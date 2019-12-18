Adam Driver walked out in the middle of his interview on NPR’s ‘Fresh Air’

We are often told that the Millennials and Generation Garbage Youth are self-obsessed, that those two generations are all fascinated with looking at themselves and photographing themselves and making videos of themselves. I think that likely applies to big chunks of those generations, but there will always be a significant group in every generation who hate the sound of their own voice, and don’t really like to look at themselves or watch themselves on camera. I’m irritated by the sound of my own voice when I listen to our Gossip With Celebitchy podcasts, and I hate watching myself on-camera. Many actors are the same way – there are so many actors (of all ages) who don’t like to watch their own movies or TV shows, who get annoyed by the sound of their own voices. Adam Driver is that way, apparently. He was so bothered by the sound of his own voice that he… walked out of an NPR interview?? Damn bruh.
In the midst of promoting three of his latest starring turns, Adam Driver sat for an interview with NPR’s highly influential talk show Fresh Air. But listeners will never hear it. Sources at NPR told The Daily Beast that Driver walked out of an interview earlier this month with Fresh Air host Terry Gross after expressing displeasure at the idea of listening to a clip of himself singing “Being Alive” from the musical Company. Driver’s character sings the song late in Noah Baumbach’s new Netflix film Marriage Story.
According to one source, Gross’ team was aware that Driver prefers not to listen to recordings of himself and encouraged him to remove his headphones while any clips played back. Danny Miller, Fresh Air’s executive producer, confirmed that Driver left during a break in the interview “while we were playing back a clip from the film.” The star actor recorded his end of the interview from NPR’s New York studios, while Gross was in Fresh Air’s base at WHYY-FM in Philadelphia.
“We don’t really understand why he left,” Miller said in an email. “We were looking forward to the interview—Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015—so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story.”
Terry Gross is one of the best interviewers in feature/entertainment news and celebrities love sitting down with NPR’s Fresh Air to promote their work. I wonder if the root of this was some kind of miscommunication? Did Driver not understand that they were about to play a clip from Marriage Story? Or did he think the interview was over? Or… was he just rude as hell? The Daily Beast also cited various interviews Driver has done over the years where he’s said, in no uncertain terms, that he hates to watch himself or listen to himself, calling it a “phobia” and even saying that he feels sick to his stomach when he sees himself on screen or hears his own voice. As I said at the start, it’s unusual for his generation (at 36, he’s Millennial) but not really unusual for an actor.
Also: I feel like if an actor with a different kind of profile did this, we would be giving him less of a pass? Because Adam is known as kind of a quiet, professional dude, we’re looking for an explanation. If this had been Leo DiCaprio or something, we would be yelling at him.
He’s described it as a phobia, though, not just something he finds cringe inducing – but a real phobia. I would assume his PR people would let people know in advance? And if they’re not, I guess they should be.
I can understand this, and sympathize, because i have the same phobia. I too would get up & walk away as fast as possible if faced with any kind of recording or video of myself. I make sure to never ever make any appearance in family videos, even ones of my kids. I physically recoil at the sound of my voice or sight of myself on a video. (For a little background, i have Aspergers Autism and this causes me to talk a little funny and act/move kind of awkwardly, which i find incredibly embarrassing and am so ashamed.)
I find it interesting, and kind of comforting, that there’s someone else out there who feels similarly.
Oh, K-Peace, As the mom of a young man on the spectrum, I wish I could make your shame and embarrassment disappear. I’m glad you feel less alone in hearing about Driver.
I like him as an actor but isn’t it understood that huge part of the promotion of a film is watching/listening to a clip and talking about it?
Not only that, but I would imagine in the process of filmmaking, actors sometimes have to watch clips of their performances to understand new direction or whatever. I wonder how he manages that.
I read about this and my first thought was: Diva! Maybe because I’m not a SW fan (never have been… please don’t yell at me!), but I thought that was completely diva behavior, special with someone like Terry Gross! He could’ve just taken his headphones off…
She knew his phobia.He already talked to her about this before
I love Fresh air and I listen to the podcast of the show daily. Terry is really a good interviewer and is often very sensitive to the people she interviews. I remember her saying they were supposed to do an interview with him but that it “didn’t happen” and replayed an interview she did with Conan O’Brien. Very professional of her.
This. It seems like part of his job. So better get used to it. He has access to the best psychologists etc to help him be able to do this part of his job. We would all get let go from our jobs if we announced that we couldn’t do the less pleasant parts of the jobs.
I bet he’ll find a way to suffer through his clip at the Oscars…
+1
He doesn’t get a pass.
