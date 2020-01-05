Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden welcome their first child, daughter Raddix

Last summer, we suddenly had a flurry of random gossip about Cameron Diaz. It was kind of suspicious, even though the gossip was mostly along the lines of “she’s very happy” and “she likes being semi-retired.” Cameron hasn’t been in a movie since 2014, and for a few years, she was hustling side projects, then she just disappeared. We would still hear about her every six months or so, or she would pop up in a friend’s Instagram, but yeah… she really went underground. I always hoped that she was okay, and I hoped her marriage to Benji Madden was strong. Turns out, one of the projects she’s been working on was… becoming a mom.
There’s something about Cameron Diaz — a new-mommy glow! The actress, 47, welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix Madden. The couple shared the happy news on social media Friday.
“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”
The new mom went on to share that while she and Madden, 40, “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”
“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz continued, adding a smiley-face emoji. “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” she wrote, signing off the post (which was also shared by Madden), “Sincerely, Cameron&Benj” with a red heart emoji.
People Magazine also reports that “Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” and they note that she was last photographed in November. Meaning, she was photographed without a baby bump and she probably didn’t carry Raddix. Whether through adoption, surrogacy or gestational carrier, I’m sure Cameron and Benji had a lot of options and they chose the right one for their family. I’m happy for her and lord help me, I really hope she doesn’t turn into a mommy-blogger. As for the child’s name… it’s not my baby, so I’ll bite my tongue. This feels like a name chosen with a specific nickname in mind, and I assume they’re already calling her Radd. Raddy? Congrats to Radd, Cam and Benji.
I mean she wrote a book on menopause and discussed going through it, it’s pretty safe to say she was born of a different woman (surrogacy or adoption).
Happy for them getting the family they wanted.
Also I have a feeling her middle name starts with an A, so RAD are also her initials.
But they gave her the last name of madden…. so initials would be RAM? Lol
You are right. Too early, I’m still thinking Diaz. I need coffee!!
It’s possible she had her eggs frozen and they had a gestational carrier or even a surrogate. Whatever the case may be, congratulations to them on their precious bundle
The name is terrible but not my baby.
I misread it as Reddit Madden.
I misread it as Raddish!!!
I am really happy for them though. They seem very solid.
Im really happy for her, but I actually always thought she didn’t want to be a mum. I remember watching an interview with her on Graham Norton during the Annie remake promo and she was talking about the young actress and the swear jar and she just came off as very much like she didn’t like kids. Wonder if she changed her mind or if I just took that the wrong way. I’m very happy for them both. He seems to have been a really good guy for her. And you can tell he simply adores her. She’s never had the best picker (Justin Timberlake or Arod 🥴) so it’s nice to see her so content. I’m sad she’s retired. While I don’t think she was the best dramatic actress by any means she had knack for comedy and she just has that X factor.
I agree I never thought much of her dramatic chops but she’s got a lot of charisma. She’s fun to watch.
Good summation – she isn’t Streep but she is very, very watchable and seems to have a good vibe.
I also thought I remembered her as being clear that she didn’t want kids. But I could be wrong, and she could have changed her mind. I was never one to obsess over babies, and kind of had one because it was “the thing to do”/next step- and then I fell obsessively in love with my baby and had 2 more! People change
I thought so too, but maybe she changed her mind, especially if they’ve been very happy in their relationship for a while now. Whatever the situation, congrats to them!
People change. I’ve honestly only started thinking about kids seriously post 40, yes that ship has probably sailed but I do think at mid life we start thinking about things differently. I’m always happy when I see women my age or older having kids, they face so much sh*t for it when men 20-30 years older get celebrated for it.
Maybe after watching Benji with his niece and nephew, she had a change of heart.
I’ve long had a soft spot for her because I appreciate funny/comedic people. It seems like this is something she and her husband (privately amazed they are still together, but there you have it) have wanted and worked toward. I’m sure they are elated and I hope they enjoy a lot of happiness as a family.