So, is Rose Hanbury really invited to the Duchess of Cambridge’s b-day party?

As we discussed on Sunday – our first big royal gossip of 2020! – Rose Hanbury and her husband David Rocksavage attended a church service in Norfolk that day. It was notable because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance, as was the Queen. It was notable because this is the first time Rose and Kate have been seen at the same event or location in years, and this was the first sighting of them at the same location since all of the affair stories last year reached a boiling point, then died out as William threatened to sue everybody.

David Rocksavage – as the Lord Great Chamberlain and Marquess of Cholmondeley – has a position which puts in close contact to the Queen often enough, for formal occasions and state dinners and such. Rose and David are the rich, well-connected aristocrats with an enormous, palatial country estate. Prince William and Kate live on the Queen’s Sandringham property in Anmer Hall. There’s a difference, especially in those Turnip Toff circles. My point? I tend to think that Rose and David were not uncomfortable in the least at the church, but perhaps William and Kate were. Who knows though.

What’s interesting is that it feels like every British outlet is still walking on eggshells around this whole thing. I wonder if William threw a fit and demanded that everyone simply ignore the affair story. The Daily Mail didn’t know what to do, so they just flat-out claimed that Rose Hanbury is “due to be at Duchess’s 38th birthday party this week.” They didn’t even bother to back up that claim in the article!! Tatler also got the royal decree to only cover Rose’s appearance in the most cryptic way possible:

Sandringham’s St Mary Magdalene church in sleepy Norfolk was a fashionable place for yesterday’s service. The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the occasion in elegant purple ensembles, complete with stylish hats. The Duke of Cambridge complemented the sophisticated colour scheme in a navy coat and trousers, accessorising with a patterned tie. The royals were joined by family friends, including Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and her husband, David, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Despite reports of an alleged falling out between Kate and the Marchioness last year, the scene appeared an amicable one, with the attendees smiling and looking relaxed as they made their way into church. The Marchioness looked graceful in a dark coat and fur hat, while the Marquess brightened up his muted outfit with a red scarf. The couple live nearby in Norfolk at the impressive stately home Houghton Hall, and have been friends with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for some years. It was a special day for Norfolk locals, as the first service of the year is the only one attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Members of the local community turned out in force to catch a glimpse of the royal couple, with police officers searching the crowd for security purposes before they could offer their well wishes to to William and Kate.

[From Tatler]

I don’t speak Repressed British Aristocrat, so I won’t bother trying to translate. I assume that all of the posh royal reporters know all kinds of dirt about ALL of this, but they can’t publish a thing because…. William is the Future King or whatever.