Adam is a great actor, he really brings something special to the role but he is someone who clearly has anxiety issues. He’s talked in the past about when he was at Julliard he struggled to adjust to civilian life and sometimes in interviews you can see his anxiety. I admit that I also don’t like listening to myself or even looking at photo’s of myself and part of that comes from being judged negatively on my appearance in childhood. I can imagine Adam suffered the same so I empathise.
However, given that he also has previous for not talking to press at red carpet events and doing little promo for his movies its a bad look as doing press is part of the job. Talent will only take you so far, the rest is about attitude. I’ve always gotten the vibe that he’s a complex personality.
If he get an Oscar nom he WILL have to campaign if he wants to win – just look a Bendy’s disastrous Oscar nomination to see what happens when you get pissy over campaigning like its beneath you. If you don’t go around pressing the flesh in the lead up to awards season then don’t bother showing up.
Civilian life? Pfffft he scrubbed out of the military with an injury and never even got into combat so he could get the “revenge” he wanted.
Has anyone listened to Teri Gross’ interview with Claire Tomalin? It feels bizarrely mean and insensitive. Claire was promoting her memoir and understandbly the questions would touch on personal pain but it felt like Teri had bookmarked only those moments and seemed so insensitive about her questions. Judgemental and like she was trying to get under Claire’s skin.
The questions were about miscarriages and domestic abuse and the deaths of Claire’s son and daughter, and her other son’s health struggles. Teri seemed to lack any genuine empathy, was dry in tone, and kept asking Claire to talk a little more about that and describe how she felt. You could hear how upset Tomalin was and I felt like I was listening to her being tormented.
There was nothing about her work. Claire is an amazing biographer but the interview was entirely her personal life and only the most painful moments. It felt mean and really strange that there was nothing but that and no let up from it.
Also, if a woman did what Adam Driver did, she would be called a diva. They should have handled that better.
On Friday I caught her interview with Wanda Sykes and it seemed…off to me. I think she got some basic background information wrong and had to be corrected, which I don’t expect her to be perfect but it was something simple. She kept pushing about Wanda’s previous marriage to a man, but now that she is married to a (white) woman, suddenly she wanted kids. It was just strange, especially because nearly every mention of the wife included “your wife is white.” We know! (She did make a reference to Wanda joking about these things in her Netflix special but I never heard an example)
One of the greatest gifts of podcasts is that I no longer have to listen to Fresh Air. Gross is particularly bad on race. Her interview with Jimmy Carter years back was an abomination. Actually, NPR is awful generally, because it employs both sides rhetoric & actively supported the Iraq War.It’s pernicious because it *seems* left leaning but, overall–is not.
thank you for saying this! you helped me understand my own feelings. as a formerly avid NPR listener, I turned it off in the summer of 2016 and rarely put it back on again to now, because of the on and on-ness of efforts to listen to and rationalize and intellectualize the Maga crap… worst and not their fault but having to actually hear our WH resident’s voice was too much, and frankly to use the insult they hurl at us, triggering. Can you imagine if Fox and the whole Maga machine ever tried to understand us as much as we’ve tried to understand them? It really feels like we’re in an abusive relationship w them. I for one am done w that. Tho all of this has helped me understand abuse more clearly, and to know when to stand up for myself and when to walk away…and also how to sublimate the rage and anxiety into positive expressions. ugh… I know this wasn’t a political post but NPR has been so disappointing…
Idk, I’m the same way. I hate getting my picture taken or seeing or hearing myself on video. I feel better knowing I’m not the only one.
I’m sympathetic to anxiety, but seriously, just take the headphones off. My understanding is an NPR staffer even told him to take the headphones off! When there’s a really easy workaround, walking out of the interview is just really unprofessional imo. I think so many people are giving him a pass in part because he’s quite popular right now, and in part because a lot of people hate Terry Gross. I’ve seen a bunch of people who have been interviewed by her talking about how she’s a real jerk. I’m inclined to believe them – I remember an interview with Mindy Kaling where Gross kept pushing her about the recent death of her mother, and I thought it was a crappy thing to do and an attempt to make Kaling cry or something. But you know, Kaling handled the crappiness professionally, and she didn’t have an easy out available to her like TAKING OFF THE HEADPHONES
+1 Agree. This seems like he really over reacted to a manageable situation.
When Terry Gross interviewed Rob Pattinson recently, she played the lengthy SNL monologue where Kristen Stewart talks about how she cheated on him. It’s quite perverse of Gross when you think about it, deliberate poking at her guest’s emotionally difficult moments.
I feel there was miscommunication. This isn’t a shock jock who would want a rise out of him, it’s a pretty sugary interviewer. His team should really should tell everyone if it’s a phobia. Like an allergy on a rider, if it’s that severe it should be listed in bold for every press event.
