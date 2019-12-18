Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s annual Christmas tree trimming party

Before I forget, I did end up watching Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I get why – technically-speaking – Leonardo DiCaprio is considered the lead, but at the end of the day, it felt like he and Brad Pitt were on screen the same amount of time. They were co-leads, honestly, so it feels slightly like category fraud that Brad is being nominated for Best Supporting Actor. As for the film… Quentin Tarantino could have easily trimmed it down by 20 or 30 minutes and told the exact same story. I came away from it being sort of impressed with Leo’s work, quite honestly. He was the best actor, by far. It would also be kind of funny to me if Brad’s category fraud didn’t even lead to any awards, because Joe Pesci is going to snatch everything up. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, Brad is still being nominated for everything, and so is Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show. They’ll both attend the SAGs and Golden Globes as nominees. It’s become a thing that we have to talk about, fifteen years after their split. But… Jen and Brad have been getting along well all year. Brad attended her 50th birthday party in February, and over the weekend, he attended her Christmas party too:

Jennifer Aniston got in the holiday spirit this weekend with some A-list friends — including Brad Pitt. The Morning Show star, 50, had a tree trimming party on Saturday, which was attended by a star-studded list of guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel — as well as her ex-husband, a source tells PEOPLE. “The annual tree trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,” the source says. “She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.” Regarding Pitt’s appearance, the source adds, “They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly.” Back in February, the Ad Astra star, 55, also attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party, which was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. An insider told PEOPLE at the time that his appearance came simply because the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, has a “very civil relationship.”

I still don’t really know what to think. I don’t believe the worst of Jennifer Aniston, and in this case, the worst would be “Jennifer has ‘forgiven’ Brad entirely now that he’s no longer with Angelina Jolie.” It’s not that simple, you know? I think it’s more like Brad has made some overtures to Jennifer since Angelina dumped him, and Jennifer is basically like “sure, you can come to my parties, it’s not a big deal.” I don’t think there’s some huge gossip story happening here. But I look forward to reading some Page Six and Us Weekly stories wherein they try to make it sound like Bradifer Redux.