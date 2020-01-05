Four generations of Windsors pose together to mark the beginning of the decade

I’ve seen other people make this point before, and I agree with it: isn’t it weird how, rather suddenly, the British royal family is pushing all of these images of the “generational heirs.” It started when Prince George was just a baby, then again when he was little more than a toddler, and now he’s a lanky six year old and they’re still dressing him in these Peter-Pan-collar blouses and getting him to pose with his dad, his grandfather Charles and the Queen. Like, I get it when it’s just one photo, one moment that captures the essence of hereditary (white) privilege. But to do it repeatedly, apropos of nothing really… it’s odd. The idea was apparently to mark the start of the new decade. Okay.

This latest portrait of the four generations was taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace on December 18th, the same date at the palace Christmas lunch. This too was why William and George arrived ahead of Kate and Charlotte – not only did they do that awkward “Christmas pudding” video and photoshoot, they did this Throne Room portrait as well.

People are making a big deal about Prince George’s tartan trousers. I’m more concerned about the Peter Pan collar, because it seems like it’s Kate’s favorite look on him and she’s obsessed with it. Let the child wear a shirt with another kind of collar! But the trousers are fine – he looks like he’s about to go golfing. I had a thought that perhaps this was the Strathearn tartan – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland – but the Strathearn tartan is yellow and red.