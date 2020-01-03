Duchess Meghan helped a Canadian couple take a photo on New Year’s Day

There’s one thing uniting the Sussex fans and the anti-Sussex people: an eagerness to hear about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans and 2020 schedule. The Sussex supporters want to know what causes and charities they should hype, and the anti-Sussex people are gearing up to screech about whatever Harry and Meghan do. It’s my hope that 2020 brings us an unbothered Meghan and Harry, and that their six weeks away did a lot for their mental health. Harry and Meghan spent New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Vancouver Island, which is where they spent Christmas as well. We know they were still there because Meghan, Harry and Abigail Spencer were seen by a Canadian couple, and Meghan helped the couple take some photos:
A young Victoria couple out for a New Year’s Day picnic and a hike were treated to the surprise of a lifetime yesterday. Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz had just finished eating in Vancouver Island’s Horth Hill Regional Park on Wednesday afternoon when they started taking photos of themselves with their selfie stick among the natural scenery.
“We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us,” said Kantorowicz, who happens to be a producer for CTV News Vancouver Island. They were checking the pictures they had just taken when a woman from the group approached them. “She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us,” Kantorowicz said. “We said sure. I didn’t see who she was at that time.”
Kantorowicz did recognize another member of the group as Abigail Spencer, an actress from the television show Suits. “I thought she looked familiar, but didn’t think it could actually be her,” Kantorowicz added. The realization sparked a chain reaction and it soon dawned on Kantorowicz that the woman who was asking to take their photo was none other than Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and fellow Suits actress.
“I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there,” Kantorowicz said. “I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?’”
Pavlovic and Kantorowicz graciously accepted the royal’s offer to photograph the pair. “In that moment the only thing I could think to say, ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do,’” Kantorowicz said. “She laughed and responded with something like, ‘We’ll have to do better,’ and then Harry said, ‘No pressure.’” Markle took three photos of the star-struck couple before the royals left with the black dog and a beagle. “She handed the phone back and said, ‘Happy New Year!’ and we said, ‘Thanks and happy New Year!” the Victoria woman said. “Then we kind of turned to each other laughed and said, ‘Did that just happen?’ I still can’t believe it. It feels like a dream.”
The Victoria woman says Markle was “super friendly” during the encounter and she appreciates that the royal took the time to stop to help them out. “We didn’t want to make a big deal of it. We hope they’re enjoying their family trip to the island.”
This is all we’re getting until Meghan and Harry go back to England! This is it – just sightings and Canadian peeps saying that they ran into the Sussexes and they’re really nice. I haven’t checked the Daily Mail, but I suspect they’re running this story as Unhinged American Meghan Pushes Her Way Into Canadian Couple’s Picnic. Anyway… I am legit curious about the dogs. Did the dogs belong to Abigail Spencer, or were those Harry and Meg’s dogs? Did they get to bring their dogs to Canada?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, SussexRoyal IG.
Meghan was a sweet, thoughtful and loving child…
Meghan grew up to be a sweet, thoughtful and loving woman…
PERIOD!
Aw it sounds like a fun/surreal encounter! I think I would have just frozen up once I realized who it was. Or started babbling lol.
It’s pretty cool that they’re able to just walk around and mostly not get spotted too. I guess even if people do see them, a lot of the time they don’t actually recognise them because you’re not expecting it.
My strong suspicion is they brought their dogs with them. I just love this little family to a million little pieces.
Wasn’t the new dog they got black? People were saying it was named Oz (as they got it just before/after the Australia tour?). And the other one sounds like little Guy that rode in the car with TQ when they went on their honeymoon.
Either way, seems to have been a good time had by ALL involved 😊
The description of the dogs by the Canadian couple matches what we know about Guy and the new dog. And they could easily travel to Canada with their dogs from the UK since the requirements are about the same and quarantine wouldn’t be needed if they have all their vaccines.
This is so sweet. I LOL’ed at “Unhinged American Meghan Pushes Her Way Into Canadian Couple’s Picnic”.
The comments on the SussexRoyal instagram are so unbelievably vile. I do not understand why this family gets SO much hatred.
