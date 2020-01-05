The Cambridges attended church in Sandringham & Rose Hanbury was there

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently did not go on vacation after Christmas. They’re still in Sandringham, and they went to a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church this morning. My guess is that after Christmas, they just stayed at Anmer Hall through New Year’s. It also looks like Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton returned to England after spending Christmas with the Matthews family (Pippa’s in-laws) in St. Bart’s. So, Carole Middleton attended church “with” the Queen, yet again. But here’s the kicker:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s former friend Rose Hanbury was pictured attending the same service as the royal couple today – amid claims of a rift between the Norfolk neighbours. They were all spotted attending Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham this morning. It followed reports Kate had fallen out with Rose, one of her closest friends in the “Norfolk set”. The duchess is said to have “phased out” her neighbour. The row has meant many of their Norfolk set – dubbed the “Turnip Toffs” – have almost felt forced to choose between the royal couple, based on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, and Rose and husband David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, who live just three miles away at Houghton Hall.

[From The Sun]

I wouldn’t have picked Rose out, but thankfully smart photo editors cropped the wider image so I could spot her – see below, that’s Rose on the far left of the group, wearing a black coat-dress below the knee, with a burgundy or brown fur cap. Her husband David Rocksavage is standing with her, I think? And there’s Carole Middleton in the middle of the frame. Um, very, very interesting. Did Rose and Kate bury their “rural rival” hatchet? Or… did Kate get played? I kind of wondered about the theory that Rose was the one to leak the “rural rivals” story as punishment for Kate trying to freeze her out. It definitely looks like Rose is still in the royal fold. Which sucks, but that’s how these royal/aristocrats operate. Lots of quiet dinners between Rose and Prince William and then Kate wasn’t supposed to get mad about it. Kate tried to edit her out and Rose said NOPE, that’s not the way it works.

