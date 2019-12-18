Duchess Kate & William will likely bring out George & Charlotte on Christmas day

Even though it’s for the best, I’ll miss seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at all of the royal Christmas events, especially the church-walk on Christmas day. Meghan has been to the last two Christmas walks at Sandringham, and both appearances were positive-press moments for her. But Harry and Meghan are in the wind, so now we have to spend all of this time worrying about whether Prince Andrew will slither along the path to the church, and whether anyone from the family will walk with him. So… the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are being called on to take the heat off Andrew. This has been rumored for weeks: this could be the first year we see Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the Christmas walk!
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will make their first public Christmas outing this year, The Sun can reveal. George, six, and Charlotte, four, will walk with their parents William and Kate to church on Christmas Day. It will be the first time the Cambridges will do the famous walk from Sandringham House, where the Queen hosts Christmas, to St Mary Magdalene Church with the rest of the family.
A royal source said: “It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day. It’s the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now. After all the negative focus on Prince Andrew, these pictures will also emphasise the positive future of the Royal Family. Ultimately it’s the Queen who decides who does what on Christmas Day as it is a formal engagement. So perhaps she is conscious that this is a positive way in which to change the narrative.”
The Sun understands that Prince Andrew will also go to church along with the rest of the family but it’s likely he’ll go in the car with the Queen instead of walking from the ‘Big House’. William and Kate will leave Louis at home with Kate‘s parents while they go to church as at 18 months he’s still too young.
“…It’s likely he’ll go in the car with the Queen instead of walking…” Sure, because that’s not terrible optics too, for the Queen to once again be used as a human shield protecting her son who raped a teenage girl trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile and predator, and Ghislaine Maxwell, the head of a human trafficking organization. But I’m sure Charlotte and George will be cute. Cute little human shields for Andrew too. Incidentally, this isn’t actually the first time Charlotte and George have done a “church walk.” For Christmas 2016, William, Kate and the kids spent the holiday in Bucklebury with her parents, and they did a Bucklebury “church walk” with the kids. At the time, we were like “so, William and Kate are basically announcing that they have a separate ‘court’ right?” That’s what the photos looked like – a rival royal court doing their own Christmas Day church walk. How quickly some things change.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I do appreciate how the article just admits this is to distract from Andrew and provide some positive PR.
I am surprised Charlotte is going – 4 seems young – but I guess if George is going, then they’ll bring Charlotte too.
William and Harry went at around the same age – William was 5, harry was 4 – so young, but not unheard of. Sophie and Edward’s son James didn’t go until he was eight years old, so it really depends on the kid. Charlotte seems to be more outgoing though, and seems to handle the crowds better than George, so not surprised she’d be going a little bit earlier. (I feel like they would’ve brought the kids this year regardless of the Andrew situation, though – they’re just getting to that age where they’re ready to go)
See, I cant imagine Charlotte sitting quietly through a church service with the Queen! But of course I don’t know her, lol.
I said below though – even if this was going to be the year they started anyway, at this point it just looks like PR to distract from Andrew. But maybe the royal family just means to keep on keeping on, and not change any plans regardless of Andrew.
My daughter could sit quietly in church at the age of three. Of course she went very week.
Using young children to shield a predator is repulsive.
And perfectly in keeping with this horrid family’s MO.
Do you know how mad I would be if someone suggested that to me?! Absolutely not. I don’t care if you are the Queen and I am the future future Queen. Under no circumstances would I want my children around him or involved in any of the nonsense.
I agree completely. Don’t pretend you are raising those kids in a normal way if you use them as cover for a pedo uncle.
I am so glad the Sussexes can enjoy a relaxing Christmas
It’s sad that these children are going to be human shields for pedo Andy, and sad that their parents are allowing that to happen. This doesn’t fit the narrative of Kate being the consummate Mummy above all else, or normal Bill and Cathy either. Normal Bill and Cathy would find some way to not make this happen, so would consummate Mummy.
With the current atmosphere it’s wrong to have George and Charlotte do the church walk, which is now officially the Walk of Shame. Those kids are out in the open while Andy is in the queen’s reinforced car. Beatrice and Eugenie will be expected to show up along with their partners especially Edo. If Edo is a no show people will think he is getting cold feet.
Harry did his Sandringham walk debut at 4 so this isn’t that strange.
I don’t expect Queen to exile Andrew- as some say she probably believes he is innocent. He’s lucky as he won’t be made to answer any of Virginia’s claims but least he could do is just lay low even at family events. Even non royal watchers are dragging him& it won’t be forgotten that soon.
