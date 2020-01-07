Having a second child is not a ‘priority’ for Prince Harry & Meghan this year?

I’m so happy, we’ll finally get to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do some events today! They have not done any kind of public event since November of last year. They went away on their six-week holiday just as the Prince Andrew situation went from sh-tty sideshow to absolute catastrophe. And from the looks of it, the press is so eager to see Harry and Meghan. Later today, they’ll make a trip to Canada House in London, which is basically the Canadian embassy. They’ll go there to personally thank Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K. “for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.” Then they’ll visit the Canada Gallery. Yay, new events. And significant events too, because Omid Scobie says that the Sussexes’ future might be maple-flavored:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to take on more work in Canada this year after the country provided them with the chance to ‘genuinely switch off’ on their extended break, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking to OK magazine, Omid Scobie, BAZAAR.com’s royal editor at large, also said the couple’s packed work schedule in 2020 means another baby is not a ‘priority’ right now, but would be a ‘wonderful surprise’.
He added that their recent six-week break from royal duties, which culminated in a glamorous trip to Vancouver Island, gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a chance to ‘recharge’ and spend some ‘uninterrupted’ quality time as a family-of-three.
‘[Canada] is a safe place for the couple – they were able to go unnoticed there for a while,’ Omid told the publication. ‘It’s an important place for Meghan and she has family and friends there. It’s also part of the Commonwealth. We’ll see them take on more work there, perhaps even a tour, but I don’t think they’re house-hunting yet.’
He went on to say they’ll return to work with ‘renewed energy’ and will be ‘safeguarding their mental health’ more in 2020, having endured a challenging 12 months.
I’m very curious about the “another baby is not a ‘priority’ right now, but would be a ‘wonderful surprise’.” I mean, if they want to be one and done, I’m fine with that (I’m an only child and I loved it). Obviously, it’s none of my business and Meghan and Harry can make their own reproductive choices, etc, but… like, is Meghan going back on birth control? The “wonderful surprise” makes me think that they’re not “trying” but they’re not on birth control and they’re just letting it happen naturally, I guess. As for the Canadian work… it wouldn’t surprise me? Meghan loves Canada, and at this point, it’s clear that William is going to continue to stomp his feet and throw tantrums until grandmummy exiles Meg and Harry. Maybe that’s the calculation: Meghan and Harry are like “fine, we’ll go, but we get to choose where we’re going.” Or maybe Omid is just saying that the Sussexes will undertake a big tour in Canada.
Update: apparently Omid Scobie says the quotes, attributed to him, are false.
Thanks for the messages. I am aware of the false quotes being attributed to my name and am in the procsss of getting them removed.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 6, 2020
In the end, everything just boils down to “the Sussexes will probably tour Canada and might have a second baby, who knows.”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
The Fail revenge quoted Omid yesterday by quoting him as saying that Meg will have her next baby in California, presumably bc they didn’t get this scoop.
Omid needs to watch his back, plenty a RR is not happy with his level of access and by default ability to leverage that into earnings.
The tabloids are crazy
Some fans jumped down Omid throat yesterday.
He is the only RR that don’t talk out of both sides of his mouth, he covers all the Royal family equally.
Yep I saw that.
The Express have now printed a retraction, of course you really need to look for it and as Omid states the damage is done. I hope he sues them for Defamation and at least make a little bank to punish them for that nonsense.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/clarifications-corrections/1224964/Clarification-Removal-of-Three-Articles-07-January-2019
I’m very curious about the “another baby is not a ‘priority’ right now, but would be a ‘wonderful surprise’.”
It means exactly that! No plans on having one, but if it happens, it happens! And they’d welcome the surprise pregnancy/baby(ies)!!
No, what it means is that Scobie has no information because he’s not in their bedroom/her OBGYN office but that he will be right if Meghan’s isn’t pregnant this year and also right if she gets pregnant this year.
I misread then. But to clear up any confusion about what Scobie said or didn’t say….scobie made it VERY CLEAR that he made no such statement ever! This was some bullsh!t The Express made up to discredit Omid for always being positive and fair when he reports any Sussex’ (as well as the rest of the royal family) news! And the Royal reporters wants to punish the Sussexes for not playing their game!!
As a canadian, we’d love to have them.
Honestly this may be a low key way of disengaging feom the Rf while still do8ng charitable work. The RF is so toxic and it will only set worse.
Sure, Meghan and Harry told Omid about their family planning, like the BM asking the couple that Meghan took the picture for, if Meghan was sporting a baby bump and if the couple was doing PDA.
