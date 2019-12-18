“‘The Rise of Skywalker’ features the franchise’s first same-sex kiss” links

There’s a same-sex kiss in The Rise of Skywalker, the first for the franchise. [Just Jared]
Spoiler alert!
I still don’t understand why Finn and Poe couldn’t have hooked up. That would’ve been real progress. I mean, Poe gave Finn his jacket; that’s practically going steady… why the bond between them couldn’t be romantic is ridiculous.
Disney, of course, will instead only pay lip service to representation. As usual.