Edit: I checked the Daily Fail and that is basically how people are treating this. A bunch of comments like “SHE NEVER ACTS LIKE SHE ACTUALLY WANTS PRIVACY”. For taking a photo of a couple. What is wrong with these people???
Those people will hate regardless. If anything the nastiness is tired and stale. Meghan and Harry will never win with these people. We haven’t even seen pictures of Meghan in weeks besides a Christmas card. The media is obsessed with her and therefore keep her name in the news. What’s funny is that the haters keep her name in the headlines as well because they’re just as obsessed. They have a whole other Duchess to embiggen and praise to cringeworthy heights, they need to worry about her.
@Brit, you’re right – Meghan and Harry can’t win with these people. It doesn’t matter what they do, the hatred will still be there so they would do well to find a way to ignore it as much as possible. I think the same goes for many people on here though. I feel like Sussex fans actively look for these comments and stories to become enraged by them. You’re not going to change them and they’re entirely meaningless so why bother?
Did you see the latest: DoC *reallyreallyreally* wants the cousins to be close…they LOVE Archie. What twaddle. First, it’s printed that they’ve barely ever *seen* Archie, now they *miss* him.
And the great unwashed Brexit crowd eats it all up with a spoon and asks for more.
Kaiser you did great in not checking daily heil ‘s nasty version which per usual had snarky comments. The RACIST trolls are having a field day bashing Meghan even calling her “attention seeker” despite us not having ANY picture of her!!!!
I’m not suprised by this lovely story. It shows who they REALLY ARE and it reminded me of Meghan helping someone during her first Ascot👇
https://images.app.goo.gl/gNHhQaiwXpnPcrLF6
Aw this is a sweet encounter
But I’m on the fence here. On one hand I’m glad the couple actually spoke up about Meghan being nice. It’s nice to have a story like this among the sea of “Me-again is a diva!!!”
On the other hand the poor woman’s words are going to get twisted. But then again that was always going to happen even if Meghan found the cure for cancer
On Jeremy Vine UK yesterday some on a panel actually attempted to bash them over a supposed gift they got for Archie. No matter what they do, the haters will hate regardless. It’s honestly pathetic.
Jeremy Vine is a troll. Considering they had no idea they were in Canada until KP leaked it, I highly doubt they know what Archie got for Christmas.
Black dog, Beagle and Archie, get set, ready, go.
A sweet and pleasant encounter! and yet some of the comments about this on other sites are so vile
I literally read several comments saying that since the woman is a CTV journalist, the whole thing is just a planted PR stunt to get positive media stories about M. It’s nuts.
She is also a colleague of Jessica Mulroney’s husband. I’m not saying it to snark or call it a publicity stunt, just another tidbit
Colleague, but I believe one is on the east coast CTV and the other on the west. It’s not like they’re in the same building. I mean, it’s still interesting that it was a journalist for the same overall company – but not as sketchy if they worked on the same show.
They credited Kate with the fact Meghan took that picture of Harry and Archie!! No mom has ever thought about that before FQC Kate! Such a brilliant, innovative idea!
The specific mention of the beagle is going to make her haters say this was planted.
This is a cute little story and I’m happy the Sussexes are enjoying their break, and I also have to agree with the person above that it’s time to move on from the haters. Why is anybody here still reading DM comments? We all know that they’re vile, racist, and sexist so I can only assume that the reason you’re reporting back is because you like being upset and you want others to be upset with you. Meghan is suing the DM and they are going to keep going hard at her for that reason so stop looking for them to be fair or reasonable when it comes to her and learn to let some of this stuff go.
I love this story. It just highlights what a naturally kind sweet person Meghan is.
Horth Hill park is where they were originally sighted. They went back and still weren’t bothered by people. Canadians value the privacy of others. Everyone in Victoria and Sidney knows where they are and no one is stalking them. Best wished to the Duke and Duchess and Archie.
Canadians value the privacy of others
————————————————————————————————
Maybe some do, but not this couple who just outed them to the media. 5 minutes of fame, now move on and let them enjoy their vacation without running to the press every time there’s a sighting.