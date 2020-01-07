So, is Rose Hanbury really invited to the Duchess of Cambridge’s b-day party?

As we discussed on Sunday – our first big royal gossip of 2020! – Rose Hanbury and her husband David Rocksavage attended a church service in Norfolk that day. It was notable because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance, as was the Queen. It was notable because this is the first time Rose and Kate have been seen at the same event or location in years, and this was the first sighting of them at the same location since all of the affair stories last year reached a boiling point, then died out as William threatened to sue everybody.
David Rocksavage – as the Lord Great Chamberlain and Marquess of Cholmondeley – has a position which puts in close contact to the Queen often enough, for formal occasions and state dinners and such. Rose and David are the rich, well-connected aristocrats with an enormous, palatial country estate. Prince William and Kate live on the Queen’s Sandringham property in Anmer Hall. There’s a difference, especially in those Turnip Toff circles. My point? I tend to think that Rose and David were not uncomfortable in the least at the church, but perhaps William and Kate were. Who knows though.
What’s interesting is that it feels like every British outlet is still walking on eggshells around this whole thing. I wonder if William threw a fit and demanded that everyone simply ignore the affair story. The Daily Mail didn’t know what to do, so they just flat-out claimed that Rose Hanbury is “due to be at Duchess’s 38th birthday party this week.” They didn’t even bother to back up that claim in the article!! Tatler also got the royal decree to only cover Rose’s appearance in the most cryptic way possible:
Sandringham’s St Mary Magdalene church in sleepy Norfolk was a fashionable place for yesterday’s service. The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the occasion in elegant purple ensembles, complete with stylish hats. The Duke of Cambridge complemented the sophisticated colour scheme in a navy coat and trousers, accessorising with a patterned tie.
The royals were joined by family friends, including Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and her husband, David, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Despite reports of an alleged falling out between Kate and the Marchioness last year, the scene appeared an amicable one, with the attendees smiling and looking relaxed as they made their way into church.
The Marchioness looked graceful in a dark coat and fur hat, while the Marquess brightened up his muted outfit with a red scarf. The couple live nearby in Norfolk at the impressive stately home Houghton Hall, and have been friends with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for some years.
It was a special day for Norfolk locals, as the first service of the year is the only one attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Members of the local community turned out in force to catch a glimpse of the royal couple, with police officers searching the crowd for security purposes before they could offer their well wishes to to William and Kate.
I don’t speak Repressed British Aristocrat, so I won’t bother trying to translate. I assume that all of the posh royal reporters know all kinds of dirt about ALL of this, but they can’t publish a thing because…. William is the Future King or whatever.
“It was a special day for Norfolk locals, as the first service of the year is the only one attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”
At some point, will it become an issue that the future Head of the Church of England seemingly only goes to church sporadically?
This stood out to me too. they spend extended periods of time in Norfolk. Why do they only attend this one church service a year? (plus Christmas and then Easter at Windsor.) I feel like if they attended more, we would hear about it, but maybe not?
I don’t attend church regularly, but I’m not the future head of the church of England as you point out.
…it’s wishful thinking to believe that nothing went on with these two.
The timing of this and Bill’s reaction to the story was hella strange.
If they wanted to squash this, they could have done it months ago.
Lainey posited a theory that the Cambridge initially cut off contact because Rocksavage had some dodgy dealings and RH was annoyed about this.
I suppose we can never really know what happened unless someone goes on the record or there is photographic/documental proof.
I feel like the british media saying W and Rose were having cozy dinners together is as close as they can get to saying they had an affair.
I saw a video of them walking. It definitely seemed like Rose and husband were with the group and not just at the church also.
Could they have? Sure, Charles kept his shit with Camilla and Kanga somewhat low key for years, but that was a different era. Before the Big Divorce when the press learned just how much they had to gain from covering this and not cow-towing to royal wishes. After that, there’s no squirting the milk back into the utter. I think at this point William can repress it at best. He must be FURIOUS. “YOU RUINED EVERYTHING FOR ME, DAD!!!’
I’ve always wondered whether that rumor – whether it’s true or not – was was started to get one over on Rose rather than Kate.
Is it at all possible that Rose had an affair with a mutual friend and not William? This whole story was so incredibly weird – it never seemed quite like a ‘normal’ affair to me. I don’t put it past most people to cheat, so it’s not even that I think he wouldn’t do it or anything. The timing, the way things were worded … I’ve just always gotten the vibe that it was either a nothingburger, or there was an affair, but the details were wrong. It was just handled strangely, even for the Royals.
The weirdness of how it was handled is what makes me think it’s William, honestly. And the multitudes of stories covering the Cambridges’ marriage afterwards don’t help.
I think we’re about to find out soon or something is underfoot. The Fail have ramped up the mentions and trolling around this story of late and then all of a sudden we get a ‘nothing to see here’ casual pap stroll around Kate’s birthday no less.
I wonder if William felt he had Kate on the back-foot after the shrug and so Kate and Bill Middleton decided to this pap stroll to draw attention away from Pigeon-Shrug-Gate…?
@Erinn – that is one theory that I think Nota and I discussed in the spring. That it wasn’t Rose, but Rose somehow helped to facilitate the affair (allowed William and the woman to use Houghton Hall, for example.) If Rose and Kate really were that close, I can see that really stinging.
To me, the biggest evidence that William had an affair was Kate getting her Order right then. Bring her around, solidify her position. Time-wise she was probably due, but she obviously hasn’t done anything to warrant it (other than have babies), so I think it was the Queen extending her a reward for turning a blind eye and being dignified about it.
And of course, now we get all the stories about how impressed the Queen has been with how Kate has handled herself.
Yeah, handled herself while her Prince husband does as he wants.
Weren’t Kate and Rose both at the Trump state dinner?
I think they mean seen together in a non-formal setting…
Doesn’t Kate have a pre-birthday gathering at the church every year where she invites small group of friends & family? I’m pretty sure this is not the first time the ‘Chumleys’ have attended as I remember seeing some pictures of them in previous years. I doubt they gate crashed! They were obviously there because the Cambridge’s invited them.
At this point, I really hope something actually went down between William and Rose because if not, it means that this married mother of three, who is not a member of the RF, has had her reputation draggred through the mud for no reason.
I know this is a gossip site but am the only one uncomfortable with the way some royal watchers make baseless claims about private citizens – always women – in their hope to hurt Normal Bill’s reputation ? First, Jecca Craig was accused of cheating on her then partner with him and lying about her child’s paternity, now Rose…
The way RRs keep circling around this story makes me think that there is definitely something there. With William threatening lawsuits, there would be no reason to even mention Rose Hanbury, even for the sake of clicks, bc William has an army of lawyers at the ready.
Sometimes I think all the RRs know the affair happened, and they’re ticked that they are being told to stand down on a huge royal scandal, so instead they just keep bringing up Rose Hanbury’s name as much as possible.
What do you all think of the idea that it was Marina who he had an affair with? A commenter posted it but then it got deleted
Personally I never heard of the Marina angle but curious to know if I missed some gossip