How did Meghan and Harry get back in England unnoticed? when the BM most likely had every airport in the country under surveillance, they make money off the Sussexes but they have to spend a lot, digging for dirt.
This story is a lie.
Can’t wait for the visit.
Sounds like the papers are salty about Scobie’s access. To blatantly make up quotes by another reporter is really trashy and true to form. Why does anyone believe a word they say? They are basically the National Enquirer at this point.
Who cares if they move to Canada? It’s still part of the Commonwealth, and they can still work for the firm while living in another country (see also: Madeleine of Sweden). Frankly I’d rather they be as far away from the trainwreck RF as possible.
Princess Madeleine doesn’t work for the crown. She shows up for family stuff, but she wouldn’t have moved to Florida if she still worked for them. She couldn’t represent Sweden properly from Florida. That being said, Sweden doesn’t have a commonwealth situation and it might be ok as long as the Canadians don’t mind. I know Australia put its foot down about supporting Royals for the most part and working Royals wouldn’t be welcome to live there full time because of the expense.
To quote (well paraphrase) Beyoncé:
“Get off her uterus!”
Omid was able to remove the articles from the Express. I definitely feel like some RR’s are after him because he has some access to the Sussex’s. The Daily Fail still has it up.
They should move to Canada. There are no down sides to that and they’d have a much more peaceful life while doing their good works that are important to them.
I’m confused about the visit to Canada House. It’s a very nice gesture, but since it was a private R&R trip, doesn’t that muddy the waters? I know Meg is gracious through and through so I’d assume she’d send a lovely thank you note – much more beautifully written than my chicken scratch 😂 – and maybe a small token of thanks, like cupcakes from Luminary or something.
Basically I think that a private gesture would underline that “this was a private time, nothing official about it, our out of office was on and our family was priority, keep it moving.”
Why critic a nice thing?
Maybe ask William not to leak the Sussexes private vacations.
William?
All signs point to KP leaking that they were in Canada.
I think it is a mixture – they are also viewing an indigenous art collection while there. Plus there is precedent. Will and Kate as well as Charles and Camilla have gone to thank countries as official engagements for hosting private trips such as their honeymoon. Given that those two couples did it, I think if they didn’t do it, it would be used against them by some people.
Ah, I didn’t realize that. I was looking at it through a lens of making sure their off duty family time stayed in a box that says “our time off is time off, period.” They’ve had to draw definite boundaries to keep the media off their asses.
I think its a nice gesture, especially if Canada helped with security at all (no clue if they did or not.)
I saw someone on twitter say that Charles and Camilla did something similar during/after their honeymoon, so not unprecedented.
Maybe the visit isn’t about thanking them but more to do with Invictus Games which is coming up in the next few months. The Mail mostly writes bs about them so…
I think considering Trudeau tweeted to welcome them etc, it’s a nice gesture. Once it was leaked where they were, they were there representing the RF because they couldn’t avoid it and pass under the radar.
Although I can’t help but wonder how Will feels at having his spotlight moved to the Sussexes when they’re not even around. I wonder whether KP feels that the leak backfired…
As an American, I totally envy the Canadians right about now. Instead of Justin, we have a deranged maniac with his hand way too close to important buttons. I have lived through the Cuban Missile Crisis and had my DC house shaken when the plane hit the Pentagon. but NOTHING scares me more than right this minute.
As much as W clearly wants them exiled, and they themselves may not mind going, I don’t see how it could work? The British taxpayers pay for them, so presumably they want them to do work in and benefiting Britain. Also, they just reno’d Frogmore, so it wouldn’t be good to just up and leave that. Unless they do a true exile a la Duke of Windsor with a severance and small allowance, I don’t see how they could leave the UK and continue to do royal-type work.
William is powerful but not enough to send them into exile. I am afraid of what he and Kate will do in the future as the Sussex popularity is eclipsing them. They can use it to their advantage and throw them under the bus like they did to distract from the shrug. I wonder if the hit pieces will ramp up the minute they start getting positive press or pregnant. I’m afraid for them. 😕
I don’t think they are moving to Canada, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they do a big tour there this summer – something like the Cambridges did in 2011. It would especially fit if Vancouver gets the Invictus Games for 2022. And, it could be a good tour, because Meghan has already lived in Canada and traveled around it some, so they could leverage that into a more in-depth tour.
I’m not making any predictions about a baby. Whenever I do, I’m wrong, LOL.
Would they be allowed to do a Canada tour? W&K visited with the kids not long ago and I don’t think the RF would risk anything that might be a direct comparison, just in case of an eclipse.