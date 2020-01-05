Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden welcome their first child, daughter Raddix

Embed from Getty Images

Last summer, we suddenly had a flurry of random gossip about Cameron Diaz. It was kind of suspicious, even though the gossip was mostly along the lines of “she’s very happy” and “she likes being semi-retired.” Cameron hasn’t been in a movie since 2014, and for a few years, she was hustling side projects, then she just disappeared. We would still hear about her every six months or so, or she would pop up in a friend’s Instagram, but yeah… she really went underground. I always hoped that she was okay, and I hoped her marriage to Benji Madden was strong. Turns out, one of the projects she’s been working on was… becoming a mom.

There’s something about Cameron Diaz — a new-mommy glow! The actress, 47, welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix Madden. The couple shared the happy news on social media Friday. “Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.” The new mom went on to share that while she and Madden, 40, “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.” “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz continued, adding a smiley-face emoji. “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” she wrote, signing off the post (which was also shared by Madden), “Sincerely, Cameron&Benj” with a red heart emoji.

[From People]

People Magazine also reports that “Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” and they note that she was last photographed in November. Meaning, she was photographed without a baby bump and she probably didn’t carry Raddix. Whether through adoption, surrogacy or gestational carrier, I’m sure Cameron and Benji had a lot of options and they chose the right one for their family. I’m happy for her and lord help me, I really hope she doesn’t turn into a mommy-blogger. As for the child’s name… it’s not my baby, so I’ll bite my tongue. This feels like a name chosen with a specific nickname in mind, and I assume they’re already calling her Radd. Raddy? Congrats to Radd, Cam and Benji.

