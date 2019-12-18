“‘The Rise of Skywalker’ features the franchise’s first same-sex kiss” links
  • December 18, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

World Premiere Of Disney's 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

There’s a same-sex kiss in The Rise of Skywalker, the first for the franchise. [Just Jared]
People are still trying to make Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Round 2 happen. I don’t see it, but maybe I’m wrong. [LaineyGossip]
Kanye West & Jay-Z are fine. -Ish. [Dlisted]
Michael B. Jordan looks so hot in these photos & his coat is great too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Justin Timberlake is still in the doghouse, just FYI. [Pajiba]
Republicans have a secret club where they bitch about Donald Bigly. [Jezebel]
Homophobic church elder was arrested for soliciting sex from male college students on Grindr, you hate to see it LOL. [Towleroad]
Interview with one of the Love After Lockup peeps. [Starcasm]

2 Responses to ““‘The Rise of Skywalker’ features the franchise’s first same-sex kiss” links”

  1. KYLA says:
    December 18, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Spoiler alert! :(

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    December 18, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    I still don’t understand why Finn and Poe couldn’t have hooked up. That would’ve been real progress. I mean, Poe gave Finn his jacket; that’s practically going steady… why the bond between them couldn’t be romantic is ridiculous.

    Disney, of course, will instead only pay lip service to representation. As usual.

    Reply