It’s extremely strange given the context of this year’s walk.
Why would anyone want their children’s names to share a byline with Andrew
They don’t expect the kids to share a byline with Pedo Prince. I think they really do believe trotting out the kiddos will wipe away any mention of him, it will be all about the first walk and sadly, infuriatingly it may work.
Harry and William weren’t trotted out to cover for Andy’s crimes and that’s the difference.
I hope not. To use children in such a way and taint that ‘royal milestone’ to distract from that scumbag relation would be despicable.
Also it’ll mean that every time the public senses trouble and they bust out the kids, we will believe we were correct.
Because if you’d use children to distract from this, you’d use them to shield you from negative press related to your marriage…smh
Keep calm and use your children for good pr.
I really hate that the kids are being used in such a way. if nothing else about this whole situation, this is something I’d have to put my foot down about. Protect the Pedo Prince whoever you want but leave my kid out of it.
I think this might a compromise.
Btw we’ll have to wait until Christmas to see if he goes to church with the rest of the family.
If they want to take the kids along then they should leave it to next year but the Cambridges have opened that door now – they’ve been using their kids as shields for themselves for the past year now so it was inevitable that they’d end up being used as props for the rest of the family.
Well with no Meghan to throw under the bus to deflect from the pedo in their midst, using young children as human shields is the next best thing for this family of tone deaf twits. Nothing seems to be too low if it means protecting the Queen’s favourite child. It’s sickening.
Exactly.
I said weeks ago when Meghan and Harry announced their plans that the Cambridge children were going to be doing the walk this year because the UK press need some kind of money shot, since M&H aren’t there, and the Cambridges want the continued glowing press they receive.
I guess what I’m saying is it may not just be about cover for Andrew if 4/5 years is around normal age for the kids to do the Christmas walk. I get the sense they are just trying to plough ahead with ‘business as normal’. But as above if they was any smarts, Andrew would be MIA.
However just seen pics of Andrew arriving at some BP party, William with George and Kate in a separate car.
I get that line of thought – except that George hasn’t “walked” yet and he’s 6, so having Charlotte start now would make sense to me if George had started a year or two ago, but he didnt, you know?
But, the reason I think they should keep the kids home is because even if it WAS the plan for them to join the family this year (and it always may have been), it looks like its just PR to deflect from Andrew at this point.
Well, it’s also the start of William and Kate no longer needing to walk alongside Harry and Meghan. They’ll be split off with their kids.
Andrew should enter the church through a private entrance or something. They are trippin putting him on display.
George appears to be attending the queen’s luncheon today. He was seen with William (sitting in the front seat…isn’t that a no no for a child his age?) while Kate came in a separate car. The separate car thing seems weird to me. And did the Wessex children attend the luncheon at age 6? What’s funny to me is that they/their minders can’t see how obvious this “push the kids out to distract” effort is. Whether it’s from Andrew or their own marital issues or the headlines from the shoulder snatch incident, it’s so heavy-handed and obvious.
I think George and Charlotte went last year? I could be wrong though. I get the impression that they go, make an appearance, and then are whisked away by the nanny.
The separate cars thing is super weird though. Even if Kate has somewhere to be directly after or something, I feel like there could be an easy way around the separate arrivals, especially after the whole “brushing him off” thing.
The front seat thing was bit odd to me as well, but yes, all the children in the family have attended this young – Maud Windsor was only a few months old when her parents brought her for the first time. Peter and Autumn have always brought their girls, and Zara if she’s around (she’s frequently in Australia at Christmastime). It’s the big lunch for all the extended family, so the children always come along.
They use the kids for good PR. What a surprise!
I’m so glad the Sussexes aren’t there. Can you imagine Meghan having to go through that luncheon with that molester uncle lurking around. Especially when, you know, Andrew’s racist self has probably treated her worse than the rest.
I am more an more sure that Harry is going to abdicate his spot in the line of succession. Something just feels weird about this. His grandmother is in her mid 90s and Philip is in whatever state that he’s in. It’s just obvious that these shenanigans aren’t important to him anymore. Just his son and his family.
They need the positive press and are using the kids. It’s pretty sick.
Also, I think the arrival of Meghan is the main thing that has kept the “rival court” from happening. Can’t walk in Buckleberry when all eyes will be on the new sister in law.
Of course they will. I wouldn’t be surprised if the sex offender carried Louis to church. It’s all about making Andrew look good and pretend that they don’t care that the Sussexes have a higher moral code (and weaker stomachs).