Having a second child is not a ‘priority’ for Prince Harry & Meghan this year?

I’m so happy, we’ll finally get to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do some events today! They have not done any kind of public event since November of last year. They went away on their six-week holiday just as the Prince Andrew situation went from sh-tty sideshow to absolute catastrophe. And from the looks of it, the press is so eager to see Harry and Meghan. Later today, they’ll make a trip to Canada House in London, which is basically the Canadian embassy. They’ll go there to personally thank Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K. “for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.” Then they’ll visit the Canada Gallery. Yay, new events. And significant events too, because Omid Scobie says that the Sussexes’ future might be maple-flavored:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to take on more work in Canada this year after the country provided them with the chance to ‘genuinely switch off’ on their extended break, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking to OK magazine, Omid Scobie, BAZAAR.com’s royal editor at large, also said the couple’s packed work schedule in 2020 means another baby is not a ‘priority’ right now, but would be a ‘wonderful surprise’. He added that their recent six-week break from royal duties, which culminated in a glamorous trip to Vancouver Island, gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a chance to ‘recharge’ and spend some ‘uninterrupted’ quality time as a family-of-three. ‘[Canada] is a safe place for the couple – they were able to go unnoticed there for a while,’ Omid told the publication. ‘It’s an important place for Meghan and she has family and friends there. It’s also part of the Commonwealth. We’ll see them take on more work there, perhaps even a tour, but I don’t think they’re house-hunting yet.’ He went on to say they’ll return to work with ‘renewed energy’ and will be ‘safeguarding their mental health’ more in 2020, having endured a challenging 12 months.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m very curious about the “another baby is not a ‘priority’ right now, but would be a ‘wonderful surprise’.” I mean, if they want to be one and done, I’m fine with that (I’m an only child and I loved it). Obviously, it’s none of my business and Meghan and Harry can make their own reproductive choices, etc, but… like, is Meghan going back on birth control? The “wonderful surprise” makes me think that they’re not “trying” but they’re not on birth control and they’re just letting it happen naturally, I guess. As for the Canadian work… it wouldn’t surprise me? Meghan loves Canada, and at this point, it’s clear that William is going to continue to stomp his feet and throw tantrums until grandmummy exiles Meg and Harry. Maybe that’s the calculation: Meghan and Harry are like “fine, we’ll go, but we get to choose where we’re going.” Or maybe Omid is just saying that the Sussexes will undertake a big tour in Canada.

Update: apparently Omid Scobie says the quotes, attributed to him, are false.

Thanks for the messages. I am aware of the false quotes being attributed to my name and am in the procsss of getting them removed. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 6, 2020

In the end, everything just boils down to “the Sussexes will probably tour Canada and might have a second baby, who knows.”