. We were akin to the kids who were contemporaries of Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron when they did High School Musical. Crazy Hollywood…
I remember that being common knowledge too.
Thanks, Bookworm. I feel less crazy now.
OMG, that’s crazy, I have never heard of Janet having another baby. But Joe Jackson totally would try a whole a** kid if it got in the way of Janet’s success.
She is very good in Love & Friendship! It’s on amazon prime, it’s so good