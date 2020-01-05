Karlie Kloss got so mad when a Project Runway contestant mentioned the Kushners

I forget when I stopped watching Project Runway. I used to write about it all the time, and I used to love it back in the day, especially the season where Christian Siriano won. That was the best season. That was back when I was naive enough to believe that it was a legitimate competition about who had the vision, the skills and the talent to really do something in fashion design. Then that bish with the knit granny panties won and I swore I would never watch the show again and I haven’t. In the years where I’ve been absent, PR has gone through many changes. The current version is some kind of reboot where Karlie Kloss plays the “Heidi Klum” role. I asked my mom – who still watches it religiously – what she thought of Karlie and my mom said: “She’s dumb as a brick and she doesn’t even have her own opinions about the clothes, she just copies what other people say.” You know who else thinks Karlie is dumb as a rock? Joshua Kushner’s parents and his brother Jared. They all allegedly think that Karlie is a dumb shiksa.
So, that’s the backstory. Here’s the story. On the most recent episode, the PR judges – Karlie included – were criticizing one of the designers in the final part of the show. Tyler Neasloney and the other contestants were tasked with making something Karlie could wear in Paris. When Tyler was faced with the criticism of “I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere honestly,” Tyler deadpanned: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”
"Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" I SCREAMED!!! #ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/UWf4FaMxfB
— Luke (@TweetsByLuke) January 3, 2020
This made me LEGIT SCREAM. Imagine that moment – Tyler knew he was about to be eliminated and so he decided to go down in a blaze of anti-Kushner glory. Unfortunately, Tyler did apologize afterwards and he made statements about it after the show aired:
Eliminated Project Runway contestant Tyler Neasloney is clearing the air about the comment he made regarding Karlie Kloss‘ in-laws, the Kushner family, after the judges were less than impressed by the look he created for the supermodel. Neasloney explained during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish that he joked about Kloss wearing his design to “dinner with the Kushners” after already having had “awesome banter” with judges Kloss, 27, Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia.
“I felt like we had built a really cool rapport. I was laughing, they were laughing, we were going tit-for-tat. There was shade, there were jokes, and it was really fun,” Neasloney said. “So, I came into the episode 4 runway after being in the bottom twice before that in a row, I came in there being like I’m friendly with the judges now. We’ve spoken, we’ve kikied, we’ve laughed. I can be my normal self,” he told The Daily Dish. Neasloney then went on to reveal that since the episode aired, he’s felt “misunderstood.”
“That’s what is bothersome about some of the coverage, both press and Twitter, is a lot of people are treating it as this non sequitur,” he told The Daily Dish. “It was non sequitur; it was entirely related to the aesthetic of the look. I’m not a nasty person. I thought we were on a friendly enough playing field. So Karlie, at the end of the day, she’s human, so I don’t want her to just hate me or feel awful about what I said,” Neasloney said
People Mag has more backstory and context from the episode. Apparently, Tyler did apologize to Karlie soon after the judges’ deliberation, and he said to her: “Karlie, I want you to know that I’m not a jerk, I’m professional. What I said earlier had no hidden agenda, no meaning, no nothing like that.” Horse puckey. He said it to be a giant, shady bitch and he should own that, because it was magnificent.
Ooh, here’s the full clip, starting at the 30 second mark. THIS IS EVEN WORSE. Karlie’s bitchface, wow! She flipped into a stone-faced Ivanka as soon as someone brought up the fact that she’s married to a f–king Kushner. Girl, you were the one who married into that family. Don’t get mad because we KNOW.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, ‘Project Runway.
She married into the family, she must deal with it. And honestly it was GLORIOUS.
That was a masterclass on shade!!! Own to it, Tyler. I screamed when I saw the video on twitter too!!
I’ve read that she and her husband are very vocal democrats and pro gun laws. I don’t get the hate? Yes, she married a Kushner, but the shitty side of the family hated her and still does (from what I’m reading). She didn’t marry to be a Kushner, she seemed to marry her husband in SPITE of being a Kushner.
Kushners aside, if Karlie had the common PR sense to laugh it off and not give the knee-jerk offended face she would have come off a lot more likable.
But since she is trash her reaction is trash. She chose to marry into this family knowing full well what they are about. I love that this is making the rounds on Twitter!
Not sure if that was shade. She is their in law?
If he said dinner with the Trumps, then yeah that’s shade.
I agree with the Kaiser’s mom – Karlie is really dull to watch and she contributes nothing to the show besides her name. I know Tyra and Heidi have a reputation for some not-so-flattering behind the scenes shenanigans, but they had personalities. They felt like pivotal parts of the show. Karlie’s the god damn host of the show and yet she feels so irrelevant.
What did Heidi go behind the scenes “not so flatteting” do tell!
I always found it ironic that Heidi was judging bc she always looks raunchy.
I agree Kaiser. Tyler knew he was going to be eliminated so he decided to go out with a bang. After all he had been in the bottom for the last 3 weeks
But the conspiracy theorist in me thinks this was intentionally left in by Bravo. Not just for drama. Karlie and her connection to the Kushners has been the elephant in the room ever since she started hosting.
Now they’ve acknowledged it, they can move on and say this was their attempt at “dealing” with it.
The conspiracy theorist in me too also feels that Bravo left the comment in intentionally. They could’ve edited it out but they didn’t. Part of me thinks they left it in for ratings, because like Kaiser said, Project Runway isn’t as popular as it has been, and now everyone is taking about the show. The bigger conspiracy theorist wonders if Bravo didn’t plan on the designer making the comment beforehand. Like this is Bravos way of addressing the Kushner issue, the designer ( who would’ve been eliminated anyways) gets attention for making the comment, and PR gets publicity for the show
Exactly. They edit out much of the comments but chose to leave that in. She was also being unnecessarily insulting to him and deserved it.
Oh, please! He said Kushners, doesn’t that include her husband, mother in law and father in law. Not just Jared and Ivanka. But she knows exactly why the Kushner name is dirt and why people are using it to offend her,and yet she still has no problem associating with those family members actively involved in an administration that are caging children.
I find people like Karlie who tries to play nice and civil and both sides far more irritating than someone who comes down hard for either side.
And it really, feels like we are on the brink of WW3. Sorry, America, time to to take firm stand one way or another.
So funny that she reacted as if he insulted her when he just “innocently” mentioned her in-laws, in the end, she was the one insulting them with her reaction! Can you imagine her next family dinner with the Kushners after she showed she was ashamed to be related to them on national tv?! Frosty frosty…
Also, is it just me or does she have a fake low voice a la Elizabeth Holmes?
Bleuargh. I can totally see how this girl was besties with Swift now!
Yes! She made the situation so much worse with her reaction. If the comment was a truly innocent about having dinner with your in-laws, then her reaction was way over the top, and showed that she’s really embarrassed to be married into the family