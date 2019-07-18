Cameron Diaz is ‘very happy being away from acting,’ cooking is her ‘passion’

Every now and then, a Cameron Diaz movie will come on TV and I’ll enjoy it for a few minutes and then my mind will wander… where is Cameron Diaz these days? She hasn’t made a movie since 2014. She hasn’t even “circled” or “been in talks” for any TV or film roles in years. It’s not a situation where she “aged out” of Hollywood either – she absolutely, 100% could still work if she wanted to. I’m sure she still gets sent dozens of scripts. But she took a step back from Hollywood five years ago and she’s never really looked back. Occasionally, she’ll pop up on a friend’s Instagram, and she goes months without updating her own IG. She rarely even gets pap’d anymore too, although we know she’s around LA, in general. So what’s going on with her? Us Weekly has the story:
The happy couple! Cameron Diaz reached a level of success in Hollywood most people can only dream of. For two decades, she was one of the industry’s highest-paid actresses, starring in hits like Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday. Now, she lives a low-key life in Beverly Hills with husband Benji Madden. Since her last gig — 2014’s Annie — the former star, 46, has been “very happy being away from acting,” a source exclusively reveals to Us, noting that Diaz has been “very fulfilled in her life” with the Good Charlotte rocker, 40. Cooking has become a passion, and “she’s always coming up with new recipes and loves sharing food with the people around her.”
Diaz and Madden, who wed in 2015, are enjoying life out of the spotlight. “She feels she spent so many years working a grueling schedule,” says the source, “she just wants to have a slow pace and normal routine now. She’s loving this time in her life.”
A few years ago, I heard a whisper, a rumor that Cameron left Hollywood for a reason. A reason beyond “getting married” and “wanting a more lowkey life.” The rumor was just that, nothing confirmed, nothing more than a one-sentence whisper that some man had massively overstepped the bounds of propriety or decency with Cameron while she was working on a film, and that was why she walked away for good. I never got a confirmation on that, obviously, but given what we know about the toxic bullsh-t of Harvey Weinstein and so many Hollywood men, it would not surprise me. But I hope her decision to walk away was not because of an issue of abuse or harassment – I hope she really just decided she had enough and wanted to do something else.
Didn’t Christina Applegate confirm that Cameron has retired from acting when asked about working together again.
You know what? She was EVERYWHERE for a long time – I’m glad she’s actually enjoying stepping away from everything. It’s not like she couldn’t pick up some small projects pretty easily if she truly wanted to, so clearly she’s happy where she is in her life right now.
Look out! I smell a cookbook coming.
Hopefully it smells good and not like Goop >_<
Good for her! If I had total financial security, a loving spouse and all the time in the world, I sure as hell would retire and just do what I wanted to do. That’s a dream world! It’s not like she owes anybody anything. Didn’t Bridget Bardot do that too? i.e. achieve what she wanted then walk away and do something else.
I remember seeing Cameron Diaz for the first time in ‘The Mask’ and wondering ‘who is that girl?’ because she was so good. It’s a shame that she retired because we can never have too many talented actors but if she’s happy then that’s most important.
I hope the rumour you heard isn’t true but, sadly, I think it’s probably true for so many. It’s probably the answer to the question, ‘whatever happened to?’ for so many women and men too.
If she wasn’t enjoying it anymore, she made the right decision to retire. She has tons of cash, and can now do whatever she wants.
So weird. I was randomly just thinking of her two days ago and thinking I should go on her IMDB page to see if anything in the works.
Regardless of any rumours, considering it has pretty much now been shown that Hollywood is made up of some range of 30% GARBAGE people and 60% enablers, I’d take my vast wealth (she’s worth well over $100 million) and go live a life of leisure too. Who needs that mess? Good for her.
Sounds like she made good financial choices, didn’t blow through her money, and now can live however she wants. Good for her! Lots of people “change careers” during their lifetime, no reason why she shouldn’t want to do something different with her life — she’s still young, so why not?
When Something About Mary came out l wore my hair in the same cut/style as Cameron and people would constantly tell me I looked like her…I can see a slight facial resemblance,but I definitely don’t have her body,talent or bank account 😉!!
But she’s kind of the celebitchy I like to see and read about because of the comparisons made,it makes me feel good to see a beautiful actress let herself age naturally,maybe gain a pound or two,and be super chill.If I could age as gracefully as she I will be happy!She seems to not take herself too seriously and not overvalue the opinions of others.Good for her-but if she made another movie I’d watch it.
She looks like Carolyn Bessette in that top photograph and I love the red sparkly dress.
I mean shes made enough money over the years that she could happily retire. And she probably still gets to occassional cheques when her movies pop up on TV or whatever. Im sure she’ll pop up in a movie or TV show eventually but its nice that she doesnt feel the need/stress to constantly be working.