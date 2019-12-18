Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s annual Christmas tree trimming party

Before I forget, I did end up watching Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I get why – technically-speaking – Leonardo DiCaprio is considered the lead, but at the end of the day, it felt like he and Brad Pitt were on screen the same amount of time. They were co-leads, honestly, so it feels slightly like category fraud that Brad is being nominated for Best Supporting Actor. As for the film… Quentin Tarantino could have easily trimmed it down by 20 or 30 minutes and told the exact same story. I came away from it being sort of impressed with Leo’s work, quite honestly. He was the best actor, by far. It would also be kind of funny to me if Brad’s category fraud didn’t even lead to any awards, because Joe Pesci is going to snatch everything up. We’ll see.
Meanwhile, Brad is still being nominated for everything, and so is Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show. They’ll both attend the SAGs and Golden Globes as nominees. It’s become a thing that we have to talk about, fifteen years after their split. But… Jen and Brad have been getting along well all year. Brad attended her 50th birthday party in February, and over the weekend, he attended her Christmas party too:
Jennifer Aniston got in the holiday spirit this weekend with some A-list friends — including Brad Pitt. The Morning Show star, 50, had a tree trimming party on Saturday, which was attended by a star-studded list of guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel — as well as her ex-husband, a source tells PEOPLE.
“The annual tree trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,” the source says. “She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.”
Regarding Pitt’s appearance, the source adds, “They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly.”
Back in February, the Ad Astra star, 55, also attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party, which was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. An insider told PEOPLE at the time that his appearance came simply because the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, has a “very civil relationship.”
I still don’t really know what to think. I don’t believe the worst of Jennifer Aniston, and in this case, the worst would be “Jennifer has ‘forgiven’ Brad entirely now that he’s no longer with Angelina Jolie.” It’s not that simple, you know? I think it’s more like Brad has made some overtures to Jennifer since Angelina dumped him, and Jennifer is basically like “sure, you can come to my parties, it’s not a big deal.” I don’t think there’s some huge gossip story happening here. But I look forward to reading some Page Six and Us Weekly stories wherein they try to make it sound like Bradifer Redux.
They are both feeding the tabloids aren’t they?
That’s pretty clear at this point. The king and Queen of tabloids. Nobody works harder to be in the tabloids than the both of them. And he still wonders why his kids want nothing to do with him .
Wow, in that last pic you can completely see Shiloh!
The tabloids will have them remarried and pregnant by Valentines Day.
I have questions. Not about Jen and Brad, I could not care less about them. It’s about this ‘annual tree trimming party’. WTF is a tree trimming party? I’m assuming Christmas trees are involved, and people come over to trim them? But for why? And why would a tree trimming party need a host? Can’t people just do this sort of nonsense in the privacy of their own homes? And why in the world would ‘As usual, a large group of friends attend’? Don’t Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel have anything better to do?
Is this an American thing I don’t know anything about?
It’s just a Christmas party and opportunity to socialize with friends before people head off to their families.
It’s a Christmas party. You don’t have those in your country? Pretty common in US. The tree decorating aspect is likely overblown. That’s probably code for booze and weed. It’s Hollywood.
Tree trimming means to decorate the Christmas tree. But I’ve never heard of anyone having tree trimming parties. I live in Midwest America so maybe it’s just not a thing here? We typically have our trees up and decorated (right after Thanksgiving.
LOL, I don’t think its just an American thing. Its just kind of a pre-Christmas get-together, and your friends help decorate your tree, usually if you have a big tree or lots of trees or something. I’ve never been to one that is explicitly called “a tree trimming party” – usually its just a Christmas party with some tree decorating on the side.
Camilla hosts an event like this every year for some of her charities involving children. I think its more common in that context.
Lol, I also never heard of tree trimming and was like ???
Thanks for the replies ladies, I did not mean to sound rude or anything- I was just thrown off by the term ‘tree trimming’ and the suggestion that this is apparently something one does in the company of many glamorous friends.
My experience has been that guests each bring an ornament and add it to the host’s tree, and then when it is finally topped off it sort of symbolically kicks off Christmas.
Oh my god, I totally thought “trim” was used in the sense of “to cut”. Like, there were a bunch of people standing around at these parties with gardening shears hacking bits off the tree.
The explanations above mean that this makes so much more sense now.
Signed: An Australian who has Christmas get-togethers, never called “tree trimming parties” and where no one cuts trees
I think Jennifer is in the best place she’s been in her career. It’s clear she has pull and is well liked among her peers. Her exes want some of her shine. Justin Theroux seems particularly thirsty to me.
Say what you will about BP’s messy private life, but he doesn’t need anyone’s “shine” or “pull” in his professional life. Now Justin, on the other hand…
Disagree. If Brad reconnects with all of the people he was connected to pre Angelina, then it makes it seem like she was the one who separated him from them in the first place. They all still like him, and want to be around him? He must be a great guy! Nothing to see here. Angelina is overreacting… etc etc. It’s certainly a PR move.
Theroux might be an asshole but he’s very talented and VERY connected. The only thing he ever really needed from Aniston was publicity, not for a leg up in Hollywood.
Because she has a GG and SAG nom this year?
What was he thinking with that white shirt, honestly?
Apart from that, let the tabloids games begin – I admit I’m entertained.
(I like a good showmance, and considering the kids are safe with Angie and removed from repercussions, I’m ready to enjoy this one… Will it help his Oscar campaign if he teased a red carpet reunion at the cerimony? It would boost ratings)
I don’t understand these two. What is the point of all this?
Oh please…. All the guests are from CAA & for the both of them this is PR & stick it to Angelina. Both of them are the most overprotected people in the industry & by no means above playing these games.