I’ve been at home sick for the last two days and I’ve watched way too much tv. I watched Marriage Story yesterday and I came away glad I’m not married to either Adam or SJ.
Laineygossip also has a comment about how he skipped almost all the press line at both his TIFF premieres this year, and, coupled with the NPR story, he just sounds petulant. Not a good look for him at all.
Until (If) we get his side of what happened I’m going to lean towards miscommunication. This wasn’t his first interview on Fresh Air so maybe he thought his discomfort with listening to himself was already known? Plus, the clip they were going to play was of his character singing so maybe that just compounded his already existing phobia. Idk, he seems like a really nice, genuine kind of guy and this is an isolated incident, not something he’s known to do.
Terry Gross can be a very overly intrusive interviewer. She has said she will back off of uncomfortable topics unless the subject is a politician with a public duty, but I’ve heard her be rude on multiple occasions.
Being an actor/interviewee/employee doesn’t mean you have to do anything and everything someone wants, especially if you set terms beforehand. If I agree to be your dogsitter but I say I won’t deal with pitbulls because of a phobia and you bring a pitbull…well, bye.
Years ago, Terry Gross pressed Joseph Gordon-Levitt to talk about the manner of his brother’s recent drug overdose death. Gordon-Levitt was clearly uncomfortable, saying multiple times that he wanted to focus on his brother good qualities and his love for him. Terry pressed him several more times before giving up. It was at least a year before I could stand to listen to her again.
A woman, woman of color or person of color would never get away with this. That’s all I’m gonna say
Terry Gross is a terrible interviewer. If you listen to her interviews, it’s clear that she’s often not listening to what her guests are saying, and pushes ahead with whatever she wants to say, regardless of how her guests respond to questions. There are multiple interviews where guests have called her out on this, or the discomfort on their part is noticeable.
I highly doubt that Adam Driver walked out of her interview without good reason.
I am in the minority but I am not a Terry Gross fan and I do not find her to be a sensitive person.
She has made comments about animals in the past that I found cringe worthy and insensitive.
I personally don’t think she relates well to people. Many times she will just gloss over things people say or not engage her interviewee on comments that should be explored further.
What an absolute knob. Get over yourself, mate. If his “phobia” is truly this severe, would anyone disagree that he is in utterly the wrong profession? He could easily go and be an office drone like everyone else.
Also, although I am a bit younger than him, I still fall under the millennial umbrella and I absolutely hate taking pictures of myself. I don’t think I’ve ever taken a selfie in my life.
I read that this is his second time on her show. His first time on, she played a clip and he asked her not to do that to him again in the future. And then she played a clip on this latest show, so he got annoyed. But…I can’t remember where I read that, so who knows.
I read that in a Daily Mail story this morning. He was on her show previously where a clip was played. For this interview, he was warned in advance about the clip and instructed to take his head phones off. When the clip played, he took off his head phones and then walked out the studio.
What’s this whiny baby going to do when they play his clips at awards shows, for which he’ll be nominated for his job being a white man and being paid millions of dollars? 🙄🙄🙄
I sure wish I could whine “but my anxiety!!!!!” every time I didn’t want to do something that’s part of my job.
I’ll repeat what I said yesterday in the links coverage of this. Fresh Air interviewed Adam years ago, 2016 IIRC, and he told them about his phobia and discomfort then. They should not have assumed “Oh he got over it.” He had let them know clearly not to expect him to listen to a clip, so he left. I don’t blame him, as so many here do.
Is he going to ban the Golden Globes and Oscar producers from showing any of clips and hide under his seat when his name is mentioned?
But they told him to take the headphones off for the clip. I don’t think that’s assuming he got over it, I think that’s providing reasonable accommodation for his anxiety.
Did he specifically tell Terry that he has a phobia or just a preference? I only ask because tons of actors say that they hate watching/listening to themselves on screen, but most of them still do it. A lot of people are blaming Terry and NPR, but they just might not have been aware of how deep his issues are. Plus, they did give him the option of taking his headphones off.
I kind of feel like if this is truly something that bothers him, than perhaps he should be more forthcoming when he does interviews. Bur also, I think this is something he should work on getting over since it feels pretty common for a talk show/radio show whatever, to play a clip of the movie to promote it. Plus, what does he do if a director wants to go over the dailies with him?
Between Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix, I predict this upcoming Oscar campaign season is going to be *exhausting.*
Lainey has similar stories to tell about Driver – I’m looking at him in a whole new light now, and it’s not flattering.
Di Caprio Is too professional to do anything like this – it’s a Mel Gibson/RDJ style jerk move.
You can’t go through acting school – or learn to sing – without listening to your performance at some point.