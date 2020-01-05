Four generations of Windsors pose together to mark the beginning of the decade

I’ve seen other people make this point before, and I agree with it: isn’t it weird how, rather suddenly, the British royal family is pushing all of these images of the “generational heirs.” It started when Prince George was just a baby, then again when he was little more than a toddler, and now he’s a lanky six year old and they’re still dressing him in these Peter-Pan-collar blouses and getting him to pose with his dad, his grandfather Charles and the Queen. Like, I get it when it’s just one photo, one moment that captures the essence of hereditary (white) privilege. But to do it repeatedly, apropos of nothing really… it’s odd. The idea was apparently to mark the start of the new decade. Okay.
This latest portrait of the four generations was taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace on December 18th, the same date at the palace Christmas lunch. This too was why William and George arrived ahead of Kate and Charlotte – not only did they do that awkward “Christmas pudding” video and photoshoot, they did this Throne Room portrait as well.
People are making a big deal about Prince George’s tartan trousers. I’m more concerned about the Peter Pan collar, because it seems like it’s Kate’s favorite look on him and she’s obsessed with it. Let the child wear a shirt with another kind of collar! But the trousers are fine – he looks like he’s about to go golfing. I had a thought that perhaps this was the Strathearn tartan – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland – but the Strathearn tartan is yellow and red.
Portrait courtesy of Ranald Mackechnie for BP, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid, the palaces.
When I saw this portrait I was just thinking…here are 3 more people that you will support in this decade and the next and the next and the next ….so please start by giving us the renovation funds.
But I’m not from the UK so maybe my opinion doesn’t count.
Those little Peter Pan shirts are dreadful. They remind me of pajama tops.
Dreadful is correct
That shirt is terrible. Kind of surprised they didn’t have him in a blazer. I like the blackwatch tartan pants, though! They’d look better with something dark on top like a dark green crewneck sweater, or a jacket.
They dress the kids in the most awful clothes.
Prince George looks just like his grandfather Michael
I think he looks like Charles Spencer.
No comment really on the clothing choice, other than to say they dress him like that to differentiate him from the riff raff.
I just can’t with the continued promotion of this institution of hereditary entitlement. As it has been from the beginning, we will never see a king of African, Chinese,Indian or mixed descent sit on that throne. It will always be one family lording over all others and these photos to me, represent the flaunting of that.
Various African countries have their own royals. Royals exist outside of Europe. You don’t only need to look at the brf or European royals. The Brits did not invent royalty nor are they the standard. They’re just more famous.
@giranim, the previous poster said “that throne”, meaning the monarchy of the UK. And I believe @royalblue is right – “that throne”‘s occupant will likely remain white for generations and not be representative for many of the peoples they lord over.
On the one hand its special to have 4 generations in one picture.
On the other hand I dont care for the Queen and Charles. And William is disgusting and I doubt George will be any different from his father.
I always find the staging of official photos very interesting. What are they trying to tell us? Is this arrangement mimicking the hierarchy of things to come? In other words, is this Charles asserting himself? For once, step down son! And let’s just show a hint of the throne that will be mine one day very soon! Mwahahaha!
They are telling us to ignore news on Andrew and Harry. This is the face of the present and the future.
So true!
@RoyalBlue —— They should then leave Harry alone right? why the need to push him & his family under the bus? The RF didn’t learn anything from the Diana days; popularity has nothing to do with ranks or whatever they think should matter…..
Anyway, with parents like Diana and Charles, how did William turn out to be so unimaginative with no leadership skills? how is that possible? Why doesn’t Charles say anything about it? hopefully, his son will be different
Oh the fakery! Who bakes pudding wearing a suit and tie. And what’s in the Queen’s handbag—flour? Sugar?
This picture just made me
Think they are lazy. We already saw them in the pudding pictures. If a generational picture is so important put some effort into it. At least change their clothes, we know they have plenty of those.
I was thinking the other day that my young sons don’t have suits. We don’t go to church and have no other events that call for more than casual wear on any sort of regular basis. It kind of made me sad and feel like they are missing out but I can’t really justify the expense of an entire outfit plus shoes they’d wear maybe once a year.
When I saw this image, all I could think of was that even my kids won’t see the end of their reign. Four people given privilege due to being born first.
I really believe that it’s more classical conditioning. If the public is bombarded long enough with hereditary pics, maybe the masses will accept the absurdity of it all. Don’t get me into the subliminal messages it’s also sending along the same lines.
This isn’t a thing that started with the birth of George. These sort of photos have been taken (or “pushed” as said here) since atleast 1894.
This was the first 4 generation picture of Queen Victoria with her heir Edward VII, his son George V, and his son who eventually became Edward VIII for a year. https://images.app.goo.gl/Y8Axp3MA4QRTdHkd8
This was taken in 1901 of the then new King Edward VII, George V and his 2 sons David and Bertie (Edward VIII and George VI, the Queen’s father). https://images.app.goo.gl/npraqMByBTNi1ACM6
In 1948 they had 4 generations, but only 3 were Monarch’s/future Monarchs due to Queen Mary taking the place of her husband George V as the oldest generation alive. https://images.app.goo.gl/YADxYXsVX3MfginB8
For the Queen’s jubilee in 2003 they had taken one of the Queen, Prince Charles and William. https://images.app.goo.gl/Luv8JnF3oCd7aDz46
It was never been a thing just from 2013, and this will be far from the last time either. Seems like they just want to keep more updated ones now, taken every few years instead of every few decades