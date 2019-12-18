Prince William & Kate arrived at the palace Christmas luncheon separately

Before we get into People Magazine’s latest cover story, today is the annual Buckingham Palace pre-Christmas luncheon. All of the royals come to the palace for several hours of ham (one would assume) and awkward small talk. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the only major royals not in attendance this year, I think. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expected to attend, and they brought Charlotte and George. But… William and Kate arrived in separate cars. Which is very interesting, right? Um, maybe there are some increasingly visible cracks or strains in the Cambridge marriage? But don’t tell that to People Mag’s sources, all of whom seem to be lining up to praise William and Kate for being… regal. For just being there, waiting to be king and queen. Like they’re the next in line or something.
Kate Middleton and Prince William stole the spotlight at Queen Elizabeth‘s Buckingham Palace last week, making it clear that they are ready for the next step on their royal journey. Entering the glittering palace ballroom behind the monarch and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate and William mingled expertly with partygoers at the Dec. 11 reception for diplomats.
“They combine grace and regal presence with a lovely human touch,” a guest who attended the annual bash tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They are gracious and natural and yet able to really connect.”
The future King and Queen, who have been married for eight years, are honing their expertise as they go. “They are being prepared every day,” says royal biographer Ingrid Seward. “There was no school for princesses when Princess Diana was around, and there is no school today for monarchs. They learn by observing and by experience.”
Their teamwork was also on display during the couple’s triumphant tour of Pakistan in October. “They are a great double act,” says a senior royal source. “People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side by side.”
Increasing travel and work commitments bring added pressures on their own family, especially as older children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, are more aware of their parents’ away time. (Little Louis is 19 months.) And occasionally, something’s got to give. Kate recently had to cancel an appearance with William at an evening event for the Tusk Conservation Awards because of a childcare issue. A source close to the royal household says, “That is good for other mothers out there.”
They are also preparing for a busy year ahead. The couple are expected to go abroad on at least two overseas visits and continue with their efforts at home in the U.K. promoting mental health initiatives and supporting families with young children. As they near 40, both royals are also keenly aware of the passage of time — and how much closer it brings them to the throne. “The monarchy is approaching a very challenging period of change,” says royal historian Robert Lacey. “Charles is going to have his work cut out coping with the transitions. It’s good to have that reassurance in the new generation that there is someone stepping up to the plate.”
“It’s good to have that reassurance in the new generation that there is someone stepping up to the plate.” Where? Show me. Because where I sit, it seems like the PR has gotten more sugary because people are actually quite concerned about the Cambridges specifically. They still aren’t working as much as they should be. They can’t even put on a big, happy family show as they arrive to the palace. Kate doesn’t want William’s rose-trimming hands on her. They don’t trust Kate to do many solo events (thus the “double act” nonsense) even after nearly nine years of marriage. I don’t know… feels like trouble is brewing in the House of Keen. Also: it never fails to annoy me that the Cambridges are spoken about like they’re next in line to the throne. They will be the Prince and Princess of Wales soon enough, and that’s a big enough deal. It’s weird that no one frames it like that.
Will and Kate arriving separately today at the palace. Update: all of the “how dare you point out that they arrived separately” comments are cracking me up. Historically, Will and Kate have arrived at the Christmas lunch together, in the same car. Last year, they arrived together in a Range Rover with George and Charlotte in the back too. It IS legitimately notable that they arrived in separate cars this year.
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red, cover courtesy of People.
Have Americans heard of PRINCE CHARLES, the Prince of Wales and rightful HEIR? Unless there’s an unexpected tragedy, William won’t be King for YEARS, if there even is a monarchy by that time.
Yeah they’ve got a whole generation in front of them before they’ll be king and Queen. I’d be so annoyed if I was Charles and Camilla.
Yeaaah but Charles is 71 now.
Yeah but if he lives as long as TQ that could be twenty years of ruling.
