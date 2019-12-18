“‘The Rise of Skywalker’ features the franchise’s first same-sex kiss” links

There’s a same-sex kiss in The Rise of Skywalker, the first for the franchise. [Just Jared]

People are still trying to make Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Round 2 happen. I don’t see it, but maybe I’m wrong. [LaineyGossip]

Kanye West & Jay-Z are fine. -Ish. [Dlisted]

Michael B. Jordan looks so hot in these photos & his coat is great too. [Go Fug Yourself]

Justin Timberlake is still in the doghouse, just FYI. [Pajiba]

Republicans have a secret club where they bitch about Donald Bigly. [Jezebel]

Homophobic church elder was arrested for soliciting sex from male college students on Grindr, you hate to see it LOL. [Towleroad]

Interview with one of the Love After Lockup peeps. [Starcasm]

Embed from Getty Images