“Martin Scorsese is really shady about how he hasn’t seen ‘Joker’” links

  January 03, 2020

  By Kaiser
  Links

Master of Shade Martin Scorsese on not watching Joker: “I saw clips of it… I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine.” [Pajiba]
Charlize Theron does not understand how DMs work. [Just Jared]
Matt Lauer has a new girlfriend and I’d like to have a conversation with this poor woman. Honey, call me please. [Dlisted]
Amber Valletta’s jumpsuit would have been fine if the pant leg had been longer. Maybe with a different belt too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Shockingly, Marianne Williamson had campaign staff to fire. [Jezebel]
RuPaul’s talk show isn’t happening. [Towleroad]
Is Thomas Ravenel coming back to Southern Charm? Isn’t he a rapist? [Starcasm]
Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal? [The Blemish]
Cynthia Erivo wore Schiaparelli in Palm Springs. [RCFA]
T&L’s best looks of 2019. [Tom & Lorenzo]

  1. Mac says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    It infuriates me that Lauer is not in jail.