True but given the royal familys track record, he has a likelihood of 15-20 years more left so he could reign for a while
Last year I was actually doing the math in my head when Charles turned 70 (he and my aunt are almost the exact same age) and realized that if QE2 lives to be as old as her mum she’ll rule for around 8-9 more years or so. So Charles would be in his late 70′s and if HE lives that long as well W+K won’t be king and queen until they’re in their late 50′s, if not even older.
So for sure, these People covers are really silly.
I think is clear that Kate and William sell more tabloids and generate more clicks and views on internet than Charles and Camilla. That’s why the narrative around Cate and William soon to be Queen and King. Its sells!
right? It’s pretty obvious that the young royals simply sell much better.
Why is George riding in the front??
It is not forbidden here in the UK
This shocked me too. I don’t know what the rules are in the UK, but I’m pretty sure it doesn’t matter where you are, an airbag could kill a child.
I’m really surprised they don’t have a law in the UK about this. The studies on airbags harming younger kids have been out for years.
@ Shazbot : The Beckhams got slammed for this once when their boys were young (putting a child in the front passenger seat). Apparently they said they had made an adjustment to the air bag so that a child could safely be put in that seat. Maybe William did the same thing?
P.S. : I love your name. Nanu-Nanu
Most places don’t allow it until the child is 12 and George isn’t even 7. It’s a dumb risk to take for a PR shot.
Yes, shocked me too. Like….what???? He is way too little.
Also very surprised by that. In the US, kids are still riding in in booster seats until they’re like 8 years old sometimes. And after they get rid of the booster seat they’re still in the back. My son would ask the pediatrician every single year if he was big enough/old enough to sit in the front seat yet, and he just got the okay from the pediatrician at his 12 year old check up.
In several European countries it is allowed as long as you use a booster seat…
I looked it up because I was shocked- it is allowed in the UK but general recommendation is to keep them in the back until age 12 due to risk of injury should the air bag go off. George in front makes for great photos though…
The Wessexes arrived separately as well, and from the pictures I’ve seen, looks like Prince Charles and Camilla did, too. No big deal.
I mean, maybe logistics meant separate cars?
The terms Rose-trimming hands and House of Keen are making my day. Thanks Kaiser!
Me too! Those lines made me laugh out loud
I agree, logistics. He probably has to go somewhere right after this where he can be seen pretending to be working, well she needs to go home to supervise the nanny that looks after Louis.
Agreed! 😂✔️
Logistics as in living separately? That was my first thought, but if they’re living separately I’m surprised that George was with Will and not Kate. Maybe Will picked George up from school to bring him to this thing and Charlotte was already at home with Kate.
There’s no room for an RPO or nanny if they’re all in one car as they’re a family of 5 traveling. I think it’s logistical.. to have an RPO with them. Plus they couldn’t have not known it would make tongues wag with gossip, why bring another gossip story this year after so many real/ imagined ones?
Sophie and Edward also arrived separately, are they in crisis too? Same with Charles and Camila.
Also… I am all for taking down the Cambridges but, this makes sense “Nanny, protection officer, 3 kids and 2 parents – they don’t fit in one”
But, do they take two cars every time they go somewhere as a family? If so, that seems inefficient and dare I say, not good for the environment. They need to get a minivan if that’s the case.
@becks1
You are really grasping at straws with this narrative.
What? no, I’m not.
the people insisting they HAD to take two cars because of “logistics” are the ones grasping at straws.
Like I said below, its not the separate arrival that is a big deal. Its that it would be an easy PR move to have them arrive together, given the reaction to Kate’s shrug from the other night.
ETA I am LOLing at the idea that suggesting the royals get a bigger car or a minivan is grasping at straws.
Tons of vehicles fit 7 passengers. They could get an Audi Q7 since we have seen them drive Audi’s in the past.
It’s wasteful to use multiple vehicles too. And if the Wessexes are doing it it’s not great either.
