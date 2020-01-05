The Cambridges attended church in Sandringham & Rose Hanbury was there

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently did not go on vacation after Christmas. They’re still in Sandringham, and they went to a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church this morning. My guess is that after Christmas, they just stayed at Anmer Hall through New Year’s. It also looks like Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton returned to England after spending Christmas with the Matthews family (Pippa’s in-laws) in St. Bart’s. So, Carole Middleton attended church “with” the Queen, yet again. But here’s the kicker:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s former friend Rose Hanbury was pictured attending the same service as the royal couple today – amid claims of a rift between the Norfolk neighbours. They were all spotted attending Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham this morning.
It followed reports Kate had fallen out with Rose, one of her closest friends in the “Norfolk set”. The duchess is said to have “phased out” her neighbour. The row has meant many of their Norfolk set – dubbed the “Turnip Toffs” – have almost felt forced to choose between the royal couple, based on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, and Rose and husband David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, who live just three miles away at Houghton Hall.
I wouldn’t have picked Rose out, but thankfully smart photo editors cropped the wider image so I could spot her – see below, that’s Rose on the far left of the group, wearing a black coat-dress below the knee, with a burgundy or brown fur cap. Her husband David Rocksavage is standing with her, I think? And there’s Carole Middleton in the middle of the frame. Um, very, very interesting. Did Rose and Kate bury their “rural rival” hatchet? Or… did Kate get played? I kind of wondered about the theory that Rose was the one to leak the “rural rivals” story as punishment for Kate trying to freeze her out. It definitely looks like Rose is still in the royal fold. Which sucks, but that’s how these royal/aristocrats operate. Lots of quiet dinners between Rose and Prince William and then Kate wasn’t supposed to get mad about it. Kate tried to edit her out and Rose said NOPE, that’s not the way it works.
Now we get Kate body language toward her husband better I suppose.
I feel sorry for Kate that she has to deal with this.
Like Karlie kloss she married into this.
Timely comment! Do you watch project runway too?
She wasn’t kidnapped into marrying him or anything. He cheated on her throughout their dating life, so she knew what she was getting.
She’s also free to leave at any time!!
Rose and her husband are standing with Kate’s oldest friends, including a friend from Marlborough College. This is the fourth year in a row Kate and William have hosted a house party for Kate’s birthday and had the guests attend Church with the Queen, but it is the first year Rose and husband have been there. So the logical conclusion is that Kate invited them, knowing they would be photographed her with FRIENDS AND FAMILY. What message could she be sending except, “nothing to see here, folks?” This is her birthday party weekend. Rose has never been invited before, and Rose and her husband are clearly there as guests of Kate and William, not the Queen. i know William is considered a monster around here, but I don’t think he, a notoriously private person, would insist that his mistress be invited to his wife’s birthday weekend where they know she’ll be photographed.
Rose has been invited to Kate’s birthday in the past at least once
There’s even a picture of Carole walking with David C
Hmmm. Not last year or the year before, maybe in 2016? Regardless. Kate is under no obligation to invite her husband’s supposed mistress to her public birthday church pap walk. If Rose is there, it’s because Kate invited her, and she’s smart enough to know that people will speculate about what that means. She’s very clearly sending a message that there’s no there, there.
This just reminds me again how much I’d rather be Pippa than Kate. Do you imagine having to do a church group outing for your birthday? Jeez. Talk about a boring birthday.
Who says Pippa is any happier than Kate, about a month ago there was a picture of Pippa Without makeup, out for a walk with her son, you would think she had a few kids under five with no household help.
William certainly has a type.
Was just going to say the same thing…
Or “the set” has a type.
Is this a regular church going or something to do with Kate’s birthday?
If it’s the former then Kate and William can’t avoid being photographed without Rose forever. They live close by and David has a job in court. A job Rose’s son will inherit before or during William’s reign
If it’s the latter then anything that did happen has been resolved or trying to tell people: “nothing to see here!” or nothing did happen
They invite their exes to their weddings and such. I think the affair is over and the toffs have agreed to let bygones be bygones. Kate is firmly in place as future queen and this is an attempt to lay rest to the gossip.
A wise theory–sounds accurate to me.
It’s also possible that…nothing ever happened between Rose and William, there was never a rivalry, and all of this was made up.
In other news, that pup looks miserable and Kate looks to be feeling its pain.
Well maybe it really isn’t true…would Carol stand so close to her son in laws mistress?
….I don’t see how they’re standing “so close”? Carole’s several feet away from Rose in her own group and her back is to her.
Maybe the photographer doesn’t like Rose and has photoshopped her in an unflattering way, but she looks about a decade older than Kate here.
I feel like a broken record, these people are self absorbed and will not turn on each other when it’s fight it flight. They will stick together because they know how good they got it.
I just want to say, and Lord help me, I think Kate looks great here. Very fresh. I love her whole look. The coat, the hat and her hair and the boots. Well done.
Lastly, seeing the public roped off the Middletons really struck a sore spot with me. It really annoyed me and just drives home there point the monarchy is an elitist practice that needs to end. 👎🏽
I think TQ was also in attendance, there are more pics on the Fail. Which would explain the cordoned off area and also security. I don’t know if it’s somewhat permanent since TQ does the church roll on the regular so there is always a designated walkway with security?
ETA: Agreed on Kate’s ensemble, it’s one of the best I’ve seen her in and the coat has a pattern? I’d wear the hell out of the entire outfit.
The Queen is going to be at Sandringham House until February and most likely the roped off area will stay until she leave, she will be at church every Sunday.
Kate’s hat is dreadful.
I kinda like Kate’s outfit here 😳
I love the turnip toff drama, but I’d really like an id on that gorgeous yellow floral coat – anyone know (or make an educated guess)