Prince William & Kate arrived at the palace Christmas luncheon separately

Before we get into People Magazine’s latest cover story, today is the annual Buckingham Palace pre-Christmas luncheon. All of the royals come to the palace for several hours of ham (one would assume) and awkward small talk. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the only major royals not in attendance this year, I think. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expected to attend, and they brought Charlotte and George. But… William and Kate arrived in separate cars. Which is very interesting, right? Um, maybe there are some increasingly visible cracks or strains in the Cambridge marriage? But don’t tell that to People Mag’s sources, all of whom seem to be lining up to praise William and Kate for being… regal. For just being there, waiting to be king and queen. Like they’re the next in line or something.

Kate Middleton and Prince William stole the spotlight at Queen Elizabeth‘s Buckingham Palace last week, making it clear that they are ready for the next step on their royal journey. Entering the glittering palace ballroom behind the monarch and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate and William mingled expertly with partygoers at the Dec. 11 reception for diplomats. “They combine grace and regal presence with a lovely human touch,” a guest who attended the annual bash tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They are gracious and natural and yet able to really connect.” The future King and Queen, who have been married for eight years, are honing their expertise as they go. “They are being prepared every day,” says royal biographer Ingrid Seward. “There was no school for princesses when Princess Diana was around, and there is no school today for monarchs. They learn by observing and by experience.” Their teamwork was also on display during the couple’s triumphant tour of Pakistan in October. “They are a great double act,” says a senior royal source. “People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side by side.” Increasing travel and work commitments bring added pressures on their own family, especially as older children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, are more aware of their parents’ away time. (Little Louis is 19 months.) And occasionally, something’s got to give. Kate recently had to cancel an appearance with William at an evening event for the Tusk Conservation Awards because of a childcare issue. A source close to the royal household says, “That is good for other mothers out there.” They are also preparing for a busy year ahead. The couple are expected to go abroad on at least two overseas visits and continue with their efforts at home in the U.K. promoting mental health initiatives and supporting families with young children. As they near 40, both royals are also keenly aware of the passage of time — and how much closer it brings them to the throne. “The monarchy is approaching a very challenging period of change,” says royal historian Robert Lacey. “Charles is going to have his work cut out coping with the transitions. It’s good to have that reassurance in the new generation that there is someone stepping up to the plate.”

“It’s good to have that reassurance in the new generation that there is someone stepping up to the plate.” Where? Show me. Because where I sit, it seems like the PR has gotten more sugary because people are actually quite concerned about the Cambridges specifically. They still aren’t working as much as they should be. They can’t even put on a big, happy family show as they arrive to the palace. Kate doesn’t want William’s rose-trimming hands on her. They don’t trust Kate to do many solo events (thus the “double act” nonsense) even after nearly nine years of marriage. I don’t know… feels like trouble is brewing in the House of Keen. Also: it never fails to annoy me that the Cambridges are spoken about like they’re next in line to the throne. They will be the Prince and Princess of Wales soon enough, and that’s a big enough deal. It’s weird that no one frames it like that.

Will and Kate arriving separately today at the palace. Update: all of the “how dare you point out that they arrived separately” comments are cracking me up. Historically, Will and Kate have arrived at the Christmas lunch together, in the same car. Last year, they arrived together in a Range Rover with George and Charlotte in the back too. It IS legitimately notable that they arrived in separate cars this year.