+1. I don’t think they are in a crisis. What bugs me is all of them giving 0 f****s about the environment. arrrgh
That depends, do Sophie and Edward and Charles and Camilla all make a huge point of what a happily married couple they are with any PR they can? Not to the extent of the Cambridges, so comparing them means nothing.
I think they are being cautious. Both Will and Kate have a protection officer in the car. Andrew, Beatrice, and Edward also appear to have security with them. I think they are doing it because there have been threats. Beatrice and Edward never have security with them for these things and I don’t think the Cambridges did last year either.
Charlotte so much resembles TQ.
TOTALLY. I’ve been saying that for a while now.
Yeah, I figured that they could get 2 adults and 3 kids into one vehicle so where does Maria and the security sit? Didn’t want to be rolling up in a mini-van or people mover – that’s not a very good picture.
Lol, picture them all spilling out of one of those Duggar buses like Jim Bob and Michelle.
Kate had Louis with her as well.
I don’t think that everything is Rosey (lol) in the Cambridge marriage at the moment, but I think the car situation was done so Prince George could sit in the front for the photo-op, which honestly sickens me because we all know why the kids are being trotted out. I don’t have kids so I’m genuinely asking; is George not too young to be sitting in the front of a car?
Also, Louis was there too, so I don’t think they would have all fit in the same car?
Yes, George is too young and too small to be sitting safely in the front seat. The airbag could injure or kill him. In the US, kids don’t get to sit in the front until they’re about 12 years old.
George is not a happy camper. Poor little lad, looks like he’s not getting enough sleep. My son gets those big purple ‘bruises’ under his eyes and he has the same colouring as Little George does…… and also, when he’s super pissed off.
That could be something of a “Middleton” trait: Kate had those bags/bruisy-looking circles as a little kid, and her dad still looks like he has those dark circles under his eyes.
Legit surprised they came separately, especially after the Mary Berry special and the shrug. Thought they’d do some PR repair and appear as one happy future future monarch family.
THIS is why its weird. the separate arrival in itself isn’t necessarily a big deal – but given the coverage of the past two days, it seems that they would have gone out of their way to arrive together.
Unless they just want to continue this narrative. Anything to keep the spotlight on them (so gross) and distract from a) the fact that Kate has barely worked this year and b) the PedoPrince is still invited to holiday shindigs because his Mummy loves him best…
Yeah and like Kaiser said, they always show up in the same vehicle, kids included. It IS kind of strange/notable after shouldergate made the media cycle for the past two days.
Can you imagine the headlines if Meghan arrived separately driving the car? O_O
This is a non story.
William had George in the car with either the protection officer/chauffer in the back with him while Kate drove and had Charlotte and Louise with her. Idk how folks think everyone was going to fit in one car?
IDK, how do normal people do it? We get bigger cars if we are regularly transporting that many people. Its why I drive a minivan. We have two kids and regularly go places with at least two other adults (so four adults, 2-3 kids.)
Right? Do they go places as a family so rarely that they don’t have a vehicle that will transport all of them together? It fits my separate households theory.
@Coffee, Agree with you. I also think George (right or wrong) was in the front seat specifically for a well planned out photo-op.
There are a lot of vehicles that fit 7 passengers. It’s wasteful to use two vehicles for something like this because it’s not like either of them are heading off to work after this party.
I’m sure they travel with more than 7 people. I mean the family its a family of 5 plus security people a d maybe a nanny.
Right, the royals have absolutely NO access to Range Rovers that seat 7 and I’m sure own none, poor little sausages.
Oh and that cover story on People is hilarious. This has gotten ridiculous at this point.
How many stories have we had this year about how Kate and William are preparing for the throne?
We get it. William will be king eventually.
Also, that line about how “its good that someone is stepping up to the plate in this generation” was such shade at Meghan and Harry.
I didn’t really follow the RF until Meghan came into the picture, was People a typical go-to for the Cambridge’s? I thought that People was more of a Sussex publication. Weren’t the Sussexes criticized for using a Hollywood tabloid as a mouthpiece?
