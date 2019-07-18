Steph Curry defends wife Ayesha after video of her Milly Rock dance goes viral

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Just know that when I first saw the video of Ayesha Curry dancing, I thought it was fake. I was like “where is this video that everyone’s talking about?” The video kept popping up and I kept thinking that people were just clowning on Ayesha by using a fake video of someone who cannot dance at all. The backstory is that Ayesha and Steph Curry attended her latest restaurant opening, and as a way to celebrate, Ayesha did a little dance for Steph. The dance was supposed to be the “Milly Rock.” I looked up the real dance and it’s sort of cool. I can sort of see how Ayesha was trying to do it, like, in slow motion? This is really her:

So that’s why Ayesha was trending on Twitter for most of Wednesday. Because she did a dorky mom-dance version of the Milly Rock for her husband while they celebrated her restaurant opening. And for that, Twitter clowned on Ayesha for HOURS.

Honestly, I can’t think of another NBA WAG who gets this much attention when she’s just minding her business for the most part. I mean, Ayesha is a public figure too – she gives interviews, she had a TV show, she’s her own brand, but man – people love to make fun of her and talk about the Currys’ marriage. Anyway, after people laughed and yelled at each for laughing, Steph Curry decided to chime in:

It’s cute and I’m glad he defended her. I will say this – most of the clowning on Ayesha was just for fun, people weren’t really “going after her” or anything, it was just funny because… like, damn, that video really did seem like a joke.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Steph Curry defends wife Ayesha after video of her Milly Rock dance goes viral”

  1. Rojas says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:12 am

    Some of his fans really wants him to divorce her tho smh

    Reply
  2. Myriam says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:14 am

    I mean…. it was really cute. I do stuff like that where I’m doing an unsexy, not serious dance for my husband too. Doesn’t everybody? I woulda guessed people would have got that. Sigh.

    She’s so beautiful

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment