Karlie Kloss got so mad when a Project Runway contestant mentioned the Kushners

I forget when I stopped watching Project Runway. I used to write about it all the time, and I used to love it back in the day, especially the season where Christian Siriano won. That was the best season. That was back when I was naive enough to believe that it was a legitimate competition about who had the vision, the skills and the talent to really do something in fashion design. Then that bish with the knit granny panties won and I swore I would never watch the show again and I haven’t. In the years where I’ve been absent, PR has gone through many changes. The current version is some kind of reboot where Karlie Kloss plays the “Heidi Klum” role. I asked my mom – who still watches it religiously – what she thought of Karlie and my mom said: “She’s dumb as a brick and she doesn’t even have her own opinions about the clothes, she just copies what other people say.” You know who else thinks Karlie is dumb as a rock? Joshua Kushner’s parents and his brother Jared. They all allegedly think that Karlie is a dumb shiksa.

So, that’s the backstory. Here’s the story. On the most recent episode, the PR judges – Karlie included – were criticizing one of the designers in the final part of the show. Tyler Neasloney and the other contestants were tasked with making something Karlie could wear in Paris. When Tyler was faced with the criticism of “I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere honestly,” Tyler deadpanned: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

This made me LEGIT SCREAM. Imagine that moment – Tyler knew he was about to be eliminated and so he decided to go down in a blaze of anti-Kushner glory. Unfortunately, Tyler did apologize afterwards and he made statements about it after the show aired:

Eliminated Project Runway contestant Tyler Neasloney is clearing the air about the comment he made regarding Karlie Kloss‘ in-laws, the Kushner family, after the judges were less than impressed by the look he created for the supermodel. Neasloney explained during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish that he joked about Kloss wearing his design to “dinner with the Kushners” after already having had “awesome banter” with judges Kloss, 27, Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia. “I felt like we had built a really cool rapport. I was laughing, they were laughing, we were going tit-for-tat. There was shade, there were jokes, and it was really fun,” Neasloney said. “So, I came into the episode 4 runway after being in the bottom twice before that in a row, I came in there being like I’m friendly with the judges now. We’ve spoken, we’ve kikied, we’ve laughed. I can be my normal self,” he told The Daily Dish. Neasloney then went on to reveal that since the episode aired, he’s felt “misunderstood.” “That’s what is bothersome about some of the coverage, both press and Twitter, is a lot of people are treating it as this non sequitur,” he told The Daily Dish. “It was non sequitur; it was entirely related to the aesthetic of the look. I’m not a nasty person. I thought we were on a friendly enough playing field. So Karlie, at the end of the day, she’s human, so I don’t want her to just hate me or feel awful about what I said,” Neasloney said

People Mag has more backstory and context from the episode. Apparently, Tyler did apologize to Karlie soon after the judges’ deliberation, and he said to her: “Karlie, I want you to know that I’m not a jerk, I’m professional. What I said earlier had no hidden agenda, no meaning, no nothing like that.” Horse puckey. He said it to be a giant, shady bitch and he should own that, because it was magnificent.

Ooh, here’s the full clip, starting at the 30 second mark. THIS IS EVEN WORSE. Karlie’s bitchface, wow! She flipped into a stone-faced Ivanka as soon as someone brought up the fact that she’s married to a f–king Kushner. Girl, you were the one who married into that family. Don’t get mad because we KNOW.