People magazine has always been all about “Princess” Kate.
Lol. Preparing for the throne!
Key word is “Sussexes”. It’s fine for the other royals to be plastered on the front of People Mag but Harry and Meghan have to stay away. Unless of course it’s a story about the “rift” or about them “struggling”.
Separate cars does not look good after the shoulder shrug. This is really as far as Kate will go though. No divorce. She knows the British family and press will throw her under the bus over blood any day, and she’ll lose the kids, nanny Maria practically is raising them. This is what happens when you mess with that family. No, Kate just wants some sympathy and respect from the public, she won’t go much farther then this.
She may not have a choice. Maybe William and Rose’s relationship got serious and he will choose her. Maybe they are another Charles and Camilla.
Why would Kate “lose” her kids? This not the 1950s. They would be like any other divorced couple and share custody. Plus the kids will probably be sent off to boarding school in a few years anyway.
MsIam – the kids are technically under the Queen’s custody. Kate would see them, but she’d be heavily at the mercy of the RF.
I don’t think it’s any big deal they drove separately. The kids are still little so it might be hard for them to stay at a big event for any length of time. It would probably be easier for one parent to duck out with them if the kids are getting cranky so why not take two cars? Plus, if they have separate plans after lunch then they probably needed to take their own cars.
I’m sorry. Did i miss the reign of King Charles? why are they propping Will and Kate up like they’re going to be the God and Goddess of the world? smh. But anyway, I think Mrs. Rose Hanbury has better chances of seeing the Queen Consort crown than Pigeon Kate
Rose sure has a better chance of sitting on the consort’s throne, considering they’re “stored” at her home, Houghton Hall! lol
“Almost identical to the sovereign’s throne, but an inch shorter, the consort’s throne is brought back to the Palace of Westminster once a year for State Opening of Parliament from its permanent home in Houghton Hall, Norfolk. The sovereign’s throne is used during each State Opening of Parliament by the Monarch.”
https://www.parliament.uk/about/living-heritage/building/cultural-collections/historic-furniture/the-collection/chairs-chairs-chairs/the-sovereigns-throne-/
Sorry, but last year they drove in the same car. The royal family isn’t eco friendly, why are they all driving separately? Carpool
The countess of wessex arrived separately from her husband last year as well as Autumn Phillips and they are all happily married couples.
I’m sure they do not have the perfect marriage by any stretch, but my brother and his wife do this all the time, usually because one of their kids has thrown a tantrum and is holding everyone up for an appointment. I have to think it’s infinitely worse trying to get kids ready for a visit with the Queen, so there’s no smoke here for me. The article of how warm and lovely they are… Trump-level gushing about “themselves” while actually describing the Sussexes. Obvious insecurities are obvious. 🤷♀️ But I guess they are no longer competing for most environmentally minded royal couple!
That article sure does a great job if ball washing for ol Wandering Willy. Of course he believes his own press.
Lol@ everyone bringing their anecdotal evidence into this. “MY FAMILY TAKES SEPARATE CARS ALL THE TIME AND SO DO OTHER ROYALS”. Ok, and? These are the Cambridges, they NEVER do this, yes, it’s notable, when you consider alongside Kate dropping out of that Tusk Trust event, and the infamous shoulder shrug — something is up.
Maria, stop grasping at straws!!!!!!
LOL.
Exactly. Look at the data from *this* family. In 2018 they came together in a three row car with Nanny Maria in the second row (where is she btw?!) and George and Charlotte in the back row. They all fit last year so what has changed. Also, what happened to that car?
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a25620057/kate-middleton-queen-christmas-luncheon-2018/
But, yes, I agree with you. It’s not about what is typical for other families or royals. Its about what is typical for the Cambridges. And its notable given recent “events.”
Omg thank you. Anyone who’s watched them enough knows that this is unusual. Some weirdness is definitely afoot in the Cambridge household; I’d add all the resignations/firings of the past 4 months to your list of the odd stuff happening with them.